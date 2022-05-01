Michael Vijuk, McHenry County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Michael Vijuk

What office are you seeking? District 1 McHenry County Board

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Currently serving as a McHenry County Board Member since 2018

City: Cary

Occupation: Retired Professor of Management

Education: Post Graduate Work - DePaul University, Master of Business Administration - Roosevelt University, Bachelor of Arts Degree - Carthage College

Campaign Website: N/A

What would be your top three priorities?

Distributing American Rescue Dollars to responsible organizations to help the people of the county.

Updating roadways to reduce bottlenecks and travel times, while promoting safe bicycle and pedestrian access to roads.

Review and promote intergovernmental working relationships using tax dollars wisely.

Taxes are a top concern raised by voters locally. What do you do within your position to address residents’ tax burden?

As a current county board member, any spending that the county does must be passed by the board in resolutions. As a conscientious individual, I pay close attention to the reasons and the ability to pay for any expenditure. Dollars spent in projects and programs benefit the people and businesses within our county. It is the money of the citizens that are entrusted to the board members and I always believe it should be well spent.

Voters also cited crime as a concern. What do you think needs to be done to address this concern?

With all crime, I believe we need to look at the root causes. Statistics show that if we do not look at the causes, the result will be continued criminal activity. If the crimes are economically based, then we need to provide adequate educational and job opportunities. If crimes are related to illegal drug sales and use, we need to promote healthy life styles (physical, mental and emotional) and programs. If crime is related to domestic abuse, social programs need to be expanded through government, private organizations and charitable groups to reach out and help individuals.

Programs such as the Drug Intervention Court Program and the use of body cameras by the police are two ways to reduce the incidents of future crime. The newly developed social work program in cooperation with police groups can reduce the escalation of crimes. Working with schools and employers can also be a great tool to reduce economic crime.

Funding for organizations who are on the front lines help and protect the community and need to be available.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within McHenry County?

Growth of the economy and employment will always increase benefits that the county can offer. Updated transportation opportunities now and in the future are and will be offered. The completion of I- 90 and Route 23 interchange has been completed. The first construction phase of Randall and Algonquin Roads is newly completed. The expansion plans for Route 31, and Route 47, will add benefits improving commerce and reducing congestion. The opportunity for improvements to the rail system will bring business and jobs to the community.

As we build new residential development in our municipalities, we increase jobs in the construction industry and support business.

As the county works with trade organizations, educational institutions and McHenry Economic Development Corporation, we use a multi-focused approach and collaborate to provide the supply of well-trained employees to improve future business in the county.

Lastly, with high speed internet expansion throughout the county, another valuable tool will be available.

Do you think McHenry County should continue to challenge the new state law that prohibits its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement? Why or why not?

I think that the challenge to Illinois State Law related to the contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement should end. After two federal court decisions uphold the law, I think it is unlikely the U. S. Supreme Court would want to listen and rule on this case. The staff at the State Attorney’s office has many other challenges and could use their time onthose local pressing cases.

What is the County Board’s role in addressing audit issues at the McHenry County Regional Office of Education?

The role of the County Board is to monitor the financial and operating process of the Regional Board of Eduction. By state law the Superintendent of the Regional Office of Education is to report to the County Board every three months. The County Auditor is to review the financial reporting to make sure the accounting of funds and spending is done appropriately following standards.

If issues arise, then the county board can assist. However, there are limitations since the Office of the Superintendent is a county wide elected official.

What road and bridge infrastructure needs to be addressed in McHenry County?

In the short term, the bridges in the northern part of the county needs to be addressed. Some work has already started while others are in the engineering phase. Related to roads, the expansion of Route 47 through Woodstock needs to begin and be completed.

In the intermediate period (3-5 years) the continuing completion of the Randall Road project, and the completion of Route 31 from Crystal Lake to the City of McHenry will occur.

In the long term, to provide better transportation opportunities, I feel the need to look at east-west expansion of major roads throughout the county, to provide better transportation opportunities.

What are the top issues facing Valley Hi Nursing Home and how should the County Board help address them?

There are multiple challenges facing one of our greatest assets, the Valley-Hi county home.

First, is to continue to attracting and retain our highly skilled employees.

Second is to increase the number of residents who stay at the county home. During the COVID pandemic a number of families chose to keep their family members at home. Families working from home and changing economic situations contributed to this situation. Family caregivers are starting to return to work and now is the time to add emphasis on marketing and inform the community of the valuable health care that is available near them.

Third, the additional construction of the memory care wing needs to begin.

