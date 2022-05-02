Jackie Traynere, Will County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Jackie Traynere

What office are you seeking? Will County Board District 11

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Chair DuPage Township PC, precinct 16

City: Bolingbrook

Occupation: Administrator

Education: High School, some college, many additional programs including Harvard / Kennedy School of government for local officials.

Campaign Website: jackie4will.com

The Will County Board has established broad parameters for how it should spend more than $133 million in federal pandemic aid including infrastructure, health purposes and economic development. What specific causes should the board focus on when spending that money?

Mental Health, Education, programs that will help those most at risk. Basic’s like health, food, and jobs for those in our community that were most effected by the downturns in the economy.

The Will County Board has yet to decide on how to spend new revenue from its recreational marijuana sales tax. How should that revenue be allocated?

My first priority is education, then possibly helping create jobs and new revenue with small business start ups.

The board has been discussing what to do with the old county courthouse property. While it’s limited to using it for public purposes, what do you think should happen to the former courthouse building and the land on which it sits?

I think the Barthley order should be transferred to the new property. The former courthouse should be opened up to the public market. IF there are no bidders, then we should tear it down. I don’t think we should just pay to tear it down without exploring possibilities.

Do you think Will County should maintain the county executive form of government? Please explain.

No, its clear that there are differences in what it means. What the voters supported over 30 years ago doesn’t seem to work for the current executive. Since only one other county has adopted this for of government it seems that it is not useful to other counties. Maybe we should be so exclusive.

The county is conducting a diversity and inclusion study of its operations. While the study is ongoing, what do you think county government should do to ensure diversity and inclusion in its hiring and contracting processes?

Work towards finding ways for small business’s that are minority owned and operated get opportunities to bid on our projects by breaking them into smaller pieces.

The annual salaries of countywide-elected officials in Will County tend to trail their counterparts in neighboring suburban counties. Do you support raising salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County?

No, as they are full time. I am more interested in raising the salary of the part time board members. Those individuals have to give up time on their day jobs.

The county has seen an increase in opioid overdose deaths during the past year. Its substance use initiatives office has worked to combat the epidemic. What more do you think the county should do to prevent such incidents?

More education in schools. Additional resources for those that want to get off drugs.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within Will County?

Diversify. I would like to see more than just logistics perused by our Center for Economic Development.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Nothing more than what we saw pre Covid 19. Opportunity and education are the solutions. Better paying jobs for parents allow children for more time with parents. Education allows for better jobs.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

All roads that surround the logistics parks. We need better transportation routes leading to the interstates.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

No, I support the State contributing more to education at the local level.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

I haven’t seen any unethical actions at the County level. I have read about state and federal ethic violations, not to mention those at the village and township level. Those are a bigger concern to me.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

I support the concept. Working at the township level I have seen abuse and requests that I believe are fair. Not sure how to regulate this is a way that is fair to the taxpayer.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

I think the County deciding to continue allowing the public to tune in via WebEx allows for a way for residents to be aware. However less layers of government would make it easier for taxpayers to keep track of what is occurring.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Offer small business loans at low rates to assist them in rough times.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

No

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign nondisclosure agreements with private businesses?

Against, all things done as government officials should be public.