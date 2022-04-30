Karen Kolodziej, US House 8th District 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

US House of Representatives 8th Congressional District candidate Karen Kolodziej answered Shaw Local’s election questionnaire for the US House primary election.

Voting ends for the primary election on the evening of June 28.

Full Name: Karen Kolodziej

What office are you seeking? congress representative 8th district Illinois

What offices, if any, have you previously held? my Qualification is that I am a true representative of the people, because I live on small means. When the price of gas and food goes up it hurts. We have Representatives in Washington D.C. who don’t have a clue what it’s like living paycheck to paycheck. They spend money as if it were water. We the people can’t afford to spend more money than we have coming in; so why do those in Washington, who represent us, think its ok to overspend our tax dollars?

City: ITASCA

Occupation: care giver

Education: High school Graduate and completed 2 years of college. Still living the school of hard knocks.

Campaign Website: www.karenkolodziejforcongress.com

What is your position re-establishing the Child Tax Credit at $3,500 per child as set in the American Rescue Plan?

I would have to know more about this, it sounds like good idea.

Do you believe that corporations pay enough in taxes?

Yes. If we raise the tax rate, the extra money has to come from somewhere, so the corporations charge us more for goods and services, they wind up leaving America for other lower tax countries, and we wind up in the hole we are in now. We need a reasonable tax base to bring our American companies back to America.

We need to protect our national security by bringing our drug manufacturing back to the U.S. and other companies tied to our national defense. We need to stop the sale of our farm’s, farmland’s, meat processing and any other companies tied to the defense of our nation, from foreign adversary’s. A smaller government needs less money. We the people don’t need this massive government wasting so much of our tax dollars.

Would you support increases or decreases in the amount of taxes corporations pay? Why?

I’ve explained this in my last answer

Do the rich, defined as the wealthiest 1%, pay enough in taxes?

the top 1% pays 38.5% of taxes. there are loopholes in the tax code that allow for people to get around the tax code. the better idea is to fix the tax code.

Would support changes in the tax code that would increase or decrease their tax burden? Why?

I support fixing the tax code by getting rid of loopholes.

Do you support raising taxes on capital gains and dividends? Why?

no, we can’t tax our way to bigger government. the government wastes so much money. when government can be more fiscally responsible, they will find they have more money than they need.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a breakdown in this country’s supply chain. What would you propose to fix it?

We need to make everything in the United States of America that Americans need to survive. This includes food, water, medications, and housing. These companies need to be American owned and operated. The globalist agenda shoved down our throats by our politicians will doom us. We let our adversary China buy up our farms, farmland, and the largest pork producer Smithfield’s. Those in charge of our national security don’t have our best interest in mind. only their own finances. You think we would have learned a lesson from the 80′s when Japan went on a buying spree in America. Canada just enacted a law suspending foreign purchasing of homes. let’s do that!!!

How would you bring back manufacturing jobs?

Not by raising taxes on corporation. How about enacting trump era policies?

What plans do you have to help the lower and middle class?

Stopping this administrations war on American oil and gas. Stopping these climate change alarmists, who have been telling us the sky is falling for as long as I can remember. Logic tells us that American clean oil and gas is better for the climate, than dirty gas from everywhere else. Electric comes from coal and gas so therefore if everyone owns an electric car were still burning gas and coal, were not changing anything. it’s just much more expensive for those who can’t afford it. They just want control of the American people to enact their socialist agenda.

Do you support the idea that government can require immunizations against COVID-19 or other communicable diseases?

Absolutely not. Vaccines are supposed to prevent disease. the covid vaccine does not prevent the disease. since the covid 19 disease has mutated so much it is not much different, in effect, than the flu. People should be allowed to decide if they want to get vaccinated. The government also needs to recognize natural immunity to covid. Vaccinating Kids without immune deficiencies is a crime of the worse kind, as the vaccine can do more harm than good.

How do you feel about mask mandates?