Assess the McHenry County Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. What changes, if any, need to be made related to the pandemic or any future response?

The Health department faced a challenging task during the pandemic created by their need to rely on many outside agencies and sources in this emergency situation. The Board provided resources the Health Department needed. As the resources became more available the collaborative work of the Health Department with State and Federal agencies became more efficient and effective for our county.

The challenges of coordinating medical supplies and staff in the early stages made this process difficult. With the increase of supplies and staff, I feel the people who wanted inoculations found them readily available.

I believe the health department will continue to review the process and incorporate changes to their long term strategic plans.

If you could reverse one decision made by the County Board last year, what would it be?

Given my choice, I would have liked to see the cancellation of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Contract with the county to have passed. The public overwhelmingly supported the end of the contract. There were no definitive costs determining whether the county would generate any profits. This single resolution still mystifies me why cancellation was not justified for moral and economic reasons.

Currently, as per state law, the ICE detainees have been located to other facilities.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

McHenry is a safe place to live comparatively to nearby counties. Any individual or neighborhood incidences of crime are taken seriously in our county.

Crime related to illegal drugs seems to be a persistent issue for our community. Through the constant and collaborative work of our police departments, social work programs and creative court interventions, we can reduce this problem.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Given the amount of road traffic and the impact of economic development, I feel the completion of the Randall Road project and the expansion of the Route 47 road in the Woodstock area should take first priority.

The second priority is the development of Route 31 from Crystal Lake to the City of McHenry, this should be pursued.

On bridge projects, the Millstream Road bridge continues to be one of the bridges slated for construction. The strategic plan of the county coupled with the 2022-2026 Transportation Plan will provide citizens quality infrastructure.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

As I meet with constituents, a constant concern is their property taxes. The county continues to be fiscally responsible in working with the money coming in and payments going out to create a thoughtful balanced budget.

Upward pressures on the costs throughout the county and its municipalities make it necessary to seek innovative approaches to services that are needed. To assist in keeping taxes lower intergovernmental agreements assist in reducing costs. Assistance to fund projects include, private contributions to charities, public-private initiatives and finally seeking State and Federal grants.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

The county ethics rules and regulations provide a strong basis for elected officials to follow. Since I have been on the board I have not seen a case of unethical actions brought before the ethics board. I can only assume that the ability of board members to self regulate themselves and the oversight of the voters to determine the board members are both strong reasons that no cases exist. Training of ethic practices and assistance in providing staff information completes the entire picture.

Specific measures of the ethics rules that I support are Nepotism, Prohibition on Sexual Harassment and Conflicts of Interest.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

When government is not transparent or does not provide timely feedback it loses the trust of the citizens that created the government. There are obvious facts that cannot be disclosed during meetings in certain circumstances. For example information related to governmental planning to buy land along a proposed road before the road construction begins. Or protecting the rights of innocent citizens in criminal investigations. This information may not be available to the public.

Having open meetings that are broadcasted to the public and documentation of the minutes of the meeting goes a long way to build trust. When a request for information under the Freedom of Information Act occurs, the officer in charge at the county will continue to throughly review the request. If not satisfied with the answer the request can be appealed to the proper office at the State of Illinois level.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

From the county level, transparency will continue in the following ways.

First transparency is achieved when we follow the Illinois Open Meeting Act, and follow board policies and rules.

Secondly, as the board continues access to county board and committee meetings through broadcast and providing printed materials, transparency improves.

Third, reviewing and updating the board rules maintains transparency. Lastly expanding methods to contact government staff and its elected officials increases transparency.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Boosting local business is a critical interest to the county board. Local successful business relies on proper training to operate a business. Local chambers of commerce and the McHenry County Economic Development Corporation, coupled with grants provided by the County Board plays a critical role. The county has completed the process to rebrand itself to draw more individuals and business into the county to buy goods and services. Purchasing products and services by local companies when possible would be the third method to support local business.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

I believe that Non-disclosure agreements should not be allowed between government employees, officials and private business. Within government itself there are circumstances requiring confidential information to be withheld.

Yet, I believe the county government level should be as open as possible. Non-disclosure agreements restricts openness, I stand against it in those types of agreements.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non- disclosure agreements with private businesses?

Since I believe in openness in government, I would push against non-disclosure agreements between government employees/officials and private business in many cases. Again a circumstance where confidentiality needs to be maintained could justify an agreement. The determination would have to be made in consultation with the County’s State Attorney’s input. I believe that this circumstance would be a rare occurrence.