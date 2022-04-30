Maria Peterson, Illinois Senate 26th District Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Maria Peterson

What office are you seeking? State Senator, 26th District

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Lake County Zoning Board of Appeals, Ran for Lake County Board, District 17, in 2018

City: North Barrington

Occupation: Retired attorney and former small business owner

Education: Loyola University of Chicago, BS in Criminal Justice and Organizational Communications, 1985, The John Marshall Law School, JD, 1989, Admitted to the Illinois Bar, 1989

Campaign Website: mariapetersonforsenate.com

What are the top issues facing your district and what would you like to do to address those issues?

There are a number of key issues facing my district, and Illinois as a whole. I am committed to making changes to each of them, which can be broadly broken down into 6 categories:

Property Taxes

Property taxes in District 26 are among the highest in the state. We expect first-rate services but the state doesn’t meet its obligation to fund many of them, so it becomes the burden of homeowners. For example, District 26 has outstanding school districts, however the state does not always meet its obligations in educational funding. For our schools to maintain that reputation, it needs to meet these obligations.

Education

Education is a path for our youth – the next generation – to gain home ownership and generational wealth, while our communities thrive with new homeowners, businesses thrive because they have a trained and ready workforce, and our overall economy is robust. This is how the 26th district will move forward and flourish in the future.

The children that live within Senate district 26 attend the following excellent public high schools (in alphabetical order): Barrington, Cary-Grove, Dundee Crown, Fremd, Hoffman Estates, Jacobs, Lake Zurich, Libertyville, Mundelein, Palatine, Stevenson, and Wauconda.

While many students go on to 4-year colleges or universities, there are many opportunities for our kids to obtain an education in a skilled and complex trade, obtain employment during the course of study and continue that employment upon completion of their course study, and most importantly, be debt free.

Harper College has a phenomenal program, The Harper Promise Scholarship. This scholarship is open to kids attending Barrington, Fremd, Palatine, Hoffman Estates, as well as students attending School District 214, outside of the senate district.

It begins to prepare the kids from Freshman year all the way through two years of paid tuition for community college at Harper. Students begin to learn to become accountable to themselves, their studies, and their future employers, as well as giving back to the community through community service. This program can serve as a model for other, similar state- and corporate-funded programs. At the very least, the state should take a leadership role to facilitate and promote similar programs throughout Illinois.

The College of Lake County, available to students in Lake County, now has its Advanced Technology Center (ATC), ensuring students are learning the newest manufacturing automation with smart technology, including artificial intelligence – an ever-growing field.

Harper and CLC are ahead of the curve in identifying careers of the future, and what they can do in a 2-year program to launch students into them, whether it be a career requiring further education or a career in the trades. Four-year colleges and universities are expensive and leave many young adults in a situation where they cannot afford a home because of the debt incurred from school; however, these new and exciting paths being offered by our community colleges are opportunities to live where you study, live where you work, and be debt free.

Mental Health

According to the CDC, more than 50% of people will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder in their lifetime. We need to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental illness. During the pandemic, people experienced isolation, financial distress, and hopelessness; and we saw an increase in suicides, substance use and overdoses. In September 2020, the Chicago Tribune reported a 9.1% increase in suicides and a 12.3% increase in drug overdose deaths in Lake County since the start of the pandemic.

We also saw an increase in domestic violence. Many children experienced the discomfort between their parents and did not know how to deal with the fear and anger being expressed in the household. Now that the children are back in school, we need to increase the number of counselors in schools to help these children learn methods to cope and overcome stresses beyond their control. We must also provide additional support to organizations in the district that provide mental health support, such as Barrington Youth and Family Services and local chapters of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Mental health has no boundaries. It affects people across the social and political spectrum, and it is critical that they have affordable access to the help they need.

Women in the Workforce

During the pandemic, women were stretched to the limit. Women who were able to work from home struggled to juggle work, while also caring for and schooling their children, and often taking care of their aging parents. Women considered essential workers had to go to work and did not have a place to leave their children.

