John Booker, Whiteside County Sheriff 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: John Booker

What office are you seeking? Sheriff of Whiteside County

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Currently Sheriff of Whiteside County, District #13 School Board

City: Sterling

Occupation: Sheriff

Education: Mendota High School, Illinois Valley Community College, St.Ambrose Unv

Campaign Website: Sheriff John F. Booker- facebook

What would be your top three priorities over the next four years?

Continue developing Community involved policing

Continue assisting with drug treatment programs for community

Continue to working toward one communication center

Taxes are a top concern raised by voters locally. What do you do within your position to address residents’ tax burden?

As sheriff I will continue to work within my budget

Voters also cited crime as a concern. What do you think needs to be done to address this concern?

Continue to work with substance abuse treatment providers to help people with substance abuse/ mental health issue.

Continue to work with community to get more community involved policing

What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?

Experience- I have 4 years experience as the Sheriff of Whiteside County. I have been the only Sheriff who has ever had to deal through a Pandemic. Experience, Experience! I have always put the safety of this country as a priority!

If you could redo or reverse any one decision made by the sheriff in the last four years, what would it be and why?

I would not redo any decision I have made as Sheriff, my decides I have made have always been for the good of the people. Decision made may have not always been popular must were made for the good of the people .