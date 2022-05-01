Brian Dose, LaSalle County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Brian Dose

What office are you seeking? LaSalle County Board District 21

What offices, if any, have you previously held? LaSalle County Board

City: Ottawa

Occupation: Firefighter

Education: Bachelors from SIU, numerous work certifications and licenses

Campaign Website: N/A

Will you vote for an increase in property taxes to improve county services? Why or why not?

Since serving as the Finance Chairman of the County, we have been able to keep the property tax rate the same or reduce it. That has taken hard work and cooperation from employees and elected officials to accomplish that. As long as I serve on Finance, we will continue to be keep taxes below the 1.06 high from a few years back.

What are your thoughts on renewable energy expansion in La Salle County?

I support capital development in LaSalle County as long as the renewable energy expansion is respectful to their neighbors, passes the Zoning Board of Review criteria, and meets the required zoning and building code requirements.

What can the county do to increase revenue without increasing property taxes?

Any new fee proposed is technically a tax increase. So I would generally not support any new fee creation. I would support a change in TIF districts in which the other taxing bodies have a say in the formation of such a district. This would likely increase overall taxable EAV thereby lowering property taxes.

How would you assess the resources allocated to law enforcement, specifically the sheriff’s office, in La Salle County?

I serve on the Public Safety committee and work to ensure the department has what it needs to provide essential services. The Sheriff’s 2022 proposed budget is up $700,000 over last year and the Jail’s proposed 2022 budget is up $900,000 over last year. As Finance Chairman, I have worked to make sure the department’s needs are funded to the best of our abilities.

What capital projects should La Salle County prioritize?

The pandemic has shown us that we need to do a better job with ventilation systems for our employees. Therefore, I support the complete revampment of our ventilation systems at a projected cost of 2.5 million dollars. We also must invest in our parks. I would like ARP funds to be channeled into much needed improvements to our county parks. Some of these projects would be: new bathroom facilities, potable water, improved trails, new multi-use sports fields at both facilities, learning center classroom, much needed equipment, new playground equipment, and much more.

How can La Salle County government best take advantage of the county’s tourism industry?

By investing in our parks, and working to develop other nature preserves and areas. I believe we do a good job marketing, but we need real infrastructure improvements. For example, a paved walking/biking path from Starved Rock to Matthiessen State Park and beyond would encourage longer stays. Connecting communities via walking/bike paths would benefit more than just the Starved Rock area. It would allow longer planned events which could tie in other unique areas throughout the county.

What efficiencies should be sought in La Salle County government?

We can reduce the number of elected officials to those that are strictly constitutionally necessary like other counties have done. We can likely reduce the number of administrative positions through combining responsibilities and roles.

Assess the La Salle County Health Department’s actions to combat COVID-19? What changes, if any, need to be made related to the pandemic?

I would like to think we are done with COVID and can be begin to deep dive what the Health department can do better if possible. However, everytime I think we are over it, we begin again. I think a proper professional study would help us shed light on what we need changes we need to make, if any.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within La Salle County?

We need to work toward a culture of positive business opportunities through consistent governance and low taxes. We also must make a commitment to develop entrepreneurship businesses that could begin in someone’s garage but if properly nurtured, can blossom into job creating enterprises that benefit the community. Simply put, we need to develop and work toward small business development grants.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

We are unique in that we are a rural area with urban issues. This creates unique circumstances for us in the County. Therefore, serving on the County’s public safety committee, we do what we can to provide our officers with the best we can. In general, I think the County Board has a very healthy respect for the work our officers do. I know I do.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Roads and bridges are typically part of a multi year plan that the County Engineer manages with the help of the County’s Highway committee. The committee is very responsive to the public and has always listened and answered whatever questions I have had. We get very few complaints about the roads due to the excellent staff we have that maintains and repairs them.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

Our Finance committee is committed to a future in which we present a future board a lower taxing levy. By continuing the long term strategy of keeping taxes steady or decreasing them if possible, paying off pension debt so that a future board does not have to deal with that headache, creating a nest egg to wean ourselves from having to bond out future liabilities, and looking at reducing OPEB obligations through pre-funding retiree health insurance, we can get to the point where we can discuss such options. However, doing the hard work now and not passing on the cost to future boards and generations, will mean that we should continue this path to 2026. At that point, we should have enough saved up to not bond out and have all but one pension plan debt free.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

Yes, strong ethic’s enforcement helps keep honest people honest and keeps everyone on the same level. An example of a ethic’s reform which I would like to see would be a nepotism act at the County.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

I support the FOIA act. We run a pretty open government and I have worked to make sure our meetings are on YouTube and webex. We also post our agendas and minutes online as well because public has the right to know what is going on. There can be significant indirect costs to the County for FOIAs but those costs are part of governing.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

We must continue to post everything we do online via YouTube, webex, and County websites. I will continue to answer questions the best I can and listen to the public. if there are better ways to maintain government transparency, I am open to hearing them.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Small business development grants which are easy to apply for would be a great start. Further, we can continue to maintain a long term plan to reduce property taxes.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

I don’t believe they should. So I would be against it, unless I am told by the State’s Attorney’s office that is indeed legal and necessary to do so.

