Mary Morgan, Illinois House 52nd District 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Mary Morgan

What office are you seeking? State Representative District 52

What offices, if any, have you previously held? No previous offices held

City: Island Lake

Occupation: Curriculum Office Assistant

Education: Bachelor’s - NIU

MBA - Roosevelt Univ

Campaign Website: MaryMorganfor52.com

What are the top issues facing your district and what would you like to do to address those issues?

- Finances are tight for a lot of people. I want to work to bring a larger share of tax dollars back to our neighborhoods to avoid local tax increases.

- I want to ensure a high quality education is available to all of our students. I will be a voice of reason to explain to the community why some people are using buzz words to try to scare people, but it’s not the reality of what’s happening in schools.

- People don’t feel represented. I’m truly representative of the people in District 52, and will be available to them.

If COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths rise again, what mitigations, if any, should the state pursue?

Mask mandates and vaccination requirements to be indoors without masks to eat/drink.

In light of Michael Madigan’s indictment, what steps should the legislature take to address corruption and ethics concerns in the state?

I’d like to ensure ethics concerns aren’t hidden. They should be brought to a bipartisan committee to investigate. Not left to one’s party to “handle”.

If there was one bill that you could get through the legislature next year, what would it be?

I would like to give ISBE the final say regarding attempts by fringe groups to ban books and curriculum. This would help reduce the bullying of the school boards, and allow them to focus on the work they need to get done to educate students.

If there was one recently passed law you could repeal, what would it be?

It’s not in Illinois, but all of the laws attacking women for making health care choices need to be repealed.

Do you support term limits? If yes, why and what would they look like? And if no, why not?

Yes, I support term limits. After 12 years, elected officials should retire or run for a different office to make room for a new perspective.

Inflation across the country has greatly impacted the price of gasoline, food and other supplies. What should the legislature do to address these issues?

I think the legislature needs to look into the tax rates of the companies making record profits. They need to be required to pay a higher tax rate or reduce prices. If a tax holiday is needed, that funding gap needs to be covered by the corporations.

Taxes are a top concern of Illinois voters. What do you think the underlying issues are and how would you propose addressing them?

There are too many companies not paying their fair share. Tax incentives are costing local communities too much. The legislature needs to ensure corporations pay their share of taxes so the people in the community don’t have to make up for their incentive.

What are three things the state legislature could do to promote better fiscal responsibility within state government?

- Ensure bills are paid on time to avoid interest payments.

- Encourage communication and transparency. Legislators should be proud of how they are spending money. If not, maybe it’s not the best use of funds

- Invest in the future. Consider alternatives that might cost more initially but will save in the long run.

How would you propose addressing the problems with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services?

I believe they could benefit from additional staff. Some to lighten case loads and others to ensure case workers are following all protocols to keep children safe.

What can be done at a state level to address crime?

Early investment in kids and quality good paying jobs lead to fewer people committing crime. Pay teens to work in their community, to improve it, while training them for a career.

Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election?

Yes

What is your position on the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol?

A large number of people have been lied to for so long about the election, they believe the lie. But, those people chose to violate laws and need to be held accountable.

Illinois has seen significant revenue growth from marijuana sales and enhanced gambling. Are there other industries the state should consider to grow revenue?

Probably, but I’m not currently aware of any.