As parents are going back to work, they are struggling with where to find quality and affordable childcare. We lost many childcare facilities during COVID. The state needs to help restore childcare to pre-COVID availability, quality and affordability. This could include subsidies to reopen facilities that were forced to close and might not otherwise be able to reopen.

Single women and single moms have expressed that they want to buy a home to build their own generational wealth. However, the fact that women in Illinois make an average of $13,000 less per year than men, as recently reported by the U.S. Census Bureau, makes it more difficult to obtain credit and purchase an affordable home.

Climate Change

We can all agree that the climate is changing, and we live in an area that is vulnerable to climate change. We have increased flooding, infrastructure breakdowns (roads buckling or failing), trees uprooting and falling on major roadways, and so on. Let’s remember that Lake County has its given name in that it was mostly lakes at one time. Farmers eventually drained the water, added drain tiles, and created channels and reservoirs. Many of these structures are falling apart and need to be improved and maintained.

We also have a situation where the southern states are grabbing more money, and we need a dedicated legislator to lean on our congresspeople and lobbyists to make it a priority to bring back federal money to improve all our infrastructure within the district.

Divisiveness in Politics/Government

We are seeing politicians, influenced by Donald Trump, nationalize issues and then spitball them into the state political arena to create chaos. We can see how states are repealing laws that protect fundamental rights. We as citizens and voters of these United States must decide where we want to be on some critical issues – do we want to return to the 1950s?

What happens in our state legislature directly affects our taxes, schools, roads, the quality of our air and water, the right to vote and decide how many children we will have, if we decide we want children. When issues get nationalized and chaos is created, our fundamental rights are threatened, such as the right to fair and equal access to voting, the right for a woman to make her own decisions, the right to love whomever one chooses, and the right to equal pay.

We see organizations, such as ALEC (American Legislative Exchange Council) and others like it, create “Model Legislation” to change laws in favor of private businesses and corporations without public involvement. ALEC portrays itself as bipartisan, but you can see on its website that it mostly consists of state and local Republican officeholders aimed at attacking and/or repealing legislation that works to protect the aforementioned fundamental rights and the environment, as well as the right to sue corporations for injuries or death caused by product liabilities.

Just after the 2020 election, a surge of anti-voter laws were introduced and as of February 2022, 19 states have passed 34 of these anti-voter laws – many with similar or the same language that came from a think tank organization like ALEC. There has been a wave of model legislation sweeping across the nation banning women from the right to make their own decisions: passed in Mississippi, Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Arizona, Idaho, Wyoming, South Dakota, Louisiana, Indiana, Missouri, Alabama, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Ohio and Arkansas (italic denotes that one legislative chamber has passed anti-choice legislation). Many of these same states introduced and passed Stand Your Ground laws, again presented by ALEC with the support of the NRA.

Many voters at the doors tell me they don’t want to go backwards, and their voices must be heard.

If COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths rise again, what mitigations, if any, should the state pursue?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on all of us. Dr. Ngozi Ezike performed an admirable job in keeping Illinoisans informed and calm.

I understand that people are frustrated with the continuation of COVID and different restrictions. I support reasonable policies to keep the spread down, while seeking a balance with the social/emotional development of children and families. We need to keep small businesses open, as they are the engine that keeps our villages thriving.

I would encourage the governor and the four legislative leaders now and, in the future, to sit together at the briefings with the medical experts, in order for all to ask questions and decide together the best path forward for Illinoisans.

In light of Michael Madigan’s indictment, what steps should the legislature take to address corruption and ethics concerns in the state?

Corruption costs the taxpayers of Illinois hard earned dollars, and there must be accountability for those who engage in backroom deals that damage the reputation of Illinois and that steal from Illinois taxpayers for their own benefit.

The legislature should enact legislation requiring the Illinois Attorney General to form a specialized team of individuals with experience in white collar crimes to investigate questionable activities of legislators and their families.

