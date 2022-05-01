Debbie Gillette, Kendall County Clerk 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Debbie Gillette

What office are you seeking? Kendall County Clerk

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Kendall County Clerk

City: Yorkville

Occupation: Kendall County Clerk

Education: Bachelor’s Degree, pursuing Master’s Degree.

What would be your top three priorities over the next four years?

1. Continue to keep election integrity and security a top priority.

2. Online ordering of vital records.

3. Expand Early Voting locations.

Taxes are a top concern raised by voters locally. What do you do within your position to address residents’ tax burden?

I have been able to keep my budget from year to year with a zero increase and in years where the budget needed to be increased we have consistently come in under budget.

What level of confidence do you think voters have in local elections? What is driving that confidence or lack thereof?

As the Election Authority we are able to provide the voters with evidence that all votes are being counted and their votes are secure and private. We follow all laws, practices and procedures set forth by State Statute.

If you could redo any one decision made by the county clerk in the last four years, what would it be and why?

The County Clerk makes decisions based on the laws and statutes passed by legislators. Therefore, other decisions made have to do with office procedures in implementing new laws and ways to increase transparency and communication to the public. I believe the decisions made have helped the community with access to records and ability to answer their questions promptly.

In addition to elections, the county clerk’s office handles a myriad of duties. What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?

No opponent at this time.