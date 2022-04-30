Niki Conforti, US House 6th District 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

US House of Representatives 6th Congressional District candidate Niki Conforti answered Shaw Local’s election questionnaire for the US House primary election.

Voting ends for the primary election on the evening of June 28.

Full Name: Niki Conforti

What office are you seeking? Republican Nomination for IL Congressional District 6

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Glen Ellyn

Occupation: Energy Consultant Education MBA Healthcare Administration, George Washington University, WDC

BA Economics, University of Chicago, IL

Campaign Website: www.conforti4congress.com

What is your position re-establishing the Child Tax Credit at $3,500 per child as set in the American Rescue Plan?

I don’t think it should be permanent, and it should be reserved for emergency situations.

Do you believe that corporations pay enough in taxes?

I believe corporations and small businesses are the drivers of our economy, and I do not support tax increases for either.

Would you support increases or decreases in the amount of taxes corporations pay? Why?

I do not support tax increases. I believe the current tax brackets are sufficient.

Do the rich, defined as the wealthiest 1%, pay enough in taxes?

All Americans should pay taxes equally.

Would support changes in the tax code that would increase or decrease their tax burden? Why?

I support a simplified tax system and a less burdensome IRS.

Do you support raising taxes on capital gains and dividends? Why?

No I don’t support capital gains increases as it would hurt investment and innovation.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a breakdown in this country’s supply chain. What would you propose to fix it?

The supply chain broke down in part due to no workers at the docks to move product and no truck drivers to transport loads. I will work to get people back to work by ending the Covid incentives to stay home and ensure truck drivers are not prevented from doing their job due to governmental red tape.

How would you bring back manufacturing jobs?

I would provide incentives to corporations to bring back overseas manufacturing jobs to the US.

What plans do you have to help the lower and middle class?

I plan to curb spending, which in turn will lower the tax burden on the lower and middle class.

I will fight to ensure our schools are focused on teaching our children the skills they need to be successful. I will work to ensure people who want to start a small business can.

Inflation and crime are destroying the lower and middle classes, and I will do everything possible to bring both under control.

Do you support the idea that government can require immunizations against COVID-19 or other communicable diseases?

No

How do you feel about mask mandates?

I oppose all mandates, including mask mandates.

Is America prepared for either another round of the current pandemic, or the next one?

Yes, I believe we have learned how to best address a pandemic situation. I support the Florida model of maintaining open businesses and no mask mandates.

Do you support new laws or regulations to safeguard people in the event of another pandemic?

No

Should Medicare be expanded to include dental coverage for older Americans?

No, the current system is on the brink of failure as it is. I do not support adding dental coverage.

What are the top two threats to our national security?

Energy dependency on foreign nations

China

What should be done to eliminate them?

Reinstitute energy independence. Reduce imports from China by moving manufacturing back to the USA.

What is your position on climate change and what should be done about it?

We need a multi-pronged approach. We should not push 100% renewable, but rather push all forms of energy efficiency systems and promote innovation. Let the market identify the best way to address climate change - not the government.

What is your position on nuclear energy expansion? I support expanding nuclear energy. Should America invest in other forms of renewable energy? Please explain.

Yes, we need a variety of renewable energy - not just wind and solar.

Should pregnant women have the right to get an abortion?

Only in the cases of rape, incest and the health of the mother when all else has failed.

Is the immigration system a problem in this country? If so, what is your plan to fix it?

The open border is a problem. We need to fully support the border patrol and give them the resources to do their job.

Do American cities have a crime problem?

Absolutely

If so, what is your suggestion to solve it?

Get rid of the Soros funded radical District and State’s Attorneys. Fully fund our law enforcement.

Should police officers have qualified immunity in cases involving alleged excessive force or other misconduct?

Yes, as long as they are following the policies of their department.

Are there any limits to the Second Amendment?

No

Do you support any restrictions on gun purchases or other stricter gun control measures including citizens’ access to military style weaponry?

No

Illinois, along with many states across the country, have legalized marijuana making it legal for people to buy and use it. Marijuana, however, is still illegal at the federal level. Do you support legalizing marijuana nationally? Why or why not?

No, it will promote the abuse of the product and add to the current drug problem.

Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election?

We need to stop looking backwards - it only continues to divide America. We need to promote voter integrity for all. I support cleaning the voter rolls and requiring Photo ID.

Would you have voted to ratify his presidency?

No

What is your position on the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol?

People are allowed to peacefully protest. No one has the right to harm people or destroy property. If they do so they should be charged and prosecuted.

Was it an insurrection?

No

Should people convicted of a crime related to their participation in the riot ever be pardoned?

It should be considered based on the situation.

Should voters be required to show an ID to vote?

Yes

Would you, as a member of Congress, ever vote against certifying presidential electoral votes submitted by states’ official voting authorities?

It depends on the circumstances.