Daryl Parks, Will County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Daryl Parks

What office are you seeking? Will County Board District 11

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Precinct Committee person, DuPage Township 30

City: Bolingbrook

Occupation: Retired member of local 134 IBEW and ComEd. Working part-time for Primera Engineering

Education: IBEW Journeyman diploma and BS in Business Administration from Lewis University

Campaign Website: https://darylparksfordistrict11.com

The Will County Board has established broad parameters for how it should spend more than $133 million in federal pandemic aid including infrastructure, health purposes and economic development. What specific causes should the board focus on when spending that money?

My consistent theme is helping programs that support Health, Education, Housing and Employment. Causes that support these programs and are fully vetted, have my support

The Will County Board has yet to decide on how to spend new revenue from its recreational marijuana sales tax. How should that revenue be allocated?

Recreational marijuana sales tax revenue should be allocated in those communities most effected by the “war on drugs”. Investments in these underserved communities should be at the forefront. A concise, well thought out plan has to govern this. There have to be sustainable plans for these resources

The board has been discussing what to do with the old county courthouse property. While it’s limited to using it for public purposes, what do you think should happen to the former courthouse building and the land on which it sits?

I believe there are plans to raze the building and rebuild in place now, but depending on future plans, is this cost effective? Would need to review the land use studies for the property and land (if no studies are done/complete, developing one is a priority)

Do you think Will County should maintain the county executive form of government? Please explain.

I believe we should maintain the form of County government with the least number of layers!! Too many levels create bottlenecks. More layers do not necessarily equal more oversight....

The county is conducting a diversity and inclusion study of its operations. While the study is ongoing, what do you think county government should do to ensure diversity and inclusion in its hiring and contracting processes?

Let’s see what the study unfolds..... Hoping to see a good report on where we are now, what patterns are in place and recommendations moving forward.

The annual salaries of countywide- elected officials in Will County tend to trail their counterparts in neighboring suburban counties. Do you support raising salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County?

I believe in fairness, a fair and equitable compensation package for all county officials. How do you recruit and retain the best people without fair and competitive compensation??

The county has seen an increase in opioid overdose deaths during the past year. Its substance use initiatives office has worked to combat the epidemic. What more do you think the county should do to prevent such incidents?

The nation has seen an increase in opioid overdose deaths!! Get more help in the hands of our medical professionals (Doctors, Nurses, EMT’s, Firefighters), resources to assist those addicted, and increase public health policy campaigns from grade school up!

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within Will County?

let’s start with a 5-10-15-20-year plan. We need a strategic plan for expansion and growth, then we need to look at who and how we recruit businesses to Will County. West coast sees major fires, East coast sees major floods and storms. The mid-west is the obvious choice for relative stability. We need to aggressively recruit in WIll COunty!

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Yes, but this is a nation-wide issue that must be addressed economically. Investments in our neighborhoods and creating job opportunities will deal a severe blow to the crimes we see. I cannot pull up my bootstraps if I have no boots. In my heart, I believe the vast majority of people would take advantage to economic resources if available. I believe we need more counselors and social workers that are closest to the families in need,

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

My heart says finish I-55 lane widening, but I also know there are plans to disburse ARPA funds that should include roads and bridges. I believe this is a 3–4-year plan that covers roads, housing, etc. I would respectfully ask to be a part of any county transportation committee if elected

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

In full transparency, I would have to review the county budget and decide one way or the other. Putting more taxes on the backs of hard-working residents is a last resort. I also want to have more involvement in where our tax dollars go and how they are spent. Shortages could be made up this way?

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

Lots to unpack here. I support the adherence to the laws presently in place. We could all use a refresher course in Robert’s Rules of Order, especially where they “conflict” with County Rules: (C) Parliamentary procedure. In the absence of a County Board rule to the contrary, the parliamentary procedure of this Board shall be governed by Roberts Rules of Order - Newly Revised.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

Can we streamline this? Let’s create a system where information requests are more user-friendly. I believe this act is necessary, but sometimes too cumbersome

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

My plan for District 11 is to first attend meetings, interact with ALL county board members, and (if possible), report quarterly to the members of my district with a summary of what items and actions took place. Invite everyone to review meetings and minutes and be available and accountable.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Strengthening ties with our local business partners, build momentum for housing (all types), have strong ties to our Union affiliates and fairly distribute funding across the county to rebuild neighborhoods and entice businesses to come to and/or back to, Will County. As stated before, businesses traditionally located on either coast would benefit by relocating to the mid-west. Our climate and skilled workforce is a major plus.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non- disclosure agreements with private businesses?

No. This is where transparency begins.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

Again, No!! I would push against this.



