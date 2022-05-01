Matt Kellogg, Kendall County Board District 2 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Matt Kellogg

What office are you seeking? Kendall County Board Dist 2

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Kendall County Board since 2016, Kendall County Soil and Water Board 2001-2016

City: Yorkville IL

Occupation: Farmer and Agri Business Owner

Education: University Of Illinois Bachelors Degree Economics

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/kellogg4kendallcounty

Property taxes in Kendall County are consistently among the highest in Illinois. What would you do as a county board member to limit the continued increases residents see on their property tax bills?

I would continue to work on alternate revenue sources so that we can lower our portion of real estate taxes. In the last 6 years we have lowered our portion of the tax bill. The county has multiple revenue source that have increase and managing this money allowed us to decrease our percent of the real estate taxes.

Is there fat in the county budget? If so, please identify which departments or programs that you would work to either curtail or eliminate to save funds.

The best way to save funds with the county is to work with other taxing bodies to combine or share services. We have implemented numerous intergovernmental agreements with cities, townships and other taxing bodies. Communication on projects is essential to saving the tax payer money.

Does the county sheriff’s office require additional funding and/or staff to combat crime in the unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision or elsewhere in the county? If yes, where would those funds come from and how should they be used?

The board has been very supportive of the Sheriff’s department for all aspects of unincorporated Kendall County. Boulder Hill has the highest concentration of unincorporated residents and does have special needs. The Sheriff’s office would have to answer the question about future needs for a specific area and how funding would be used. His office presents an annual budget request and then the board works closely with his office to sort out the needs vs wants in the ask.

As a county board member, would you support increased funding and the hiring of additional staff for the Kendall County Health Department?

We recently approved the additions of a position in the Health Department that has the sole focus of working on grants for the department. There are numerous sources of funding that do not directly ride on the shoulders of property holders in Kendall County. Staffing is determined by The Kendall County Board of Health and their administration.

Do you support ongoing efforts by local municipal and county officials to bring Metra commuter rail service to Kendall County?

No. I do not believe that the residents should pay the burden of the RTA tax so that a small number of residents can utilize Metra. This project has a price tag in the hundreds of million dollars that should be used for local roads and improved infrastructure. Projects that would bring business to Kendall County and help traffic safety issues. Fix Wolfs Crossing, Complete the connection between Ridge and Eola Rds widen and resurface RT 126... The list is long.

Would you support the county joining the Regional Transit Authority (RTA) as a condition for obtaining the service?

No.

How would you assess the county’s efforts to date to lure new businesses and industries to the county?

The County is working on a number of projects that will finally bring large business into the county to help with the residential tax burden. I believe that Kendall County is viewed as a very business friendly community. Our residents love to shop local and support locally owned businesses.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

I will continue to work with the municipal entities to provide support and funding for infrastructure that supports current businesses and attracts future ones.

If elected, will you enroll in the county employee health insurance program?

Yes

What actions can the Kendall County Board take to minimize the tax burden on residents while, not sacrificing services?

A good working relationship with department heads and other elected officials is essential to providing services while keeping the budget in mind. Again, working with other taxing bodies to share services is one example if saving money while keeping service at a high level.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

We have a number of other sources for funding that have risen faster than our costs. We also have worked with legislators in Springfield and Washington to find funding for projects like the $70 million dollar Eldamain Road extension. This cost would have been on local tax payers.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within Kendall County?

Roads are the number one necessity to bringing both types of growth to the county. If products and people can not get in and out of the county it prevents growth.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

I believe that there are small pockets of issues with crime. The Sheriff’s office responsible for planning and asking the board if additional funding is needed. Our board has been very open about fully funding our Sheriff’s Department and adding people and technology as requested.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

We have a few county project that are progressing ahead of schedule. The Eldamain bridge and Collins road extensions are county projects that are funded and moving ahead of schedule. The future projects will include Ridge Rd improvements, intersection improvements on Plainfield Rd and traffic signals at Grove and rt 126.

There are a number of projects that are not in county control that should get addressed. State, village and township projects are out of our control. We do work together and provide support as requested.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

The county has moved to putting all our financials on line for public access. This is essential in letting the tax payer see where their money is being spent.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

It is a very good Act to allow the public to ask for information. Initially it was very expensive to administer but we are implementing technology to provide all the information on line.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

Continue to push for access through our online portals to all information

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

We have to be able to do this with businesses. Some business begin looking at the County many years ahead of when they want to open. They have sensitive information that they would have to share with the County in order to insure that roads and services will be a the level needed to relocate.