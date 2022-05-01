Michael Flanagan, Will County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Will County Board District 3 candidate Michael Flanagan answered Shaw Local’s election questionnaire for the Will County Board primary election.

Voting ends for the primary election on the evening of June 28.

Full Name: Michael Flanagan

What office are you seeking? Will County Board - District 3

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Green Garden Township Precinct Committeeperson

Will County Historic Preservation Commission

City: Unincorporated Green Garden Township

Occupation: Firefighter / Paramedic

Education: Loyola University of Chicago - BBA - Public Accounting’

Southern Illinois University, Carbondale - B.S. - Fire Service Management

Campaign Website: N/A

The Will County Board has established broad parameters for how it should spend more than $133 million in federal pandemic aid including infrastructure, health purposes and economic development. What specific causes should the board focus on when spending that money?

The funding should go towards shovel ready infrastructure projects that can address the needs of those most negatively impacted by COVID. There is a need for high speed broadband in rural areas of the county for those needing to engage in remote learning, working from home and tele-health. Grants to small businesses and displaced workers are needed for economic growth. Programs that enhance socialization and mental health services for students, particularly those with special needs, need funding. The funds could also be used to assist struggling communities that suffered losses of revenue from businesses that were forced to close.

The Will County Board has yet to decide on how to spend new revenue from its recreational marijuana sales tax. How should that revenue be allocated?

The revenue from recreational marijuana sales tax could go towards programs to revitalize communities and businesses most harmed by drug laws of the past. The funds could also be utilized for programs to address youth identified as high risk for committing adult crimes by the juvenile justice system and law enforcement, as well as the educational system, to be used in lieu of detention, which takes children out of the classroom. Further, these monies could be used for scholarships for post-secondary education for financially disadvantaged students.

The board has been discussing what to do with the old county courthouse property. While it’s limited to using it for public purposes, what do you think should happen to the former courthouse building and the land on which it sits?

The Will County Board has voted to demolish the old county courthouse. This plan should be enacted as the building in no longer fit for purpose and it would not be cost effective to renovate it to serve another function. The land could be utilized as a green space with facilities that could host performances, thus drawing residents to the downtown Joliet area.

Do you think Will County should maintain the county executive form of government? Please explain.

The County Executive form of government was the will of the people through referendum. I do not think disagreements between elected officials should lead to the assumption that the form of government is ineffective. The County Executive form of government has proven to provide checks and balances between the two branches and has allowed Will County to be an economic engine in the State.

The county is conducting a diversity and inclusion study of its operations. While the study is ongoing, what do you think county government should do to ensure diversity and inclusion in its hiring and contracting processes?

Ensuring diversity and inclusion begins in the schools. It requires an understanding of the needs of underrepresented groups of people in the community, consciously recruiting and investing in the growth of students, providing internships, mentoring opportunities, investment in postsecondary employment and trade apprenticeships. The County can support employees through continuing to invest in their professional growth and development. During the contracting process the county must ensure that those who are being contracted for services are upholding these same core values. These initiatives will enable the county to work towards a community and workforce with a strong inclusion of diverse groups.

The annual salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County tend to trail their counterparts in neighboring suburban counties. Do you support raising salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County?

While public servants and public officials have chosen a career path that typically pays less than those of similar qualifications in the private sector, fair and just compensation is required to recruit and retain the best candidates to these positions.

The county has seen an increase in opioid overdose deaths during the past year. Its substance use initiatives office has worked to combat the epidemic. What more do you think the county should do to prevent such incidents?

The opioid crisis is a national concern and not specific to Will County. Will County has been at the forefront of battling the crisis. In 2017, the county received a grant from Illinois Department of Human Services and has hired a full-time director for this initiative. Will County has been a leader in youth, family and community awareness and prevention programs as well as law enforcement training. However, we can always do better to support the community with addictions services, mental health services, child and family services.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within Will County?

Will County is an economic engine for the State of Illinois with major industries and major transportation corridors on land and water. We must continue to maintain and improve the vital infrastructure that keeps Will County moving forward. We must also continue to invest in the men and women who make-up our skilled labor force by investing in education and skilled trade apprenticeships. We must also ensure a good affordable housing inventory in the county to support the needs of the workforce.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Crime is always a concern. The crime issues vary in type and frequency throughout Will County. I would coordinate with the State’s Attorney, The Will County Sheriff, local police chiefs, community and crime watch groups to understand the issues in each part of the county. I would work to support the police and community with funding for the programs, task-forces, training and equipment needed to address those issues.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

I would refer to the Will County Department of Transportation who have prioritized these infrastructure projects based on engineering studies and the public’s input. The I-80 corridor and other commercial truck traffic routes as well as the bridges with structural decay would presumably be on the top of that list.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

Decreasing local property taxes would mean defunding local services, including libraries, fire protection districts, public safety and schools. I think every government entity needs to be responsible and transparent with locally generated funds, so local residents know they are receiving value added services.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

I support the strongest and most stringent ethics regulations. Recently, financial disclosure requirements were made more detailed. Increased regulations to identify potential conflicts of interest could be introduced in an effort to prevent an elected official from personally benefitting from the position.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

Any opportunity to allow citizens to see how their government works and how public money is being spent is a good thing. The County should welcome all FOIA requests. An informed and active citizenry should be encouraged.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

Current State laws already mandate a high level of transparency. The County can maintain this high level of transparency by continuing to have an open and accessible website and live stream meetings. Personally, I can maintain and increase transparency, through open lines of communication with the constituents by having regular meetings as well as a frequently updated website and social media presence.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Local businesses can be boosted by grants for small businesses or tax incentives in certain areas where business development is needed. Assistance with infrastructure improvements, zoning, fast tracked licensing and permitting where applicable. Also, the county can increase support of the Workforce Center by pair skilled workers with local businesses.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign nondisclosure agreements with private businesses?

Non-Disclosure Agreements should only be allowed in very limited circumstances when confidentiality is required and then only with appropriate checks and balances. I do not think that hiding anything from the citizenry is the way government should work.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

As stated in the previous question, I would push against NDA’s except in very rare circumstances when confidentiality is required. In such circumstances, the public interest risks and harms must be weighed against the benefits to the private business, government official or employee.