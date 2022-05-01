Laura McGowen, McHenry County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Laura McGowen

What office are you seeking? McHenry County Board District 4

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Crystal Lake

Occupation: Communications Coordinator

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a Minor in English

Northern Illinois University, Class of 2012

Campaign Website: lauramcgowen.com

What would be your top three priorities?

1. Grow jobs in McHenry County

2. Maximize government effciency and accountability

3. Protect McHenry County’s water and natural resources

Taxes are a top concern raised by voters locally. What do you do within your position to address residents’ tax burden?

The County Board can vote to approve a balanced budget and maintain a flat property tax levy. County government accounts for slightly less than 10 percent of a McHenry County property owner’s tax bill.

Voters also cited crime as a concern. What do you think needs to be done to address this concern?

How the County addresses crime is under the purview of the County Sheriff’s office. While the County Board does not have control over that office, it does control the budget. The County Board can redirect or increase funding to address problem areas once we find out what the cause of the problem is.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within McHenry County?

There is an extremely low unemployment rate in the county, which sounds good, but it actually means that backfilling jobs as the aging population retires is exceedingly difficult. There is a shortage of labor. It’s not because people don’t want to work, it’s that they can’t afford to live here on blue-collar wages. We don’t have enough apartments, or even homes for sale to meet the demand of young individuals and families who are just beginning their careers. We need to make it viable for young families to live here, work here, and afford a residence in the County.

Do you think McHenry County should continue to challenge the new state law that prohibits its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement? Why or why not?

ICE Detention is abusive towards, and endangers, immigrants and exposes the County to potential lawsuits. Our community cannot uphold its values while also allowing human rights violations to take place here. Everyone in our community should move freely without fear of being detained/deported.

What is the County Board’s role in addressing audit issues at the McHenry County Regional Office of Education?

The County Board should have made a stronger effort to correct the problems with the Regional Office of Education’s finances. The problems with their books went on for 12 years due to a lack of oversight. There should be more transparency and communication between the County Board and the Regional Office of Education.

What road and bridge infrastructure needs to be addressed in McHenry County?

Route 47 and Route 14

What are the top issues facing Valley Hi Nursing Home and how should the County Board help address them?

Valley Hi took a financial hit during the pandemic. To increase financial viability, a new memory care facility is being constructed. It is the County Board’s responsibility to ensure further and future expansion as market and financial conditions warrant to address the needs for a memory care facility in the County.

Assess the McHenry County Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. What changes, if any, need to be made related to the pandemic or any future response?

We should taken the threat of COVID more seriously and reacted sooner.

If you could reverse one decision made by the County Board last year, what would it be?

There should have been more oversight of the Regional Office of Education.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

I do not believe McHenry County has a local crime problem, but we should monitor criminal activity in the area to identify problems as early as possible. The Sheriff’s Office should facilitate this vigilance by sharing information with other government entities to help address problems.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

The County should create conditions to attract commercial businesses to the area to broaden the tax base.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

Yes - all governments should be accountable and transparent to tax payers. I support legislation to remove big money from politics and prevent government officials from personally profiting off of their roles.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

I support FOIA and believe in government transparency

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

Governments should produce regular reports to outline the actions they take and how those actions advance their stated goals.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

I would push to address the shortage of affordable housing in the area.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

No they should not be allowed to do anything that inhibits the free sharing of information.

