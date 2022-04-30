James Marter, US Congress 14th District 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: James Marter

What office are you seeking? 14th District House of Representatives in US Congress

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Oswego Library Trustee (current) Kendall County Republican Party Chairman (Twice elected and current) 14th Congressional District Deputy ILLINOIS GOP State Central Committee (current)

Precinct Committee Person Oswego 22 Republican (elected)

City: Oswego

Occupation: I/T Software Engineer and Consultant

Education: 1981 Limestone Community High School, Bartonville Ill., where he established his leadership skills through sports, including swimming, track, cross country MVP & Captain. Illinois State Scholar, Top 5% of Class.

1984 graduate of Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management and a minor in Computer Science. Deans List Spring and Fall of 1984, graduated in 3 1/2 Years December, 1984

1995 Professional certification from the American Production and Inventory Control Society. Certified in Production & Inventory Management.

Campaign Website: www.Marter4Congress.us

What is your position re-establishing the Child Tax Credit at $3,500 per child as set in the American Rescue Plan?

I support less taxes on the American people, and I support family friendly policies, to that end I would support a an increase in a tax credit, which is a tax cut for families with children. Now, there may be strings, etc. in the “American Rescue Plan” I would not support. The devil is in the details, support the tax Credit does NOT mean I support the plan. However, I support a broader plan, than would not only cut taxes for families for all American’s, flatten and cut the rates across the board, so all families and taxpayers receive a tax cut. In addition, we need to do the following:

-Rewriting tax regulations so Americans can complete their taxes on a single page. -Getting rid of double taxes, including the death tax.

Do you believe that corporations pay enough in taxes?

I studied Economics at Purdue University, there is “No Such Thing as a Free Lunch” and no such thing as a corporation paying taxes, Corporations don’t pay taxes, people do. Corporations pass on the cost of taxes to consumers, we the people, the tax payers.

Would you support increases or decreases in the amount of taxes corporations pay? Why?

Like all individuals, the tax rates for both individuals and corporations should be lower across the board and flat.

Again, Corporations don’t pay taxes, they pass the cost onto the consumer. American companies are not competitive in the world, because of our higher tax rates, we need to make our companies competitive in the world marketplace.

Do the rich, defined as the wealthiest 1%, pay enough in taxes?

The top 1 percent of taxpayers pay more in federal income taxes than the bottom 90 percent.

The unfairness of saddling an increasingly smaller number of taxpayers with an increasingly larger percentage of the tax burden (the top 50 percent of income earners paid 97 percent of all taxes in 2011), there are basic government finance issues with such a tax code. Tax structures that rely on such a small base (specifically a small income tax base) are more susceptible to the ups and downs of the economy.

The best solution would be to shift away from a tax code that punishes high-earners, savings, and investment and towards a tax code that collects revenue from a consumption base, which provides more stable revenue and mitigates the current code’s bias against savings, investment, and, correspondingly, economic growth.

Would support changes in the tax code that would increase or decrease their tax burden? Why?

I support lower flatter rates for all Americans, every taxpayer needs to pay less taxes. We don’t have a revenue problem in Washington DC, we have a spending problem. We have out- of-control congress and executive branch, whose insatiable appetite for spending money we don’t have, robbing from the future of yours and mine, children and grand children.

Do you support raising taxes on capital gains and dividends? Why?

NO, we don’t have a Revenue Problem in Washington DC. We have a spending problem!

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a breakdown in this country’s supply chain. What would you propose to fix it?

STOP government intervention, the un-constitutional lockdowns and disruptions on businesses and individuals was caused by mismanagement of the pandemic by Governors and the Federal government. We must never let the Government and Media complex use fear to drive unconstitutional restrictions on the American people ever again.

How would you bring back manufacturing jobs?

Put the American economy on a firm foundation of growth. Unleash the American economy, by ending the disastrous BIDEN administration polices, re-authorize the Keystone XL pipeline, bring American Energy back, stop the foolishness of bad and illicit “green” energy polices where politicians are picking winners and losers and not business, people and the free market as it should be.

What plans do you have to help the lower and middle class?

Lower taxes, cut spending, balance the budget, unleash the American Economy, bring American energy back, and stop bad trade deals that don’t put America first!

Do you support the idea that government can require immunizations against COVID-19 or other communicable diseases?

NO. It is illegal and unconstitutional.

How do you feel about mask mandates?

