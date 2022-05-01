Rick O’Sadnick, La Salle County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Rick O’Sadnick

What office are you seeking? LaSalle County Board - District 11 Peru

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None. I’m not a politician.

I am running as a conservative reformer. 30 years’ experience in environmental management, permitting, risk assessment, site restoration and land use issues can be a valuable and useful addition to the LaSalle County Board.

City: Peru, Il.

Occupation: Senior Scientist at Benzaco Scientific. Benzaco is a world- wide leader in the field of industrial and agricultural environmental compliance and odor management.

Education: St. Patrick, LaSalle ‘73 (Irish) St. Bede Academy ‘77 (Bruins) A.A. at I.V.C.C. ‘79 (Apaches) Northern Illinois University ‘80-’82 (Huskies) B.S. Geology / Land Use. Metro State University. (Road Runners) Graduate work towards an M.S. Environmental Management Denver University (Pioneers)

(I was not able to complete as I accepted a significant promotion to move back to Illinois to work with Waste Management, Inc.)

Will you vote for an increase in property taxes to improve county services? Why or why not?

There is no circumstance I can envision in which increasing property taxes would be the answer.

What are your thoughts on renewable energy expansion in La Salle County?

Wind farms are bird-killing eyesores. Profit-hungry wind farm developers are destroying the Illinois countryside with these wind farms. Solar farms should be limited to rooftops and otherwise unfarmable land, or for educational purposes. I believe real energy security lies with nuclear power.

What can the county do to increase revenue without increasing property taxes?

Stop spending money, and the county will have more revenue. I’m running as a common-sense, reform conservative...the opposite of Illinois Democrats AND most Illinois Republicans.

How would you assess the resources allocated to law enforcement, specifically the sheriff’s office, in La Salle County?

The LaSalle County Sherriff’s office is the most important function of LaSalle County government. Whatever they’re being allocated, it’s not enough. (For confirmation, see any edition of the daily News Tribune).

What capital projects should La Salle County prioritize?

It appears the biggest need is a modern morgue for the County Coroner’s Office. I’d be open to exploring a partnership with a neighboring county, or perhaps placing a new state-of-the-art facility at I.V.C.C. In addition to improving the operations of the Office, the college could also use the new resource as an education tool to enhance and elevate the biology, nursing, and other medical curriculums. Maybe even the beginning of a mortuary science program? Worth exploring. It could be a great win/win.

How can La Salle County government best take advantage of the county’s tourism industry?

When you travel to our neighboring states, there is a fee to enter and enjoy the state parks. The state parks in LaSalle County are woefully over-used, under-funded and under- staffed. It’s time to explore a fee-based entrance and use requirement at both the state and county level to aid in the funding for increased security, facility, and trail maintenance our precious state parks. (Of course, LaSalle County residents would be exempt.) I am against raising existing or levying any new tourism taxes upon local businesses to “take advantage” of tourists to LaSalle County.

What efficiencies should be sought in La Salle County government?

Right now, the LaSalle County Board spends over $100,000 per year supplying some board members health insurance. I believe that part-time, elected “Public Servants” should NOT be receiving these types of benefits from the County. Health insurance benefits should be reserved for legitimate full-time employees. There’s $100,000 plus right there in efficiencies for you.

Assess the La Salle County Health Department’s actions to combat COVID-19? What changes, if any, need to be made related to the pandemic?

This is one of the most important reasons that I’m seeking a Board seat. The LaSalle County Health Department was just following protocols set by national and state edict. It appears the shot was distributed in an efficient manner by the County Health Department. They did a fine job. I’m running to make sure the free citizens of LaSalle County will have a voice to stop an ever intrusive government from declaring lockdowns and mandates upon us citizens. The psychological damage done to our population, especially our young, is crazy if not downright criminal. We may never recover from this. I still see school-aged kids wearing masks outside. Imagine growing up and living life afraid of everything. They were taught this. I will be a consistent and reliable voice for limited government and individual liberty.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within La Salle County?

Less government spending, and lower taxes will encourage economic and employment growth within LaSalle County.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Is there a local crime problem? I’m reminded we have a local crime problem with every turn of the page of the News Tribune these days. The solution is stop electing “Defund the Police”, America-Hating Progressives. Let our Police Departments do their job, and public safety can be restored.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

LaSalle County employs a Professional Civil Engineer to assess these matters. How would he answer this question? I’m all for listening to him.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

I will always be for smaller and more limited government. I support decreasing local property taxes.

Right now, the LaSalle County Board spends over $100,000 per year supplying some board members health insurance. I believe that part-time, elected “Public Servants” should NOT be receiving these types of benefits from the County. Health insurance benefits should be reserved for legitimate full-time employees. There’s $100,000 plus right there in annual savings.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

Public service is a public trust, requiring county board members to place loyalty to both the U.S. and Illinois Constitution, the laws, and ethical principles above private gain. Yet trust in public services is forever being eroded by public officials acting unethically. Though I am not aware of existing weak ethics laws in LaSalle County Government, I pledge to serve LaSalle County with the morals and values I’ve been taught by my family and by my God in terms of fairness and serving the public interest.

But as I stated earlier, the LaSalle County Board spends over $100,000 per year supplying some board members health insurance. There are rumblings out there that there are people who seek a board seat for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the health insurance benefit.

I support the elimination of this health insurance benefit for elected part-time public servants to eliminate this un- ethical appearance of using public office for personal gain.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

The Illinois Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) allows the citizenry to hold government accountable for its actions if those actions take place behind closed doors. I fully support FOIA and government transparency. I believe those that are hesitant to support FOIA laws are simply not fit for public service.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

I will support an open book policy not only for LaSalle County traditional finances, but also in the areas of contracts and procurement, economic development, public pensions, and debt obligations. I will also support providing clear and meaningful financial information not only by posting financial documents, but also through summaries, visualizations, downloadable data and other relevant information.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

We can boost local business by getting out of the way and letting our local businesses (both big and small) produce their goods and services. Economies truly flourish when governments leave people free to explore, innovate and profit.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non- disclosure agreements with private businesses?

It depends upon the situation. I have a non-disclosure with my employer involving trade secrets. We don’t do any business with LaSalle County. But if we did, and if there was no conflict of interest or ethical violation, there would not be a problem. I would not support a blanket “no non- disclosure agreement” measure. It would depend upon the situation.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

*See previous answer: It would depend upon the circumstances of each individual situation. “Zero- Tolerance” policies are rarely the best paths. However, as a Public Servant, avoiding conflicts of interest and ethics violations are always the only routes to take.