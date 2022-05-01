Anthony Granata, Will County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Anthony Granata

What office are you seeking? Will County Board Member - District 4

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Two term Frankfort Square Park District Commissioner (2011-2019) Republican Precinct Committeeman since 2010

City: Frankfort Square

Occupation: Independent Consultant

Education: B.A. Political Science

Campaign Website: www.facebook.com/Granata4WCB

The Will County Board has established broad parameters for how it should spend more than $133 million in federal pandemic aid including infrastructure, health purposes and economic development. What specific causes should the board focus on when spending that money?

As the pandemic winds down, we need to be focusing on rebuilding our local economy. This means taking a policy approach that will encourage growth and put money back into the pockets of taxpayers. Will County residents know how to spend their money better than 22 people on the county board do. For starters, let’s reduce the tax burden on drivers at the pump. The gas tax was never a smart idea, and it came back to haunt us with gas prices nearing five dollars a gallon. By removing a tax, and replacing the revenue source, we quickly provide direct relief to residents without immediately having to trim the budget. Legislators don’t often get the opportunity to cut taxes without immediately losing revenue. We need to take advantage of that. I would also start comparing every revenue source and matching it with pandemic funds to provide temporary relief in the form of rebates or other programs. Again... RESIDENTS know how to spend their money better than the county board does.

The Will County Board has yet to decide on how to spend new revenue from its recreational marijuana sales tax. How should that revenue be allocated?

In my opinion, there shouldn’t be a recreational marijuana tax. We need to stop with the tax and spend mentality. I would have voted not to tax it at all. With that said, if the tax were to stay, I would advocate using it to fund mental health for teens and young adults. We have a serious mental health crisis on our hands with young people. Mandates, lock downs, masks, and too much government overreach have all caused spikes in depression and anxiety amongst this group. The government was responsible for causing a majority of this spike, and I think the least it could do is help clean up the mess it made.

The board has been discussing what to do with the old county courthouse property. While it’s limited to using it for public purposes, what do you think should happen to the former courthouse building and the land on which it sits?

I think the smartest and most cost effective thing to do is to demolish the building. That way we are not pouring money into something that isn’t helping generate any revenue. The site is going to cost more and more the longer it sits there.

Do you think Will County should maintain the county executive form of government? Please explain.

I support keeping Will County under the executive form of government. It allows for a clear separation between the administrative and the legislative functions of the county, which are both essential.

The county is conducting a diversity and inclusion study of its operations. While the study is ongoing, what do you think county government should do to ensure diversity and inclusion in its hiring and contracting processes?

I think that county government needs to stop stepping on its own toes by trying to conform to “woke” society’s demands. Hiring and contracting are very simple and necessary parts of any government when you use common sense. Does the employee fit our needs? Does the contractor provide the services we require? Is the salary or cost fair to taxpayers? Those are the questions we should be asking when addressing these issues. NOT what their racial, religious, or sexual background is. Why? Because it simply doesn’t matter. If an employee or vendor is ethical, an asset to the county, and cost efficient to taxpayers, they are a good fit regardless of what color they are, what religion they are, or what their sexual orientation is.

The annual salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County tend to trail their counterparts in neighboring suburban counties. Do you support raising salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County?

No. Public service is public service and if any public official wants more money, they should go work in the private sector. High salaries for politicians fuels corruption. The state of Illinois has enough of that.

The county has seen an increase in opioid overdose deaths during the past year. Its substance use initiatives office has worked to combat the epidemic. What more do you think the county should do to prevent such incidents?

I am in favor of funding mental health and substance abuse with pandemic relief funds. More resources such as rehabilitation, counseling, and outpatient services.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

I have discussed this with members of the Sheriff’s office and the consensus is clear among the department that we need to invest more in our county police force. This means incentivizing becoming a deputy, and properly facilitating the needs of every department within the office.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

I am always in favor of reducing property taxes. Revenue sources are the only way to cut taxes while keeping all remaining projects and initiatives the same. We can do that right now with pandemic relief funds. This gives the board ample time to thoroughly debate future budgets while providing immediate relief.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

I think the FOIA is an excellent way to provide transparency to the people.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

A board member remains transparent by being able to communicate. An open door policy and constant contact is the only way for residents to know what’s happening. This includes being present in the community, taking advantage of social media, and responding to constituent concerns promptly.