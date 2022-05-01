Kevin Hedemark, Will County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Kevin “Kollins” Hedemark

What office are you seeking? Will County Board District 9

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Romeoville

Occupation: Retired

Education: BS in Mass Communications, Morningside College, Sioux City, IA

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php? id=100080431472086&show_switched_toast=true

The Will County Board has established broad parameters for how it should spend more than $133 million in federal pandemic aid including infrastructure, health purposes and economic development. What specific causes should the board focus on when spending that money?

With the pandemic being the reason for receiving these funds, I believe it is paramount that we put a significant amount towards healthcare and health services. Another area that would be important is infrastructure. It is imperative that we fix not only our bridges and roadways, but technological infrastructure as well.

The Will County Board has yet to decide on how to spend new revenue from its recreational marijuana sales tax. How should that revenue be allocated?

I believe some of these funds should be invested into the health department and addiction services in Will County to help address the opioid issues in the county. Another excellent use of a portion of the funds would either be in the form of small business grants or low interest loans for small businesses looking to open or expand in underserved areas of the county.Ideally, areas that may have had a disproportionate rate of past nonviolent marijuana arrests.

The board has been discussing what to do with the old county courthouse property. While it’s limited to using it for public purposes, what do you think should happen to the former courthouse building and the land on which it sits?

With the current legal ruling from the Will County State’s Attorney regarding the selling of the courthouse, it would appear that the best option would be to tear the building down. There is an outpouring of support to redevelop it that needs to be heard and options looked at to make sure all avenues have been examined, however, a final date for a decision to be made needs to be decided upon as leaving it empty is an unnecessary cost.

Do you think Will County should maintain the county executive form of government? Please explain.

I am in favor of maintaining the county executive form of government. Much like most of our city governments work, the County Executive is elected by the citizens to manage the county, working hand in hand with the elected county board members. Due to the executive being a seperate, full- time position and not an appointed position from within the board, I believe that it allows for more thorough oversite.

The county is conducting a diversity and inclusion study of its operations. While the study is ongoing, what do you think county government should do to ensure diversity and inclusion in its hiring and contracting processes?

There must be a proactive approach to reach out to those business’ that are minority owned and be sure that they are involved in the bid process. It will be important to look at the suggestions from the study and implement those that can make sure the process is open and fair to these essential business’.

The annual salaries of countywide- elected officials in Will County tend to trail their counterparts in neighboring suburban counties. Do you support raising salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County?

I am in favor of examining the salaries of countywide elected officials and if they are out of line with comparable counties, they should be amended. One example is the Sheriff’s salary. That position has not seen a pay increase in 15 years. The board has approved incremental increases for the sheriff over the next 4 years, however, even by 2026 the Will County Sheriff’s salary will still be more than $16,000 less than the surrounding collar counties and that’s without the assumption for salary increases in those counties.

The county has seen an increase in opioid overdose deaths during the past year. Its substance use initiatives office has worked to combat the epidemic. What more do you think the county should do to prevent such incidents?

The opioid epidemic in Will County must be addressed. A multi prong approach must continue to be used. 1. Law enforcement with more tools and people power to go after traffickers and dealers. 2. Counceling and drug rehabilitation to help those affected by the addiction. 3. Continued interventions with drug courts and other services for those that are addicted and have committed nonviolent crimes due to their addiction. More funding could be added to these areas from revenue received from the recreational cannabis tax. The County has done a lot in this battle but we must continue and be more aggressive.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within Will County?

Even with the pandemic, Will County has seen vibrant economic growth. Finding employees is still an issue for most employers, as it is everywhere. The possibility of a marketing campaign to encourage residents in other parts of Chicagoland to come live, work and play in Will County could prove worthwhile.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

I think we have a crime problem across this nation. More training and tools for the Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement entities is imperative. I am in favor of stricter sentencing for violent crimes, especially when a firearm is used.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Interstate 80 from the Western border to the new improvements in New Lenox is vitally important. These plans are in place but it will be a slow process. Everyone should be concerned by the Federal Highway Administration’s report that came out last year that listed Illinois 3rd in the nation with structurally deficient bridges. The I55 bridge over Route 53 is one of the worst bridges in Chicagoland.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

Property taxes are high in Will County. On my taxes, the county gets slightly over 4% from my entire property tax bill. There are more than a dozen entities that receive revenue from my property tax bill. To make a significant reduction, it would take a coordinated effort by all taxing bodies. It is imperative for the Will County Board to be fiscally responsible with the taxpayers money. If there is a way to reduce costs without cutting needed services, it should always be looked at.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

Absolutely. The ethics issues that have plagued some elected officials in this country and even in Illinois are disappointing. For the past 15 years, Will County has had an ethics advisor which is an important role to help the county move forward with meaningful ethics reforms.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

I believe that the ability for the media and citizens to FOIA government agencies and employees is important. It helps with transparency and allows citizens to see what their elected officials are doing.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

Specifically with the Will County Board, I would like to see County Board meetings and committee meetings moved to the evening. This would allow more citizens to attend and contribute. The more they are involved the greater the transparency is.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

A low interest loan program or grants from the marijuana tax revenue for small businesses would be very beneficial. A marketing plan to other areas of Chicagoland on why Will County is a great place to do business could help attract new business’.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non- disclosure agreements with private businesses?

I don’t believe they should be allowed to sign NDA’s. This goes back to transparency. Elected officials represent the voters and the voters should be able to find out specifics on any agreements that are done with a business.