Illegal and Unconstitutional. America was founded in LIBERTY the idea that all are FREE and have responsibilities and rights. Anyone who wants to follow certain medical protocols may do so. But the notion that the government can force muzzle any individual and stop them from freely breathing the Air God gave us is against the idea of FREEDOM. There is NO PLACE in our constitution which supports that authority. The mask mandates should never be allowed again. It can be encouraged, suggested, but never allowed to harass, bully, coerce and take away the livelihood of any American. I support FREEDOM, FREEDOM over fear.

The American people can choose what course of action they take for there own health.

Is America prepared for either another round of the current pandemic, or the next one?

We all learned much, the government’s of the world were the problem, getting in the way of Medical FREEDOM cost millions of lives, forced political medical protocols, caused untold deaths, as did the prevention of family members from being advocates for their loved ones, locked into hospitals and treatment canters, without and say and a voice. The government blocking known treatments, denying doctors and patients from their right to try and their own medical decisions, caused untold harm and deaths. Fauci Lied, and people died. He needs to be investigated and tried for his crimes against the American people as well as all the administration officials tied to his criminal enterprise. I stand for HEATLH right of CONSCIENCE and MEDICAL FREEDOM, we must never again allow politicians to get between a patient and their individual choice of Doctors and treatments, and health care.

Do you support new laws or regulations to safeguard people in the event of another pandemic?

NO, I support FREEDOM over FEAR, not more unconstitutional government top down dictated health protocols.

Should Medicare be expanded to include dental coverage for older Americans?

Medicare is broke, the whole system needs to be modernized and overhauled. Before anything is expanded, it must be weighed against the cost, and it must be funded. I do not support anything that causes more deficit spending, when we balance the budget, eliminate unconstitutional functions of the government, and end waste, fraud, and abuse. Then we can discuss it.

What are the top two threats to our national security?

1) Immigration, Open Border and Sanctuary States and Cities, cartels controlling our Sothern border and bringing dangerous illegals and criminals into our country.

2) Joe Biden’s disastrous foreign policy, and the Democrats who are giving the world’s top Terrorist nation, Iran, the means to build Nuclear weapons and the money to do it. His policies emboldened Putin and Russia to engage in an illegal war in Ukraine, and his incompetence in the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle.

What should be done to eliminate them?

Eliminate Joe Biden in 2024 and Democrats in Congress 2022 and 2024. I am running to replace Lauren Underwood who is a co-conspirator in the BIDEN administration policies, along with PELOSI and the SQUAD. Vote for America First, American Exceptionalism, and FREEDOM. Elections matter and it’s time we fix the biggest threats to American Security in Congress and the White House.

What is your position on climate change and what should be done about it?

There is not specific, concrete evidence of human activity significantly impacting climate.

In contrast there is direct evidence implicating those promoting “theory of man-made climate change” of fabrication and falsification of data to support their claims. Evidence supports climate change occurs naturally and has been from one ice-age to another.

I learned long ago in public school, Carbon Dioxide is plant food. In a process called “photosynthesis,” plants use sunlight to convert CO2 and water, to sugar and oxygen. Science has yet to prove otherwise. Obama EPA declared CO2 a toxic substance, nonsense. It is a naturally occurring gas, exhaled by every living animal. It’s ludicrous for the government to tax and regulate it, as if it has the wisdom or knowledge to do so.

Government role has a limited role to ensure clean air, water, etc. We need common sense controls on emissions, etc. to ensure a clean, healthy environment for all Americans. Get Washington out of “saving the planet” and let’s focus on conservation, recycling and let Americans decide the best course of action for them locally and at the state level.

What is your position on nuclear energy expansion?

Nuclear energy is proven to be one of the cleanest and safest energy options known to mankind. Technology over the years, has improved and we are on 5th generation of newer technology that works and remains safe and efficient. Government regulations need to be overhauled and modernized, many do nothing to make Nuclear safer, yet burden it and make it more expensive. It takes more than 1000 windmills to replace a small nuclear reactor, like Fermi 2 in Monroe Michigan. Even more to replace ILLINOIS reactors, and when the wind is not blowing they are not generating electricity. Wind mills life span is limited and the decommissioning is an environmental nightmare. Bad government energy policies will cause brown and black outs and more expensive energy, we must get back to market driven, real science base solutions, not junk science and political science.

Should America invest in other forms of renewable energy? Please explain.

Let’s individual American’s and investors take the risks and reap the rewards. The GOVERNMENT needs to get out of the business of picking winners and losers. We don’t need another

# Barack Obama Solyndra Scandal.

Should pregnant women have the right to get an abortion?

