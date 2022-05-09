DuPage County Board District 4 candidate forum set for May 11

GLEN ELLYN – Candidate forums for both Democrats and Republicans running in the DuPage County Board District 4 primary will be presented in a virtual format May 11 by League of Women Voters chapters from several west suburban areas.

Candidates will make brief presentations on their backgrounds, qualifications and interest in running for office. This will be followed by questions submitted from constituents in advance of the forum and asked by an LWV-trained moderator, stated the Glen Ellyn chapter in a news release. The forums will be held via the online platform Zoom.

The candidate forum for Democrats is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. May 11 followed by the forum for Republicans from 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. All candidates on the ballot were invited to participate.

Advance registration is required for each free Zoom session separately at lwvge.org/upcoming-events. Questions may be submitted by constituents in advance of the forum by sending an email to voterservices.lwvge@gmail.com, and one should include DuPage 4 in the subject line.

The forum will be recorded and published on the League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn website at lwvge.org and YouTube channel.

For information on additional LWV candidate forums relevant to DuPage County residents, readers can visit LWVGE.org and check the website of their local League.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that does not endorse or oppose candidates for public office. For information, email the LWV at voterservices.lwvge@gmail.com or visit lwvge.org.