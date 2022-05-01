Joseph Oscepinski, La Salle County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Joseph Oscepinski Jr

What office are you seeking? Re Election Lasalle County Board District 10

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Peru

Occupation: UPS Dockman

Education: Lasalle Peru Township High School

IVCC

Campaign Website: None at this time.

Will you vote for an increase in property taxes to improve county services? Why or why not?

No -I will work to continue to keep doing what were doing so they do not raise.

What are your thoughts on renewable energy expansion in La Salle County?

I am not against solar wind farms and we need to do a better job increasing capital investmants for job growth.

What can the county do to increase revenue without increasing property taxes?

We need to let natural growth occur through capital investmants and job growth.

How would you assess the resources allocated to law enforcement, specifically the sheriff’s office, in La Salle County?

The sheriff’s budget has increased by 500,000 dollars. As the chairman of the Law and Justice committee and a member of the Public Safety committee- we work closely to get our law enforcement professionals what they need.

What capital projects should La Salle County prioritize?

The pandemic has taught us to prioritize clean air projects.

How can La Salle County government best take advantage of the county’s tourism industry?

Lasalle County collects pillow tax from unincoprated areas of the county- and in return we use that money to help fund activites throughout the county. Lasalle County also has a tourism committee.

What efficiencies should be sought in La Salle County government?

Save the tax payers momey is number 1 on the list and do what we can to help streamline processes to help day to day operations of the county.

Assess the La Salle County Health Department’s actions to combat COVID-19? What changes, if any, need to be made related to the pandemic?

I believe the Lasalle County Health Dept did a fantastic job and are continuing to do a fantastic job. We have had good reports from the public.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within La Salle County?

Maintain a stable tax base.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

At the county level- we need to make sure law enforcement have the the proper tools and support to do there jobs. Ive done that since i have been on the county board.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

All that need work. We hire a county engineer who presents a multi year plan to the board so we maintain roads and bridges.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

Yes- we just need to continue to work hard so that Lasalle County government is as sufficient as possible.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

Since i have been on the board- I voted to pass an ethics policy and will work to strengthen it. Before i was on the board there was no ethics policy.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

All for foia and total transparency. Please state your plan to maintain government transparency. I think we are more transparent than any government in IL. We provide youtube viewing so anyone can wagch a meeting. Everything is posted onto our website lasallecounty.org Our employees are always there to help and assist the public for what they need.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Local business development and tax breaks.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign nondisclosure agreements with private businesses?

NO

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

I would be against anything that would fail to reveal or disclose that information.