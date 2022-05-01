David Molinari, Will County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Will County Board District 4 candidate David Molinari answered Shaw Local’s election questionnaire for the Will County Board primary election.

Voting ends for the primary election on the evening of June 28.

Full Name: David Molinari

What office are you seeking? Will County Board seat District 4

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Elected Republican Committeeman Frankfort Township Precint 01

Elected Mokena Community Library District Board

City: Mokena

Occupation: Retired Upholsterer, Professional Musician, Singer,

Education: High School Diploma, Some College

Campaign Website: Elect David Molinari for WillCo 4 @ www.Facebook.com

The Will County Board has established broad parameters for how it should spend more than $133 million in federal pandemic aid including infrastructure, health purposes and economic development. What specific causes should the board focus on when spending that money?

Helping Business and Homeowners who were Financially damaged or ruined by Covid Shutdown. Counseling for Mental Illness and depression from LockDown. Investigations into criminal and Civil damages from Govt. ove-reach and abuse of authority.

The Will County Board has yet to decide on how to spend new revenue from its recreational marijuana sales tax. How should that revenue be allocated?

Drug Counseling and programs to help end Marijuana addiction and social counseling and work skills counseling for young people affected by marijuana use.

The board has been discussing what to do with the old county courthouse property. While it’s limited to using it for public purposes, what do you think should happen to the former courthouse building and the land on which it sits?

Great need for Counseling, Drug, Youth, Criminal, Mental. Parental training and Police community partnering for positive outcomes. Use some of that Covid Money.

Do you think Will County should maintain the county executive form of government? Please explain.

Absolutely. It worked well for over 100 years. Let’s return to the reasons why it worked so well. Less People regulation and limited incursion into private matters of the people.

The county is conducting a diversity and inclusion study of its operations. While the study is ongoing, what do you think county government should do to ensure diversity and inclusion in its hiring and contracting processes?

Diversity is a word that has no real value or meaning to me. Changing numbers of people in Govt. based on Skin Color, Sexual Identity or any other unrelated to Government efficiency is not preferred by me. At least with Patronage hires we can demand a level of ability. Diversity hires only require diversity as a Prerequisite.

The annual salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County tend to trail their counterparts in neighboring suburban counties. Do you support raising salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County?

No, and I would love to lower or at least hold the line on Taxes in Will County. perhaps we should find outsourcing for expensive County hiring.

The county has seen an increase in opioid overdose deaths during the past year. Its substance use initiatives office has worked to combat the epidemic. What more do you think the county should do to prevent such incidents?

Work with the community to end the drug culture. Hard policing of Drug Houses and hangouts and Harder policing of dealers who have been released from confinement.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within Will County?

Lower taxes on Business, and release business from too many Govt. restrictions. Hopefully the last year has taught people that Govt. cannot be trusted. The least amount of authority over people and their livelihoods the better. Thomas Jefferson said..” If it does not pick my pocket, nor break my leg, I will make no law against it” sound like a good plan to try and achieve to me.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Absolutely! We have cameras everywhere and yet there are more and more breakdown of societal rules. Much of that due to drug use, and mental health problems, including inability to function as an employee or student or parent. Lack of Jobs and community involvement is also a contributor.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Wolf Rd. @ I-80

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

Shrinking regulations

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

Depends on who is making the ethics rules and what they think that word means.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

I have seen it work! The hippies got this one right!

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

Don’t steal

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Decrease Taxes and regulations and permit fees.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign nondisclosure agreements with private businesses?

No Way Hunter Biden!

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

No way Hunter Biden again!