Take the damn masks mandates off. Mask don’t work as said by Dr. Fauci and the CDC. an airborne virus can get through just about anything, so who are they kidding. It’s all about big government control of the masses. People need to educate themselves: instead of listening to the talking heads, pushing the big government agenda. Just read the CDC’s website the truth is in there, buried in the back pages.

Is America prepared for either another round of the current pandemic, or the next one?

Under this administration, not a chance. Monoclonal Antibodies are the best current treatment. We had plenty of time to mass produce them, but this administration has done nothing but ration the ones we currently have. instead, they are still pushing a vaccine that does very little to help Americans. The only ones benefiting from the vaccines now are the drug companies and those they donate to. Follow the money. The choice to get Vaccinated should be between oneself and their Dr.

Do you support new laws or regulations to safeguard people in the event of another pandemic?

Absolutely not. We learned that the shutdowns didn’t work, they just destroyed people’s businesses, lives, families and kids. TRUSTING THE GOVERNMENT TO DO WHATS RIGHT IS LIKE PLAYING RUSSIAN ROULETTE. WE THE PEOPLE HAVE GOD GIVEN INALIENABLE RIGHTS AS DEFINED IN THE CONSTITUTION. WE NEED TO FIGHT TO KEEP THEM.

Should Medicare be expanded to include dental coverage for older Americans?

Medicare was created as a promise. one pays into social security while they work so that they have some sort of retirement, a safety net. So many people have lost out on pensions from companies they once worked for, because of bankruptcies, takeovers of companies and plain corruption. It’s a really great idea that works in the favor of many if people. Some folks say they don’t need the money, they should be allowed to opt out. For most people Social Security is the only way they survive. the government already take $160.00 dollars out of Social Security every month. Will adding new programs cost those in need more? Many seniors live on only Social Security, their income falls below the poverty line and the government want to give more coverage so they can take more. Social security would have so much money if administrations across the years didn’t steal money from it. If a businesspersonran Social Security,it would be doing much better. I wouldn’ttrust the government with my allowance. They Waste so much money.

What are the top two threats to our national security?

Joe Biden, politicians, professors and anyone else in a position of national security who has taken money from China are our biggest threats we face today. China is the overall biggest threat. China is not lying when they tell us they are going to overtake the United States to become the world superpower. So why aren’t our politicians doing anything to stop it? Maybe they are putting their own interest first. You don’t think they all got rich off their government salaries. This information is out there I’m not making it up. educate yourselves. If you really care about America, then please educate yourselves. know who you’re voting for and please don’t believe the tv ads or the talking heads.

What should be done to eliminate them? Bring our Important national security manufacturing back to America. Stop allowing China to buy up our farms, farmland, meat processing plants and anything else deemed to be in our national security interest. Pass laws that stop people in government from taking money from China or from any other adversary. Bring back the China initiative, we need to stop China from stealing all our technology. We need to become energy independent again. we need a strong border. We need to lead the world. we need a smaller government that spends less money.

What is your position on climate change and what should be done about it?

Become energy independent so we’re using cleaner oil and gas produced in America. Bringing manufacturing back to America eliminates the distance something must travel, thus being greener. The problem with some of the things being push upon us, most times do more harm to the environment than allowing things to be developed in time. the a-19 lightbulb was simple, cheap, and environmentally safe. It was eliminated by the Obama administration. It was replaced with the florescent light bulb, that leached harmful mercury into landfills all over the country. Now they are trying to force people into electric cars that are way too expensive. Batteries have a tendency to start on fire. charging stations are infrequent, and the lithium in the batteries are devastating to our environment. the electric used in the cars comes from fossil fuels; so, drive a gas car and save the environment. Wind power is devesting to birds and ocean wildlife. once a wind turbine is expired it is left to rot in place. a wind farm is ugly to look at. uglier if it’s a dead wind farm. Solar power is not the answer either, because we haven’t the technology yet to store the power. the Production of solar panels both use and produce toxic chemicals that are way worse for our environment. Natural gas is much cleaner for our environment.

What is your position on nuclear energy expansion?

