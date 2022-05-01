Alex Regalado, Whiteside County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Alex Regalado

What office are you seeking? County board

What offices, if any, have you previously held? N/A

City: Sterling Illinois

Occupation: Process operator

Education: Attended sterling high school and sauk valley college. While at sauk I studied business and marketing.

Campaign Website: N/A

One of the biggest local issues curtailing economic development and growth is available affordable housing. The 2022 Census showed Lee and Whiteside both with more than 90% occupancy of existing residences. What is the role of the county to ensure there is available housing as it works to attract new businesses to the region?

Na

Many villages and municipalities in Lee and Whiteside have their own ambulance services, which are often strapped for cash to maintain operations. In addition, there are critical shortages of qualified EMTs and firefighters. What role should county government play in resolving these associated problems?

Gather information from these agencies and see what can be done to resolve these issues.

Is it time to encourage privatizing ambulance services, consolidate services and provide them at county level, or augment state funding with county funds to existing units?

This is something that could be looked into.

Northern Illinois counties are woefully behind when it comes to broadband and modern communications. What role does the county government have in equipping the region to meet the communication needs of the future?

Na

Northern Illinois is seen as having a great deal of potential in developing/expanding green energy in the form of solar and wind. How can the county government play a role in expanding this? At the same time, growers and property owners often express the need to preserve land for crops. Is there a balance to be struck? What are possible solutions?

N/A

Should counties do more to expand access to county government?

It’s a good idea

Should video of committees and board meetings be continued/expanded?

Continued

Should the county website be updated?

N/A

Should board members be required to have email connections?

May not be a bad idea but has its good and bad points.

What technology upgrades and resource allocation is required to make it happen?

N/A

What challenges is the region facing in terms of attracting business and tourism?

N/A

What tools and services do northern Illinois communities have that can be better applied to this effort?

N/A

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

Its the law that keeps the citizens in the know of their government.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Continue to let citizens know they are always welcomed at meetings. To voice their problems and concerns. Help keep them in the know.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

N/A

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non- disclosure agreements with private businesses?

N/A

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

N/A

It appears inflation — in a way that hasn’t been experienced in a long time — is going to be an issue that could affect all local governments for the foreseeable future. What is the role of the county board as rising prices put a pinch on existing revenues?

N/A

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Definitely a crime problem in our area. For a more accurate answer to this would be thru the agencies that deal with crime on a daily basis.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

N/A

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

NA

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

NA

Is the Whiteside County airport underutilized, especially as it has a runway that can handle commercial traffic?

Possibly

Are there other investments to be made at the airport?

NA

Is it a matter of promotion?

The airport does promote in the means of fly ins that they have. Drawing people from outside the area.

How can the airport be an economic boon?

NA

Whiteside County set aside $5 million in ARPA funds for unspecified projects. How should that money be spent and why?

NA