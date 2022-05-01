Brian LeClercq, Kendall County Board District 2 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Brian LeClercq

What office are you seeking? Kendall County Board

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Oswego Village Trustee, Oswego Village President, Oswego Township Supervisor

City: Oswego

Occupation: Financial Advisor

Education: Bachelor of Science - Business Administration, University of Illinois

Campaign Website: Brianforus.com

Property taxes in Kendall County are consistently among the highest in Illinois. What would you do as a county board member to limit the continued increases residents see on their property tax bills?

The first thing to do is to go through each budget with a fresh set of eyes and see if there are any potential cost savings to be had. Second, continue to work with our municipalities to find effective ways to attract new businesses. Pooling resources and attracting new business will lead to reduced property taxes.

Is there fat in the county budget? If so, please identify which departments or programs that you would work to either curtail or eliminate to save funds.

Not sure fat is the right word to use. Public entities have a tendency to overpay for IT. I will work to ensure that we don’t perpetuate the problem. It is important to keep up with technology in the most cost-effective manner.

Does the county sheriff’s office require additional funding and/or staff to combat crime in the unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision or elsewhere in the county? If yes, where would those funds come from and how should they be used?

While serving the Township, we acquired a facility in Boulder Hill for our corporate offices and included space for the Sherrif’s office to utilize in order to combat criminal activity in the area, as public safety is a top priority.

As a county board member, would you support increased funding and the hiring of additional staff for the Kendall County Health Department?

Before committing any additional resources to any department, I would like to review the plan of each department with the head and the board members that work on the particular committee in order to ensure that any resources are being used to their full potential to reduce the burden on the taxpayers.

Do you support ongoing efforts by local municipal and county officials to bring Metra commuter rail service to Kendall County?Would you support the county joining the Regional Transit Authority (RTA) as a condition for obtaining the service?

While serving as Oswego Village President, I had the privilege of working with the County and other local government agencies to bring Kendall Area Transit (KAT) to our communities. It has been a great resource. In order to secure Metra, we would need to join the RTA. That involves an additional 0.75% sales tax and should be put to the taxpayers for consideration through a referendum.

This should be put as a referendum to ask the voters if they want a 0.75% sales tax increase to further public transportation options. We started Kendall Area Transit (KAT) as a basic public service to meet our community’s needs. This includes rides for seniors to much needed medical appointments or the senior center. Moving beyond that should be put to the taxpayers for consideration.

How would you assess the county’s efforts to date to lure new businesses and industries to the county?

The county has tried many different options and I hope will continue to seek ways to garner favorable business opportunities. Good infrastructure is a great way to attract development. The county has a sound transportation plan which they need to promote. We are open for business!

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

The first thing is to make sure we aren’t over regulating business. Secondly, we need to make sure we are working with the municipalities and their comprehensive plans. Third, listen to the potential businesses as there may be a simple solution to get them to locate here.

If elected, will you enroll in the county employee health insurance program?

Yes.

What actions can the Kendall County Board take to minimize the tax burden on residents while, not sacrificing services?

We need to assess our current allocations and redirect them to areas that will most benefit the community i.e. the Boulder Hill Township office as an example.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

Yes, I would! With the additional revenues generated from the local use tax and new businesses coming in, the county should be able to continue on this trend of lowering our property taxes.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within Kendall County?

The best thing the county can do is assist with the cost of extending the water line under Interstate 80 (which they intend to do) to capitalize on the industrial development near Minooka.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Our local police departments in Kendall County have and continue to work well together. They continue to monitor any current and potential criminal activity and shift resources as needed. The additional satellite office in Boulder Hill was one example (reduced response times in that part of the county).

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

The County has an excellent Transportation plan that is critical to the success of a thriving community. In fact, Eldamain bridge is ahead of schedule. For those that don’t know, years ago Kendall County made infrastructure (roads, bridges, buildings) a priority by committing a percentage of the sales tax collected to transportation projects.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

Yes, they should mirror the measures I have to follow as a Registered Investment Advisor.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

The more information that we can make readily available and easy to obtain by the public the better. Get it out on the website. It should be a click away.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

We need to make sure that our activities are recorded and uploaded to website as soon as possible.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non- disclosure agreements with private businesses?

Yes.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) are used in the business world all the time to protect intellectual property and practices. Used sparingly, the county could benefit by NOT overpaying for property. It would also allow the County to attract a broader base of businesses.