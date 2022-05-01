Margaret Tyson, Will County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Margaret Tyson

What office are you seeking? County Board Member District 9

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Will County Board Member District 3

City: Bolingbrook

Occupation: Will County Board Member District 3, Forest Preserve District of Will County Commissioner, and a Substitute Teacher for Valley View Public School District 365U

Education: Roosevelt University, Chicago, IL Bachelor of General Studies, Computer Science

Campaign Website: www.MargaretforWillCounty.com

The Will County Board has established broad parameters for how it should spend more than $133 million in federal pandemic aid including infrastructure, health purposes and economic development. What specific causes should the board focus on when spending that money?

I believe funds from the American Rescue Plan Act(ARPA)should be used to strengthen Will County infrastructure, provide broadband internet access to rural and urban areas, and address unmet needs within the healthcare sector. If funds are directed appropriately, ARPA resources can be used to decrease the disparities in our county.

The Will County Board has yet to decide on how to spend new revenue from its recreational marijuana sales tax. How should that revenue be allocated?

Revenue acquired through the legal sale of cannabis in our county should be used to educate formerly incarcerated individuals who were disadvantaged by the old cannabis laws. Additionally, a portion of the funds should be used to support those aforementioned individuals interested in starting a small business.

The board has been discussing what to do with the old county courthouse property. While it’s limited to using it for public purposes, what do you think should happen to the former courthouse building and the land on which it sits?

The former courthouse building should be razed to prevent additional financial burden falling to taxpayers in the form of upkeep and renovation. Once the building is demolished, we can begin to address alternative solutions for the space that could benefit the residents of Downtown Joliet.

Do you think Will County should maintain the county executive form of government? Please explain.

The executive form of county government works. The county executive has many duties that require a separate individual and her/his staff to report to the County Board.

The county is conducting a diversity and inclusion study of its operations. While the study is ongoing, what do you think county government should do to ensure diversity and inclusion in its hiring and contracting processes?

The purpose of the diversity and inclusion study by consultants is to determine where the county needs direction in ensuring diversity and inclusion in its hiring and contracting processes. The consultants will have reports to share with the county soon.

The annual salaries of countywide- elected officials in Will County tend to trail their counterparts in neighboring suburban counties. Do you support raising salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County?

I support raising salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County. Our countywide elected officials should be compensated with salaries comparable to counterparts in similar counties. We want to retain these individuals in the public sector.

The county has seen an increase in opioid overdose deaths during the past year. Its substance use initiatives office has worked to combat the epidemic. What more do you think the county should do to prevent such incidents?

I defer to the expertise of doctors and representatives from the Will County Office of Substance Use Initiatives to advise the County Board on steps moving forward, as we work to address the opioid crisis.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within Will County?

I would shop in Will County and encourage my friends, family, and constituents to do the same.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

My community has an organization called Bolingbrook Crime Stoppers. By rewarding community members for calling in anonymous tips, we can not only discourage criminal activity but also empower residents with a sense of ownership in their neighborhoods.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

My priority project, the reconfiguration of the bridge on Weber and I-55, is currently underway.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

Every year for the last several years, we have lowered local property taxes while maintaining a balanced budget and helping taxpayers with projects/services around the county.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

The current Will County Ethics Ordinance #06-26, Exhibit “B”, is sufficient.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

The FOIA provides public access to information held by public authorities. This level of transparency allows citizens to keep an eye on their elected officials and hold them accountable.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non- disclosure agreements with private businesses?

A government employees and officials can sign a non-disclosure agreement with private businesses but if it contested, the judge would determine it validity.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

