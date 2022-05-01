Annette Parker, Will County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Annette Parker

What office are you seeking? Will County Board District 5

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Will County Board, Lockport Township Park Board

City: Crest Hill

Occupation: Executive Director; Lockport Chamber of Commerce

Education: Bachelor Degree; Lewis University

Campaign Website: N/A

The Will County Board has established broad parameters for how it should spend more than $133 million in federal pandemic aid including infrastructure, health purposes and economic development. What specific causes should the board focus on when spending that money?

Infrastructure- access to clean, safe sufficient water and lead abatement

Health- support area of mental and behavioral health and substance use disorders

Economic Development- invest in housing initiatives to reduce homelessness, reduce eviction and increase housing options

The Will County Board has yet to decide on how to spend new revenue from its recreational marijuana sales tax. How should that revenue be allocated?

Reinvest into communities in a positive way. The revenue collected can be used in several ways such as funding for substance use prevention and mental health services, supporting youth programs to provide mentoring and job training or assist with those who have non-violent marijuana convictions on their record.

The board has been discussing what to do with the old county courthouse property. While it’s limited to using it for public purposes, what do you think should happen to the former courthouse building and the land on which it sits?

The Will County Board voted to demolish the former courthouse building. It was presented that it would cost more to repurpose the building than it would be to demo and build a new building. I believe the building should be demolished. It has been discussed that a portion of the property be kept open for green space and a multi-use government building be built when the need arises.

Do you think Will County should maintain the county executive form of government? Please explain.

I am in favor of the County Executive form of government as opposed to the County Board Chairman serving as head of the administration. I am also a strong advocate of the separation of powers and I believe the system works best as long as the elected officials abide by their governing roles. The executive serves as the head of the executive branch. The County Board serves as the legislative branch. The board enacts ordinances, adopts the budget and exercises oversight. The executive executes the policies adopted by the board. The executive form of government can be maintained if properly followed.

The county is conducting a diversity and inclusion study of its operations. While the study is ongoing, what do you think county government should do to ensure diversity and inclusion in its hiring and contracting processes?

Will County is an equal opportunity employer and has hiring and contracting policies in place. With that being said, there is always room for improvement. The county should work with the newly formed Diversity & Inclusion committee to ensure progress continues in the area of diversity, inclusion and equity issues. There should be an increased awareness and outreach in all county hiring and contracting. There should be a concentrated effort to allow all residents from all races, religion, gender, natural origin, age and physical disabilities an opportunity to work.

The annual salaries of countywide- elected officials in Will County tend to trail their counterparts in neighboring suburban counties. Do you support raising salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County?

I am open to supporting if there is a legitimate argument as to why the salaries should be increased. Just because neighboring counties may offer a higher salary is not a good argument. There are other factors that should be taken into account such as population, workforce, position requirements, etc.. When people run for countywide elected office they know in advance what the salary is and have the option to run or not run for that office.

The county has seen an increase in opioid overdose deaths during the past year. Its substance use initiatives office has worked to combat the epidemic. What more do you think the county should do to prevent such incidents?

Education, awareness and partnerships. The percentage of opioid overdose deaths is not only increasing in Will County but also nationally. The opioid overdose deaths are happening in all walks of life, all ages, all genders, all economic backgrounds and all communities. An education and awareness campaign, similar to what was done for COVID, needs to be authorized so parents, family members and neighbors are educated on what opioids look like, how they are purchased, how they are taken and what to do if an overdose occurs.Partnerships with local police, sheriff, hospitals, schools, and health departments should be formed to help those who are suffering from addiction and their family members who are looking for help.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within Will County?

Will County needs to encourage a business friendly climate including high quality and an educated workforce, efficient and well maintained transportation system, public safety, government regulations that ensure a level playing field and keeping commercial property taxes low. If those can be achieved, in addition to Will County’s already great location to road, water and rail transportation, businesses will look to Will County and employment growth will follow.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Yes. Crime is on the rise and criminals are getting bolder at the crimes they commit. Law enforcement authority has been limited, police moral is low, officers are retiring early leaving open positions and new recruitment is slow. The criminal justice system has been weakened and is soft on crime. The County needs to continue to fund the Sheriff’s office so they have the necessary equipment and work with the State’s Attorney and judicial system on lawlessness and sentencing.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

The Bruce Road Caton Farm corridor needs to be re- evaluated. There is a definite need for another east west bridge over the Des Plaines River. Traffic is either at a standstill or backed up for miles on Rt. 53 when the 9th St. bridge in Lockport is full or one of the Joliet bridges is being repaired or a barge is coming through. Although everyone seems to be in agreement about building a new bridge, the two arguments are the direction of traffic once they cross the bridge on the east side and how to fund the bridge. The bridge and traffic pattern should remain a priority.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

Yes. There are several taxing bodies that make up a homeowners property tax bill such as school districts, library districts, police, fire, etc.. I’m a strong believer in holding the line on taxes. Homeowners should review their property tax bill to see where most of their tax bill goes.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

Yes. Will County adopted an ethics ordinance in 2006. A new County ethics advisor was appointed in 2020.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

I am in favor of the Illinois Freedom of Information Act and the transparency it offers. All public office needs to be transparent in their policies and how they spend tax payers money.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

Meetings are posted in a timely manner, all meetings and minutes are available for the public to attend or view, information requested by the public is retrieved and distributed. Everything within reason is made available for the public. FOIA laws are followed.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Staffing is a problem for most businesses. I would advocate for small businesses by introducing them to Will County Workforce Services to see if they could help them with any employment needs. I would also make it easier for small businesses to contract with local government. I would push for residents to shop local.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non- disclosure agreements with private businesses?

No. Any public employee or official is open FOIA and should be transparent in their dealings. However there could be certain information redacted from a FOIA request to protect sensitive information with that private business.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

Against