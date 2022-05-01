Cece Adams, McHenry County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

McHenry County Board, District 6 candidate Cece Adams answered Shaw Local’s election questionnaire for the McHenry County Board primary election.

Voting ends for the primary election on the evening of June 28.

Full Name: Chamille (Cece) Adams

What office are you seeking? County Board Member

What offices, if any, have you previously held? N/A

City: Johnsburg

Occupation: Manager, Platform Development

Education: AAS Business Management and Administration

Campaign Website: www.cececreateschange.com

What would be your top three priorities?

1. Oversight and Accountability

2. Education

3. Health

Taxes are a top concern raised by voters locally. What do you do within your position to address residents’ tax burden?

I think that we need to broaden our tax base by encouraging businesses into the county, thereby shifting the tax burden.

Voters also cited crime as a concern. What do you think needs to be done to address this concern?

I think voters need to have accurate information about crime levels in McHenry County. If there is a crime problem, then we need to determine the root causes and ensure that the Sheriff has a sufficient budget to address these issues.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within McHenry County?

By investing in workforce development programs that can support and train for the incoming business community.

Do you think McHenry County should continue to challenge the new state law that prohibits its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement? Why or why not?

People looking for a better life don’t belong in cages. It’s a moral issue.

What is the County Board’s role in addressing audit issues at the McHenry County Regional Office of Education?

The County Board’s role was and is to provide oversight and accountability for the Regional Office of Education.

What road and bridge infrastructure needs to be addressed in McHenry County?

47 & 14 in addition to the various bridges and roads listed in the 2022-2026 5-Year Infrastructure Plan. Roads in smaller communities deserved to be rated and prioritized as well.

What are the top issues facing Valley Hi Nursing Home and how should the County Board help address them?

Lack of oversight and accountability

Lack of transparency

Failure to implement timely COVID protocols

Resource and Training Issues

The County Board can help address these issues by providing adequate oversight and funding. Wages, in particular, at Valley Hi need to be addressed as well as overall staffing/resourcing.

Assess the McHenry County Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. What changes, if any, need to be made related to the pandemic or any future response?

For the betterment and safety of our community and children, I would have reacted sooner to Covid. There was a lack of transparency regarding COVID related information. COVID restriction violations were not adequately enforced.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

No, I do not think there is a local crime problem; however, I do think that we should always ensure that the Sheriff has the proper funding to continue to monitor and deter crime level rises.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

I do not support decreasing local property taxes, as they fund our local schools. However, I do think that the state has dropped the ball on funding education and that should be addressed.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

I do. I support any measure that ensures that our local government operates ethically. We also need to ensure there is a robust system of checks and balances to ensure ethical government operations.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

I support it and citizens having access to information that helps keep our governments transparent.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

By providing oversight and demanding accountability from all serving in the County Board.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

I would push for workforce development, business grants, potential tax incentives.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

I think it depends on the nature of the agreement. Will work with the private business affect the employee’s governmental duties?

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign nondisclosure agreements with private businesses?

I need more information on the topic before sharing an opinion.