Nuclear power has too many downfalls and is way too expensive.

Should America invest in other forms of renewable energy? Please explain.

America should not keep wasting taxpayer dollars on fairy dreams. America’s exceptional technology companies have kept America at the forefront of the world, in both innovation and design. Capitalism and competition are the drive that keeps American companies developing new technologies. we don’t need government funding products doomed to fail. would you trust your life savings to our government?

Should pregnant women have the right to get an abortion?

yes, I believe in womans right to an abortion, but I also believe abortions should not be given up to the time of delivery. I believe abortions should be limited, unless the mother is at risk.

Is the immigration system a problem in this country? If so, what is your plan to fix it?

The immigration system is definitely a problem. We need a border wall. Contrary to What some have said, walls work. (that’s why we build them all over the world for other countries to help them secure their border.) The people and drugs flowing across the southern border is unacceptable. Title 42 needs to be upheld. We need to follow the laws currently on the books and we need to create new smarter laws that deal with the problem. The current administration is breaking immigration laws every day. This is a national security nightmare. There are people from over 150 different countries sneaking across the border and we don’t know who they are or what their intentions are. We also need to track down those overstaying their visa’s, as they account for up to 40% of those here illegally. This is a job of Congress. We need people in Washington who aren’t afraid to put Americans first, to do what the majority of Americans want, the people want those in Washington to do their jobs and create laws that are favorable to Americans and fix the problems. the Washington examiner.

# “Report: Record 14.45M illegal immigrants in US, cost $133.7B” that’s billions.

Do American cities have a crime problem?

American cities have prosecutor problems and leader problems. If you don’t get tough on crimes, the crimes continue to get worse. This woke takeover of our justice system has ruined the lives of lawabiding citizens in every woke city in the country. The mayors from these city’s cry about their murder rates and gun violence, but they refuse to prosecute those who use guns in crimes. They don’t want to get tough on criminals or put them in jail. These leaders care more about criminals then they care about the law-abiding tax paying citizen. So, buckle up, because if you keep voting for these people, criminals will eventually find you.

If so, what is your suggestion to solve it?

It’s easy to fix. First, you need strong Mayors who are tough on crime, pro police, and put the lawabiding citizen first. second, you need a tough on crime prosecutor, who will actually apply the laws and incarcerate these criminals. They also need to be pro police. third, you need a strong police chief who stands with his people and a broken window policy. fourth and last, you need to work with ice and the feds to deport the illegal criminal aliens out of your cities. contrary to what this woke garbage says. The American people want police to police. but without a good prosecutor and a strong mayor crime will prevail.

Should police officers have qualified immunity in cases involving alleged excessive force or other misconduct?

police absolutely need qualified immunity. Criminals lie but video can’t. Criminals will do anything to not go to jail. These woke cities also made it easy for criminals to get rich off the taxpayers from excessive force lawsuits that just get settled out of court for 100,00 of thousands of dollars or more. Have you ever tried to stop a criminal? most time it gets very violent. People sometimes get hurt, if someone is doing something illegal and they get hurt during an arrest, maybe they shouldn’t have been doing something illegal. if they run from the police and get hurt maybe they shouldn’t have run from the police. policing is a dangerous job. being a criminal is more dangerous. the bottom line is people sometimes get hurt. Just hope the police are there when you need one.

Are there any limits to the Second Amendment?

No there are not. the way to stop gun violence is to actually prosecute those who commit crimes with guns. currently, in places like Chicago the prosecutors give those criminals, the police catch with guns, a slap on the wrist. This is why the murder rates continues in an upward path. If you took guns away from law-abiding citizens, only criminals would have guns.

Do you support any restrictions on gun purchases or other stricter gun control measures including citizens’ access to military style weaponry?

No. Reason, Chicago has the strictest guns laws, but they don’t enforce their laws. You can pass all the laws in the world, but without enforcing the ones you have, it doesn’t make a bit of difference. Enforce the gun laws. Incarcerate those who break them.

