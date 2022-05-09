Jim Young, McHenry County Treasurer 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

McHenry County Treasurer candidate Jim Young answered Shaw Local’s election questionnaire for the McHenry County Treasurer primary election.

Voting ends for the primary election on the evening of June 28.

Full Name: Jim Young

What office are you seeking? McHenry County Treasurer

City: Crystal Lake

Occupation: Chief Financial Officer

Education: BA in Economics

MBA in Finance

MAS in Accounting

What would be your top three priorities over the next four years?

1. Support any efforts to reduce property taxes.

2. Increase transparency in reporting.

3. Maximize investment revenue.

Taxes are a top concern raised by voters locally. What do you do within your position to address residents’ tax burden?

I will support any legitimate group that is trying to lower taxes. While the Treasurer does not set tax rates, it is in a position to call attention to current rates and projected future rates and compare these with other taxing jurisdictions.

If you could redo or reverse any one decision made by the county treasurer in the last four years, what would it be and why?

I am not talking about reversing positions. I am talking about additional things that need to be done.

What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?

I bring to the office a life-time of financial experience that they do not have. I also bring an independence from the two major parties.