This team should be bipartisan and consist of experts, including retired U.S. Attorneys, defense attorneys, certified public accountants, and actuaries — all with the skills and experience of investigating and uncovering corporate malfeasance and other white collar criminal activities.

If there was one bill that you could get through the legislature next year, what would it be?

One of my first actions as state senator would be to sponsor a bill that gives authority to the Illinois Attorney General to form a specialized team of individuals with experience in white collar crimes, to investigate questionable activities of legislators and their families.

If there was one recently passed law you could repeal, what would it be?

A recently passed law does not come to mind; however, there are many laws that are under attack which I would protect, including permanent vote by mail, the Climate Equitable Jobs Act, and a woman’s right to choose.

Do you support term limits? If yes, why and what would they look like? And if no, why not?

I do support term limits because no one should think of this as their life’s career. In both the State House and Senate, there should be limits of no more than 10 years each, with the caveat that voters always have the final say on whether to elect a new person within that 10-year period.

Equally important to term limits is campaign finance reform. There are many good people that want to run, and with the cost of running for office going up every election season, we stagnate competition and limit the possibility for well-meaning and service-dedicated people to run for office.

Inflation across the country has greatly impacted the price of gasoline, food and other supplies. What should the legislature do to address these issues?

Inflation is affecting everyone worldwide, and it requires national and international attention. The inflation we are currently experiencing is a result of the pandemic, and I support the recently enacted property tax rebates, the grocery tax suspension, and the expansion of the earned income tax credit, just to name a few. For the future, I would introduce a bill to create a team of economic experts to recommend best practices and solutions to give Illinoisans some financial relief. I believe that this would receive bipartisan support. This could include controlling costs and changing our fiscal ways.

Taxes are a top concern of Illinois voters. What do you think the underlying issues are and how would you propose addressing them?

It is well known that Illinois has the most taxing districts nationwide, and Lake County has one of the highest real estate tax rates in Illinois. The movement to facilitate and encourage these taxing districts to consolidate and/or combine services has been slow to none.

While several taxing districts have intergovernmental agreements, more can and should be done to alleviate the stress on our taxpayers, such as asset sharing or consolidation of government services, which will lead to more efficiencies within the levels of government and delivery of these services to Illinoisans.

If we think of government as a large corporation, we can apply the same knowledge and sensibility in running our finances for the benefit of Illinoisans. Large corporations have cost accountants and specialists to get the best deals. Perhaps the state can hire these specialists to control and manage costs. We can have competitive bidding, skillful purchasing and best timing of purchasing – best practices used in large businesses.

As of November 2021, Illinois state pension funds were $130 billion underwater. Illinois has invested an additional $500 million more than required into the state pension funds. Nevertheless, there needs to be a deep dive into what the actual problems are. One group may say it’s the built in cost of living adjustment retirees get every year, another group says it’s the managers using unrealistic growth assumptions, another group may say it is the failure to make full payments in the past to cover the costs of other budget lines.

We can continue to point fingers, but that does nothing to solve the debt, offer tax relief, and encourage further growth in Illinois. Negotiations between the diverse stakeholders, such as labor, policymakers, actuaries, investment managers and taxpayers, are necessary sooner than later in the effort to make the math work so everyone benefits.

What are three things the state legislature could do to promote better fiscal responsibility within state government?

1. AuthorizetheIllinoisAttorneyGeneraltoformaspecializedteamofindividualswithexperience in white collar crimes to investigate questionable activities of legislators and their families, because corruption costs Illinois taxpayers money.

1. Introduce a bill to create a team of economic experts to recommend best practices and solutions to control costs and change our scal ways.

1. Encourage as many taxing districts as possible to create asset sharing and/or consolidation of government services, which will lead to more e ciencies within the levels of government and delivery of these services to Illinoisans.

How would you propose addressing the problems with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services?

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has been treated as a backwater agency while it is charged with the responsibility of protecting children.

