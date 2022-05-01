Terri Greeno, McHenry County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

McHenry County Board, District 5 candidate Terri Greeno answered Shaw Local’s election questionnaire for the McHenry County Board primary election.

Voting ends for the primary election on the evening of June 28.

Full Name: Terri Greeno

What office are you seeking? McHenry County Board District 5

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Dundee Township Precinct 25 Committeeman

City: Crystal Lake

Occupation: Business Owner

Education: BS in Ed with Distinction, Indiana University

MBA with Distinction, University of Illinois

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5049353241824038

What would be your top three priorities?

1. Stand and fight against Springfield’s unfunded mandates on the County.

2. Protect Taxpayer money from unnecessary spending…because it’s YOUR money!

3. Keep the quality of life we enjoy in McHenry County by remembering that government derives its power from the consent of the governed. I’ll do it so you don’t have to!

Taxes are a top concern raised by voters locally. What do you do within your position to address residents’ tax burden?

It is the responsibility of the McHenry County Board to maintain fiscal conservancy to keep the County debt free and within budget.

Voters also cited crime as a concern. What do you think needs to be done to address this concern?

As a County Board member I will support law enforcement have no tolerance for criminals who violate the law.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within McHenry County?

Government’s role in economic and employment growth is to clear the path for the free market to operate. Additionally, the County can support local Workforce Development, encourage the health of public education, and invest in proper infrastructure to support business development.

Do you think McHenry County should continue to challenge the new state law that prohibits its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement? Why or why not?

I do believe that McHenry County should continue to challenge the new Sate law that prohibits its contract with ICE. Springfield, The State of Illinois, is placing an unfunded mandate on McHenry County by restricting legal contracts and normal business opportunities. McHenry County has contracts with State, other Counties, and Municipal entities for the same services provided to ICE currently, in the past and ongoing. The State mandate is taking millions of dollars away from McHenry County taxpayers and it is purely politically motivated.

What is the County Board’s role in addressing audit issues at the McHenry County Regional Office of Education?

The McHenry County Regional Office of Education reports annually to the County Board and the State Board of Education regarding the activities of the Office and the condition of the schools. The Regional Superintendent is an elected official and holds responsibility for the fiduciary governance of the Office.

What road and bridge infrastructure needs to be addressed in McHenry County?

The Randall Road expansion is the major project at hand. The County has a transportation plan clearly stated and available on the County website.

What are the top issues facing Valley Hi Nursing Home and how should the County Board help address them?

The Valley Hi Nursing Home is financially sound with a proper Bed Mix (70% Medicaid, 30% Medicare) which needs to be maintained to continue to provide fully funded services at no cost to McHenry County Citizens. The addition of a Memory Care Unit is important in providing full service care going forward.

Assess the McHenry County Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. What changes, if any, need to be made related to the pandemic or any future response?

The McHenry County Department of Health responded as best as could be to an unknown and unexpected pandemic. Going forward much has been learned regarding the impact of possible responses on public health and safety overall which the Department would incorporate in it’s service to Citizens of McHenry County.

If you could reverse one decision made by the County Board last year, what would it be?

Rather than reversing a decision there would have been a decision made to hold public officials, no matter what their political connections, accountable for ethical misconduct.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Department supports public safety and law enforcement. I support law enforcement and the Officers who do so.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

The McHenry County Division of Transportation has a county-wide long-range transportation plan dedicated to the future of transportation in our County. The plan looks toward 2050. Public Engagement is encouraged.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

McHenry County is one of four Counties in the State of Illinois that is debt free. The County operates on a balanced budget approved by the Board. By continuing to execute sound fiscal policy the Board will operate efficiently and provide value to the Citizens of McHenry County...because it’s YOUR money.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

I support strong ethics laws and increased accountability for ethical misconduct. Currently there is no mechanism for addressing misconduct outside the purview of the criminal code.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

Transparency is very important in the Public Sector. All government activities must be accessible to the Citizen. I would like to see McHenry County have technology similar to DuPage County where the details of every transaction can be accessed within the website.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

Enforcement of Ethic Laws and continuing government transparency is important to all Citizens to know how government business is being conducted. A Constituent should be able to access details on all McHenry County business from the website. A system similar to DuPage County would allow access to detailed transactions.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

County government boosts local business by addressing workforce development, accountable education, providing proper infrastructure for businesses and citizens.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

If the non-disclosure agreement pertains to McHenry County business then no.

