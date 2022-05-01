Mica Freeman, Will County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Mica Freeman

What office are you seeking? Will County Board, District 8

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Will County Board, District 13

City: Plainfield

Occupation: Will County Board Member, District 13

Education: Bachelor of Science: Elementary education (K-9), Eastern Illinois University

Master of Arts: Curriculum and instruction with an ESL endorsement, Concordia University

Campaign Website: https://www.electmicafreeman.com/

The Will County Board has established broad parameters for how it should spend more than $133 million in federal pandemic aid including infrastructure, health purposes and economic development. What specific causes should the board focus on when spending that money?

We are focusing on increasing waste water treatment capacity, making sufficient clean water available across Will County, and increasing broadband access and affordability—especially in rural parts of the county which were disproportionately affected by COVID-19. We need to continue supporting a COVID-19 response in the healthcare industry. We also plan to allocate resources to support individuals’ struggles with food insecurity, mental health, substance abuse, and violence that were further exacerbated by COVID-19. With my input, the Board is exploring additional economic development opportunities to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Ultimately, these ARPA funds should be used to decrease disparity between Will County’s socioeconomic classes, ethnic groups, and geographical regions. ARPA presents us with a unique opportunity to set our county and its diverse residents up for future success.

The Will County Board has yet to decide on how to spend new revenue from its recreational marijuana sales tax. How should that revenue be allocated?

In my opinion, this tax revenue generated from cannabis sales should be used to support communities most affected by substance abuse and addiction. After seeking advice from several agencies, I compiled a list of ways I believe we should allocate tax revenue from the sale of cannabis. My list includes affordable housing solutions, mental health support, and small business loans.

The board has been discussing what to do with the old county courthouse property. While it’s limited to using it for public purposes, what do you think should happen to the former courthouse building and the land on which it sits?

In 2019, before I was elected to the County Board, a vote passed to demolish the old county courthouse. While I appreciate its historic value, the building is in dire need of repairs. I do not want the financial burden of renovating or upkeeping the old county courthouse to fall to Will County taxpayers. Rather, once it has been demolished, I advocate for transforming the property into a green space that can be enjoyed by the community. It could contain a community garden, educational spaces, safe playground equipment, and could introduce a much needed gathering space.

Do you think Will County should maintain the county executive form of government? Please explain.

Yes. The County Executive is a necessary component of a well-functioning County Board. She or he can break a tie and ultimately ensures that the things voted upon by Board Members are seen through for the benefit of our constituents.

The county is conducting a diversity and inclusion study of its operations. While the study is ongoing, what do you think county government should do to ensure diversity and inclusion in its hiring and contracting processes?

I believe this study is extremely valuable to our County Board and Will County residents because its completion signifies a new beginning. It is opportunity to learn more about the disparity prevalent in county government, and to enact defenses against those practices that will help to make our county’s governing body a more diverse and inclusive group—one which better represents all of its constituents. As this study progresses, all members of our county government should take steps to confront our own unconscious or implicit biases, recognize that those biases result in an exclusive work environment with far- reaching consequences, and take active steps to make hiring decisions that better reflect the needs and make-up of the communities we represent. There should be increased transparency detailing both internal hiring practices and contracting decisions, which also educate smaller businesses on how to compete for contracting bids alongside established groups familiar with the county’s hiring practices.

The annual salaries of countywide- elected officials in Will County tend to trail their counterparts in neighboring suburban counties. Do you support raising salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County?

When the opportunity presented itself to raise County Board Members’ salaries, I ardently voted against my own pay raise. Following the start of a pandemic that left many of our county’s constituents struggling, I did not feel it was responsible to further burden taxpayers with additional compensation for more than twenty Board Members. However, I did vote to increase the salaries of county-wide elected officials. In fact, I was instrumental in securing a pay raise for our county sheriff, who previously earned far less than sheriffs in comparable neighboring counties. He even made less than some of the officers who reported directly to him. While this salary adjustment helped, it did not eliminate the cross-county difference completely. We still have a ways to go as we work to adequately fund the services necessary to best serve our county’s residents.

