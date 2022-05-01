Becky Springer, DeKalb County Treasurer 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

DeKalb County Treasurer candidate Becky Springer answered Shaw Local’s election questionnaire for the DeKalb County Treasurer primary election.

Voting ends for the primary election on the evening of June 28.

Full Name: Becky Springer

What office are you seeking? DeKalb County Treasurer

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I am the current DeKalb County Treasurer, appointed in January 2021. I was also elected as an alderman for the City of Sycamore in 2015 and served for 2 1/2 years before moving.

City: Sycamore

Occupation: DeKalb County Treasurer

Education: I attended Sycamore High School and graduated from NIU with a bachelor’s degree in Economics.

What would be your top three priorities over the next four years?

My top three priorities are to continue to operate the office with fiscal responsibility and transparency, maintain compliance with all laws and regulations passed in Springfield and implement a new software system.

Taxes are a top concern raised by voters locally. What do you do within your position to address residents’ tax burden?

I am always working with our local banks and other financial institutions to find the best interest rates on the money the County has on deposit. Investing funds at higher rates will generate more interest, which is a source of revenue that can help lower the amount of funds the County needs from our residents.

If you could redo or reverse any one decision made by the county treasurer in the last four years, what would it be and why?

The previous treasurer, Christine J Johnson, did a wonderful job and left the office running smoothly so there is little I have or would have reversed. After settling in, I noticed that most records were kept on paper and not digitally. Keeping digital records allows for ease in finding items, lower costs of paper and toner, and less physical space for storage.

What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?

With my degree in Economics and 20+ years in the banking industry, I have the skills necessary to run the office efficiently. By the time of the election, I will have been been in office for almost two years. I have built relationships throughout the County, created efficiencies in the office, and will have been through two tax collection cycles all while being fiscally responsible and transparent.