Within the DCFS exists systemic issues of procedure, such as the lack of documentation, as well as investigators being assigned more cases than is legally allowed and often visiting dangerous homes alone. Caseworkers are underpaid, disrespected, and overworked. Turnover is high; where children need stability and protection, they are not getting it. Situations like this have led to the unfortunate and tragic deaths of children, such as Andrew “AJ” Freund in 2019, and DCFS caseworker deaths. These problems date back to the early 2000′s.

A completely new department needs to be created, where caseworkers have adequate protection when visiting dangerous homes, are paid a competitive wage, and manage no more than the legally required caseload. The state needs to commit to fully funding the DCFS and community- based partner organizations, so that we send the message to child welfare workers and the children of Illinois that their safety and their lives matter.

If we don’t do something sooner than later, children and DCFS workers will continue to suffer and die. While this may seem daunting and a burdensome expense to the taxpayer, there is no monetary replacement for these lives. And the lawsuits and costs that result are greater than the initial investment of doing it right from the beginning. It is time to create a new and better Department of Children and Family Services.

What can be done at a state level to address crime?

Our youth is the future for tomorrow. We need to do a better job in providing guidance through positive role models and opportunities for them to learn. Everyone makes mistakes, but our youth who make mistakes need rehabilitation, to prevent them from becoming convicted felons.

A task force aiming to intervene and determine best practices to help troubled teens should be formed. This task force should consist of prosecutors, educators, physicians, mental health professionals, prison staff, law enforcement, and judges.

Sometimes we may discover that a teen or an individual is acting out because of a physical or mental health issue that can easily be treated. I know it sounds too easy or vague, but I am sure we all know of someone in this situation.

Currently we are in a place where the jails say, “do not send me all these people, we don’t have enough money to operate”. The police are frustrated over the fact that they make arrests and soon the accused defendant is on the street again. Judges are stuck in the middle with deciding whether to send to jail or release on bail.

Operationally it costs the Illinois Department of Corrections $22,000 per year, per person. Add capital costs (building and ground maintenance) and employee benefits, and the cost goes up to $37,000 per year, per person.

There have been many arguments for and against the new law, which does not go into effect until January 2023, about the elimination of cash bail.

Here is what should be known:

Cash bail does not guarantee that the accused defendant will show up to court on their assigned date. The Bail Bond industry depends and thrives on the number of accused defendants to make cash bail.

Many of the accused defendants do not have the money to pay bail. Cash bail does not protect the community if the defendant is wealthy and can afford a high bond amount. On the other hand, low-income defendants end up spending time in jail, without treatment or the ability to work, for nonviolent offenses that pose little to no danger to the community. Accused defendants are treated as if they are guilty even in cases of misdemeanors, even though the law says “innocent until proven guilty”. Mistakes by law enforcement have occurred whereby they arrest the wrong person and then have to pay an out of court settlement for the wrongdoing. Ankle monitoring, as an alternative to cash bail bond, needs to be improved and overseen by a system that holds accused defendants accountable for their location and activities.

Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election?

Yes, in every sense of the word. He won the electoral vote, the popular vote, and was sworn in as our President on January 20, 2021.

What is your position on the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol?

I completely reject and condemn the actions of those who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6. It was a massive breach of our democracy that attempted to violate the Constitution and violated many laws. It put our elected public officials at serious risk, many people were injured, and several died, including Capitol Police officers, as a result of the attack. The traitors who attacked our democracy must be held accountable.

Illinois has seen significant revenue growth from marijuana sales and enhanced gambling. Are there other industries the state should consider to grow revenue?

Illinois is part of the great Rust Belt that became obsolete after WWII.

However, Illinois still has agriculture, agricultural processing and manufacturing of agricultural equipment.

With climate change and the continued attack on Ukraine from Russia, Illinois can see and meet a larger demand for food through agriculture and its relationships with John Deere and Caterpillar, long standing agricultural industries in Illinois.

Illinois has a bright future and an enormous financial engine and it’s green! This will once again put Illinois in the worldwide market!