The county has seen an increase in opioid overdose deaths during the past year. Its substance use initiatives office has worked to combat the epidemic. What more do you think the county should do to prevent such incidents?

Opioid addiction is messy and painful, and most importantly—preventable. Our mental health infrastructure is lacking (as stated in my answer for ARPA fund allocation). Will County has provided NARCAN/Naloxone, an opioid overdose treatment, and addiction response supplies to numerous locations around the county. I look forward to our continued expansion of the locations at which these resources are available. In the meantime, we need to educate about opioid addiction, prevention, and prescription alternatives for pain management to minimize the number of people who become addicted.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within Will County?

In the immediate future, our community will benefit from ARPA funds we already plan to allocate for economic development, including job training programs and education resources. If I am successful, we will also be able to direct tax revenue from the sale of cannabis toward programs that support small business loans and alternative jobs trainings programs. To further encourage new businesses or existing businesses to relocate, I believe we need to better communicate some of Will County’s strongest assets: not only do we have a large skilled workforce, Will County is also home to the largest inland port in all of North America. That makes our county ripe for the picking when it comes to business development and private investments that will ultimately attract more residents, retain existing residents, and contribute to the prosperity of our community.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

First, I support community watch programs, wherein neighbors are trained to keep an eye on their neighborhoods and familiarize themselves with their neighbors. Training is extremely important in community watch programs, so that residents feel comfortable calling local law enforcement when a matter is beyond their control. Second, we should reevaluate the allocation of county resources to prevent crime in the first place. We need to create opportunities for meaningful employment, childcare, after-school activities that keep children and adolescents otherwise engaged in safe recreation, programs to address food insecurity and homelessness, as well as other safety nets for individuals that still manage to fall through the cracks. Third, when a crime is committed, we should equip law enforcement with creative solutions and the tools necessary to keep our residents safe. I have voted in favor of every license plate reader request which helps officers track down offenders and prevent them from committing future crimes.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Healthy transportation infrastructure is vital to our community’s wellbeing. As such, I do my best to equally consider each transportation project while considering how to best employ limited county resources to deliver the greatest benefit to our constituents—and adhere to the 5-year county infrastructure plan compiled by experts in their fields.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

The County Board has decreased tax rates each year and have still been able to budget responsibly and fund projects that will benefit Will County residents.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

All levels of government benefit from clear ethics laws which dictate what elected officials and government employees can and cannot do on government property, with government resources, and in communication with constituents. Therefore, I favor the ethics laws currently in place in Will County. For example, it is necessary to delineate between campaigning activities and those conducted in an elected official capacity, to clearly outline what constitutes bribery of an elected official, and to have protections in place for whistle blowers. Having not only the rules outlined, but also the repercussions one faces for breaking the rules helps to prevent ethics violations.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

I believe in a high level of transparency in government. That begins with a citizen’s right to request information about their representatives’ activities made possible by the Illinois Freedom of Information Act—a valuable measure which holds elected officials in our state, counties, and towns accountable to the citizens they represent. It is a reminder that in all we do, we serve the people. And the people have (and should have) the right to access any service or correspondence made possible by their hard-earned tax dollars.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

Certainly, increased transparency is afforded by existing measures like the Illinois Freedom of Information Act, as I discussed in my response to the last question. Furthermore, detailed minutes from all County Board meetings are published on the Will County Board website in a timely manner, granting residents insight into their representatives’ activities and votes. In addition, residents can watch County Board meetings live from the comfort of their own homes, affording everyone equal opportunity to observe their elected officials at work. Contracted agencies should be expected to provide detailed budgets, plans, and regular progress updates to the Will County Board.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non- disclosure agreements with private businesses?

My answer here is dependent upon individual circumstances. Any transaction should be subject to transparency, which I highly value.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