Illinois, along with many states across the country, have legalized marijuana making it legal for people to buy and use it. Marijuana, however, is still illegal at the federal level. Do you support legalizing marijuana nationally? Why or why not?

No, I do not, but I support legalization of medical marijuana. each state has the right to do as they want. It’s not the federal government job to supersede state laws.

Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election?

congress said he did, so lawfully he did. however, there was a boat load of fraud that took place and almost none of it was ever investigated. Thats a sad state of a fair and just elections. When you have more votes than registered voters, I think you have problems. When people show up to the polls and are told they already voted, you have problems. When you have votes being totaled after hours on camera, that weren’t part of all the other votes. you have problems. When you have people running the same votes through the counting machines more than once, on camera, you have problems. When you are counting votes without signature or the same signatures. you have problems. When mail in votes don’t have folds or envelope and you’re counting them, you have problems. When poll watchers are not allowed to watch, you have problems. When there are boxes full of votes traveling across state lines. you have problems When you have poll workers fixing or changing votes, you have problems. When you have postal workers changing dates on mail in votes or destroying mail in votes, you have problems. All these things happened in the 2020 elections. Was any of it investigated? I just want 1 American citizen 1 vote. Identification to prove who you are and where you reside. There are just way too many people, who would do anything, to destroy the greatest country in the world.

Would you have voted to ratify his presidency?

let’s investigate first. What needed is article 25

What is your position on the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol?

Fact: only one death resulted from Jan 6th. Ashley babbitt, who was a woman of small stature, was shot and killed while climbing through a broken window at the bottom of a door, The window approximately 6 inches off the ground and the opening approximately 15 inches tall by 18 inches wide. Only her head was through the window when the capitol policeman shot her in the back of the head. she didn’t pose a treat.

Fact: Not one weapon was seen, recovered or found on those inside the people’s house on Jan 6th.

Fact: The people there, were there to protest the most corrupt election in Americas history. To this day, the election has not been investigated.

The people that rioted on Jan 6th should be treated exactly the same way the government treated those who rioted during summer of love. That’s the way our country supposed to work. we are all equal under the law. I don’t have all the evidence on Jan 6th, only Pelosi does. I saw guards opening the doors and letting people in, I saw people being very peaceful, I saw some people be violent, I saw a policeman kill an unarmed woman. Then I saw the most disturbing thing I’ve never thought possible. I saw my government turn on the American people, who have every right to believe in the constitution of the United States of America. Jailing those who rioted is fine but, they didn’t stop there, they arrested people on trumped up charges such as trespassing and other charges just because they went to a rally that day. If a Guard lets you in the door, I don’t think you can be charged you with trespassing. last time I checked going to a political rally is perfectly legal. more people were jailed and charged from Jan 6th, thanduring the entire summer of love. The summer of love was filled with chaos, theft, fire, stabbings, beatings, rapes, shootings, burnings, and killings. Asked those that lost their business, because it was burned to the ground or looted, asked those who were violated by rape, beatings, or were shot, ask those family members of those who were slain, if it was a good cause, the summer of love.

Was it an insurrection?

an insurrection is the violent uprising against civil authority. kind of like the summer of love when they took over a police station or tried to burn down the federal courthouse. nobody took over or tried to burn down the people’s house.

Should people convicted of a crime related to their participation in the riot ever be pardoned?

Yes. people can be pardoned for all crimes.

Should voters be required to show an ID to vote?

Yes. the constitution is clear, one must be a United States citizen to have the right to vote. We need identification to go to the bank, get liquor, drive, get on a plane, rent anything, get a job, get or use a credit card, get a membership, buy a concert ticket, get a telephone, go to the hospital, go to a bar, so why can’t we require identification to vote? we need to know that people vote only in their district, state, and only once. Also, we need to know, that those voting are who they say they are.

Would you, as a member of Congress, ever vote against certifying presidential electoral votes submitted by states’ official voting authorities?

it’s a hypothetical that can’t be answered without all the prevailing facts.