Every Child has the right to LIFE. There is no Constitutional right to kill the innocent child in a mother’s womb. We need to protect women from the coercive tactics of the abortion industry and provide women all the facts about the risks and life-long psychological effects of taking the life of one’s own child.

“America needs no words from me to see how your decision in Roe v. Wade has deformed a great nation. The so-called right to abortion has pitted mothers against their children and women against men. It has sown violence and discord at the heart of the most intimate human relationships. It has aggravated the derogation of the father’s role in an increasingly fatherless society. It has portrayed the greatest of gifts -- a child -- as a competitor, an intrusion, and an inconvenience. It has nominally accorded mothers unfettered dominion over the independent lives of their physically dependent sons and daughters” And, in granting this unconscionable power, it has exposed many women to unjust and selfish demands from their husbands or other sexual partners. Human rights are not a privilege conferred by government. They are every human being’s entitlement by virtue of his humanity. The right to life does not depend, and must not be declared to be contingent, on the pleasure of anyone else, not even a parent or a sovereign.” (Mother Teresa)

Is the immigration system a problem in this country? If so, what is your plan to fix it?

Ø Finish Building the WALL! End Catch and Release, Deport Criminal illegal aliens, No Amnesty, implementE- verify, End Sanctuary Cities and States! Arrest, charge and convict criminal Cartels, and the connected enablers.

Ø I fully support the NumbersUSA.org plan. I support the federal and constitutional immigration process.

1. Enforce existing Immigration law.

2. No DACA and No Amnesty

3. End LBJ’s Chain migration immigration.

4. End the practice of birthright citizenship for illegal aliens and foreign visitors.

5. Enforce the Border, deport when an illegal immigrant is detained. End catch-and-release. Require state and local law enforcement to report affirmatively all non-citizens in custody to ICE, make ICE detainers mandatory, and require ICE to pick up and remove deportable aliens.

6. End Sanctuary Cities and States, enforce the law against elected officials and bodies who are in violation of federal law.

7. Enforce the law against employers who are knowingly breaking the law and hiring illegals. Ending the Diversity Visa Program.

8. Cap and reduce all Immigration levels significantly, until we can overhaul the immigration law in its entirety process

Ø I am on my 4th passport. I am the only candidate in this race that has cross the border multiple times and multiple locations: McAllen Texas, Reynosa, flew into Austin, Eagle Pass TX, to Piedras Negras (means black stones), San Ysidro CA Tijuana, Mexico Border. I’ve flown to Sau Palo, and worked with project team in Brazil. I’ve flown to Europe dozens of times, for work, in many countries and cities including one of my great grandmother’s birth cities of Poznan Poland.

Ø I’ve flown into Mexico City, worked in the mountain city Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico , at a Railroad Foundry plant in, Sahagun City, Hidalgo, Mexico.

Ø Each time with work permits and Visas, I worked the legal and correct way in foreign countries and expect every person and country to treat America, and our laws with the same respect.

Ø I work with people from around the world every day. We must have an orderly and Fair Immigration policy to the American Citizen first!

Do American cities have a crime problem?

YES, and they are all DEMOCRAT controlled.

If so, what is your suggestion to solve it?

Federally we have to enforce our immigration laws in every city and state. Defund sanctuary cities and states, and enforce federally laws against criminal cartels and gangs which are in violation for federal law.

At the state and local (city) level, Democrats must stop letting criminals go free, must start arresting and prosecuting criminals and enforce the laws. Lawlessness created by DEMOCRAT mayors and cities must be ended, and law and order restored.

Should police officers have qualified immunity in cases involving alleged excessive force or other misconduct?

Police must be held accountable for any criminal misconduct, however use of force is necessary by nature of the job they are doing. The notion portrayed by the media that police in general are bad, and then they weaponized the idea of “Qualified immunity” against our police officers must be counteracted. The police must use force by the very nature of their job! We have radical groups who are against our police: Antifa, BLM, and other radical leftist groups, as well as political hacks in government like Mayor Lightfoot, and many Democrat mayors across the country. I stand with the Police officers, and do not want the law weaponized against our men and women in Blue!

Are there any limits to the Second Amendment?

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

No question here, it SHALL not be infringed. The FOID card is unconstitutional in ILLINOIS. VOID the FOID, I support constitutional carry.

Do you support any restrictions on gun purchases or other stricter gun control measures including citizens’ access to military style weaponry?

NO. Other than persons, who lost their right via conviction with proper due process. Please define ”military style weaponry” when asking such a question.

Illinois, along with many states across the country, have legalized marijuana making it legal for people to buy and use it. Marijuana, however, is still illegal at the federal level. Do you support legalizing marijuana nationally? Why or why not?

