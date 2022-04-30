Jason Haskell, Illinois House District 76 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Jason Haskell

What office are you seeking? 76th State Representative District

What offices, if any, have you previously held? LaSalle County Republican precinct committeeman

City: Peru

Occupation: Sr. Construction Manager

Education: High School Diploma

Campaign Website: votejasonhaskell.com

What are the top issues facing your district and what would you like to do to address those issues?

Economic growth – We need to make Illinois a place that families and businesses want to invest in.

Responsible spending - The state cannot continue on the same fiscal path we have been on. Introducing a 3,000-page budget with only hours until it is up for vote must stop. We need to make it impossible to skirt around full review and debate of spending priorities.

Safer Streets – Law Enforcement officials agree, we need to repeal the SAFE-T Act and take a more supportive stand/stance with our women and men of law enforcement.

Ethics Reform – We need to ensure public officials are serving their constituents, not themselves.

Education – We need to expand programs that focus on trades, manufacturing, and basic economics to ensure our workforce is trained and ready for new opportunities and technology.

If COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths rise again, what mitigations, if any, should the state pursue?

Scientists, doctors, public health officials, and the general public all have a much better understanding of COVID-19, so the state’s response to any increase in hospitalizations and deaths should include input from legislators, as well as county and local government officials. Unchecked control over these decisions by the Governor alone has created a great disservice to Illinois residents.

In light of Michael Madigan’s indictment, what steps should the legislature take to address corruption and ethics concerns in the state?

Illinois, under the unprecedented tenure of Michael Madigan, has demonstrated to the rest of the nation the need for real ethics reform in government. The General Assembly needs to grant the Legislative Inspector General unobstructed authority while investigating complaints made against lawmakers and staff. The legislature must also pass legislation to prohibit lawmakers and their immediate family members from being able to lobby state and local officials for a longer period of time after they have left office. There is much more that needs to be done, but that alone creates a great foundation for change.

If there was one bill that you could get through the legislature next year, what would it be?

A bill concerning election integrity. Abraham Lincoln said, “Elections belong to the people,”but many people have lost faith in our election system. We need to simplify, yet secure our right to vote and process to count votes.

If there was one recently passed law you could repeal, what would it be?

The General Assembly should repeal the SAFE-T Act immediately. Ever since HB3653 was enacted, the state has witnessed law enforcement officials retire early or resign and leave the field completely. The political war against the women and men who selflessly put their lives in danger every shift has driven people away from wanting to enter into law enforcement, creating a shortage of an incredibly important sector.

Do you support term limits? If yes, why and what would they look like? And if no, why not?

Yes. The legislature should be capped at ten years to eliminate any possibility of another “Michael Madigan” politician.

Inflation across the country has greatly impacted the price of gasoline, food and other supplies. What should the legislature do to address these issues?

The legislature should repeal the most recent gas tax hike.

Taxes are a top concern of Illinois voters. What do you think the underlying issues are and how would you propose addressing them?

Illinois’ high taxes are a direct result of Democratic politicians’ mismanagement of taxpayer dollars. Our state’s spending problem is now causing a revenue problem, as people flee in droves to fiscally conservative states across the nation. We need to cut unnecessary spending and new programs out of future budgets until the state’s liabilities are under fiscal control.

What are three things the state legislature could do to promote better fiscal responsibility within state government?

There is great need for budget-making reforms. An idea to explore would be to create a budget based off of 90% of the prior year’s revenue, leaving 10% for errors and omissions. The budgets in Illinois are typically created by the supermajority, behind closed doors, with zero engagement with the minority party. We need to mandate transparency in the process, and all spending bills should be thoroughly vetted in both chambers, allowing sufficient time for public comment.

How would you propose addressing the problems with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services?

DCFS has a clear failure of leadership and those at the top should be held accountable. Repeated contempt of court citations against the Director of DCFS with no accountability for the mistreatment of children under their charge is completely unacceptable. We need a full audit of DCFS, and must support front-line workers with more recruitment and retention, training, and additional foster homes.

What can be done at a state level to address crime?

Repeal the SAFE-T Act, reinstate cash bail, and take a tougher stance on criminals instead of maligning law enforcement officials. Criminals should not be treated better than victims and their families.

Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election?

Yes

What is your position on the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol?

Any and all criminal acts should be investigated and punished according to our laws and Constitution. I do not condone any attempts to influence elections through violence or subversion.

Illinois has seen significant revenue growth from marijuana sales and enhanced gambling. Are there other industries the state should consider to grow revenue?

The state would greatly benefit by focusing on increasing the number of taxpayers instead of the amount of taxes. The state should spend more time debating how to meaningfully reduce the amount of wasteful spending and eliminate unnecessary and redundant programs.