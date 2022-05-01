Robb Tadelman, McHenry County Sheriff 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Robb Tadelman

What office are you seeking? McHenry County Sheriff

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Lake in the Hills

Occupation: Undersheriff (McHenry County Sheriff’s Office - Law Enforcement)

Education: Western Michigan University (BS Aviation Science and Administration, Minor Criminal Justice) Northwestern School of Police Staff & Command

Campaign Website: www.robbtadelman.com

What would be your top three priorities over the next four years?

My first priority is to continue the positive improvements to the Sheriff’s Office that have been implemented under Sheriff Bill Prim and build upon those. One of those areas that I will build upon is the positive relationship between our office and that of local community businesses and local police agencies.

My second priority is to continue to move forward with the Countywide Training Facility (indoor range / fitness facility). I will extend an invitation to those departments to participate in further training and other assist we can share. This priority also includes the advancement in our technological programs as electronic forensics, the utilization of drone technology and communication strategies.

My third priority is the Police Social Work Program (create a program that can be utilized by other large agencies to overcome the mental health crises our communities are seeing). I will continue the newly initiated program that adds a mental health component to our response to calls that are not of criminal nature in efforts to reduce recidivism and get the individuals the help they truly need.

Taxes are a top concern raised by voters locally. What do you do within your position to address residents’ tax burden?

As always, I will be respectful and a good steward of the taxpayers hard-earned dollars. My mission is public safety and I, as the leader of the Sheriff’s office, will provide that service in the most efficient manner possible. It is of concern to me that the revenue that was generated from the ICE Detention program at the county has now been compromised by the Springfield politicians. That one law that was passed will cost McHenry County millions of dollars in public safety funds.

Voters also cited crime as a concern. What do you think needs to be done to address this concern?

McHenry County has never experienced the level of crime that the city of Chicago and some suburban Chicago communities have experienced. As a law enforcement agency we have been vigilant in preventing crime and the environment upon which crime thrives. Our professional law enforcement officers have diligently fought crime and their training and experience has enabled solid prosecutions of the perpetrators. This, in turn, is a deterrence to crime

What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?

Quite simply my experience far exceeds that of my opponent. My training, certification, and leadership experience as a full-time law enforcement officer make me the most qualified candidate for this office. My opponent has always been a part-time member of a several different police departments and has never managed a large professional organization such as the McHenry County Sheriff’s office. I have also been honored to have the confidence of my superiors including my recent promotion to Undersheriff.

If you could redo or reverse any one decision made by the sheriff in the last four years, what would it be and why?

As they say “Hindsight is 20/20″and many decisions can be pondered even by the decision makers, after the fact. I believe that our Sheriff’s office has been very proactive and forward thinking. Since 2015, crime in McHenry County has been trending downward. The countywide training facility has been in the making for seven years due to location issues and a pandemic. It would have been nice to have been able to get the program up and running sooner and start sharing resources in efforts to counter the lengths that Springfield lawmakers have gone in undermining our public safety.