Beth Findley Smith, LaSalle County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Beth Findley Smith

What office are you seeking? La Salle County Board District 4

What offices, if any, have you previously held? South Ottawa Township Trustee, South Ottawa Township Supervisor, Precinct Committeeperson

City: Somonauk, IL

Occupation: Mother of two boys, wife, graduate student, former nuclear reactor engineer

Education: Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Engineering with a minor in Mathematics (Graduated Magna Cum Laude); Master of Science in Political Science (In-Progress)

Campaign Website: www.BethFindleySmith.com

Will you vote for an increase in property taxes to improve county services? Why or why not?

According to Illinois Policy, Illinoisans now pay the highest combined state and local tax rates in the nation. Those taxes take more than 15% of their household income each year. I cannot envision voting for additional property taxes; however, I will remain open to a compelling argument. Cutting spending should be considered before raising taxes.

What are your thoughts on renewable energy expansion in La Salle County?

If the renewable energy companies are not subsidized by tax dollars, I am open to private industry expanding this energy source. I do not support government picking winners and losers in the market.

What can the county do to increase revenue without increasing property taxes?

County revenue will increase and economic growth will occur when tax rates are lowered, resulting in businesses and entrepreneurs being able to take risks and invest money in their companies. Businesses produce more when they can keep more of what they earn. We desperately need robust, effective economic development.

How would you assess the resources allocated to law enforcement, specifically the sheriff’s office, in La Salle County?

Law enforcement has been budgetarily underserved to accomplish the mission it has been given. Even worse, recent legislation has been passed in Illinois to cut back on and tie the hands of law enforcement--the people who protect us and keep us safe--strictly to appease one group. Then we wonder why crime is out of control. While La Salle County has been supportive of the Sheriff’s office, the office has operated on a fiscally conservative budget given the magnitude of what it needs to accomplish with the bare minimum of people they need to do it. More deputies are needed on the road, as they have operated with only around four on the road at any given time for over 20 years. In the last 20 years, the Sheriff’s office call volume has increased substantially while its numbers have not. The Sheriff is still statutorily responsible for service of all civil process on top of normal law enforcement functions.

What capital projects should La Salle County prioritize?

Government has fallen into the habit of mortgaging its taxpayers’ futures. It is long past time that we take a spending “time out.” There is no such thing as free money and government does not and should not generate a profit. Near term, our capital dollars should be spent on repairing and/or upgrading the current facilities that support the core functions of our county government. We need significant improvement in the county’s electronic media footprint and our ability to serve the residents online, without having to talk to a county employee. Every capital investment assessment must have an unintended consequences component as well as a mandatory identification of future year costs. The reasons should be obvious, but it is an ongoing weakness in government financial planning.

How can La Salle County government best take advantage of the county’s tourism industry?

The county should not be taking advantage of its tourism industry. It should be actively focused on creating a supportive regulatory and economic environment that enables and supports businesses, particularly small businesses, to innovate and build their establishments. It appears we have no county-wide economic development vehicle nor a county-wide tourism development process. If we want to understand how to support our tourism industry, we should ask the people and businesses who earn a living doing it in a disciplined, documented manner. This effort does not require a consultant contract; however, it requires a county government that is willing to listen to the problems of our businesspeople and jointly develop a plan to prioritize and implement fixes. When our businesses win, the county wins.

What efficiencies should be sought in La Salle County government?

The number of county board districts should be reduced. We have the maximum number of board members allowed by law with a small (by northern Illinois standards) and shrinking population. We need to significantly improve the county website and county mechanization in general. Our current website is a decade behind many of our peer counties. Many facets of our business community as well as residents in general need and deserve a high functioning, data rich, open government. These needs should be a part of a larger discussion with the tourism industry, the business community, and residents in general. The number of precincts should be reduced, and their sizes rebalanced. The number, size, and population of our 119 precincts are out of balance for our county’s size and population.

Assess the La Salle County Health Department’s actions to combat COVID-19?What changes, if any, need to be made related to the pandemic?

During the recent pandemic, our County Health Department appeared to be externally directed to be an enforcement agency as opposed to its role as a county source of healthcare expertise. That needs to stop. It is a misuse of county health employees’ skills and training and it erodes public confidence in their legitimate county responsibilities.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within La Salle County?

The county lacks a countywide economic development effort that can inventory and package the significant resources resident in the county to businesses and organizations nationwide. Our county is quite familiar with TIFs. They can be a valuable economic development

tool. We need to administer all current and future TIFs as the reciprocal contract they were designed to be. If a company commits to delivering 100 new jobs in two years and it turns out to be 12, there should be a proportional refund.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

We are privileged to live in the area we do, but the problems (drugs and crime) of the urban areas of Illinois are finding their way to La Salle County. One of the best answers to crime issues is putting more officers and deputies on the road and giving them the resources they need to get the job done. These increases are the best deterrent to crime and to keeping the citizens of La Salle County safe. Additionally, we need an appropriate cash bail system to keep dangerous and repeat offenders in custody. Unfortunately, the state of Illinois is doing everything it can to release them back into our communities to reoffend.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

I will listen to the county highway department experts and my district constituents to make thoughtful decisions road and bridge projects.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

Yes, local property taxes should be decreased, but the problem does not lie here in La Salle County. The Illinois state government has mismanaged and underfunded local education, the single largest portion of our property taxes, for decades. Illinois counties and legislators need to need to step up, organize, and force the state to meet its educational responsibilities.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

Yes, I support strong county government ethics laws. I am not currently aware of any need for strengthening them.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

A well-functioning county government requires strong safeguards against official corruption, which erodes public faith in democracy and public services. The FOIA is essential for the citizenry to know what their government officials and agencies are doing.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

County government transparency and accountability ensure the exposure of malfeasance. I will undergo training on and strictly abide by the Open Meetings Act and the Freedom of Information Act.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Local businesses will thrive if their tax burden is reduced. Businesses will avoid areas with high taxes when deciding where to locate their offices or storefronts. We need an integrated, countywide, economic development effort--one that inventories and packages our current assets and formally reaches out to existing businesses to determine what they need to be successful.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non- disclosure agreements with private businesses?

In general, I believe doing so would defeat the purpose of the FOIA and the concept of open, transparent government; however, there are periods of time, for example, in the case of economic development, where confidentially is critical to success. One must have discretion to prevent possible competitive cities or states from undercutting our opportunity.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

In general, I do not support government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements. (See the answer above.)