Marijuana Legalization has causedundue harm to

families and individuals. There is much to be learned from the current state of laws in several states, before changing any federal law.

1.) Increased THC Levels. The TCH (tetrahydrocannabinol) levels in today’s marijuana products are much higher than the marijuana of the 60′s and 70′s. This high-THC content has been linked to an increase in serious mental health issues and addiction. A recent Cambridge University

study found that the use of today’s high-THC products was associated with a higher risk of addiction than lower potency forms of marijuana and that the association was found to be even higher in younger cannabis users. This includes the alarmingly high THC Content in

Concentrates (oil, wax, dab, shatter).

2.) Increased Risk of Psychosis, and even more alarming is Youth Suicide; more here. Several studies have linked marijuana use to increased risk for psychiatric disorders, including psychosis (schizophrenia), depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders. A recent study30048- 3/fulltext) published in the The Lancet Psychiatry shows that consuming pot on a daily basis and especially using high- potency cannabis increases the odds of having a psychotic episode later. This is also closely related to

the homelessness problem that is increasing in Colorado due to the weed. Please also watch and listen to PGM Pastor Phil Kwiatowski’s concerns in this short video presentation.

3.) Increased Marijuana-Related Hospitalizations and Poison Control Center Calls. Dr. Karen Randall, an ER physician and a resident of Pueblo, Colorado, spoke at a recent town-hall meeting in Des Plaines. Her testimony about how legal weed has negatively affected her hospital and community is powerful. Watch and listen to what she has to say here. Washington state also has a huge problem with calls to poison centers as well.

4.) Increased Marijuana-Related Exposures in Children 0-5 Years Old. “A study in the December 2018 Pediatrics found that nearly half of hospitalized children in Colorado whose parents enrolled in a smoking cessation program tested positive for marijuana exposure. Authors of the study, “Marijuana and Tobacco Co-Exposure in Hospitalized Children” (published online Nov. 19), said findings suggest prevalent co-use of tobacco and marijuana in the state that could expose children to harmful effects of both.” Read more here and here.

5.) Increased Violent Crime in Legalized States; more <strong>here.</strong>Are you surprised to learn that research published in the journal Psychological Medicine concludes that continued use of cannabis causes violent behavior as a direct result of changes in brain function that are caused by smoking weed over many years? Read more here.

6.) Increased and Potential Serious Brain Alteration; more here. Medical research has revealed altered brain activity in young adults with cannabis addiction. The findings suggest a mechanism that may explain why the risk of depression and other mental health issues is higher among those who use the drug. Read more here, from the journal Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging.

7.) Increased Heroin and Opioid Deaths in Illinois After “Medical” Marijuana is Legalized in 2013. Would you be surprised to know that legal weed is also linked to <strong>increased alcohol

consumption</strong>? More here, from Dr. Kenneth Finn.

8.) Premature Aging of the Brain. “By studying a large number of imaging scans, researchers have identified conditions and behaviors that could make the brain age prematurely, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, alcohol use, and

the use of cannabis.” (Medical News Today)

9.) Increased Marijuana-Related Traffic Fatalities; more <strong>here</strong>. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety issued a report in October 2018 claiming that “Colorado, Washington, and Oregon experienced a 5.2% higher police-reported crash rate overall than would have been expected had they not legalized recreational marijuana.”

10.) Increased Social and Economic Costs Outweigh Tax Revenue by $4.50 to every $1.

Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election?

The adjudication of the fraud of the 2020 never happened. We must Protect our votes. There is NOT an issue on voter access, there is an issue on Election Integrity! In America we cherish our RIGHT to VOTE and every American Citizen should have ONE VOTE from one jurisdiction during each election cycle. No MORE and NO less. It is the American Citizen’s duty and Responsibility to ensure they follow their STATES election law and are properly registered to VOTE before election day.

We need to have election integrity so we can restore the public trust in our voting system. Transparency and accountability are vital in doing so. Every state must have a secure way of voter identification and Voters must be verified with a government issued voter id✔! There must be monitoring and verification system in place by poll workers and watchers from all parties, paper ballots, secure chain of custody, proof of citizenship and residency, and the ability of voters to have full, forensic audits, independent of the county clerk’s office for every election and it must be allowed quickly within 45 days.

Ø What we know, is there was election fraud in 2020. What I and 75 million Americans still demand is full forensic Audits and legitimate day in court in all contested jurisdictions, this has never occurred. We want all LEGAL votes counted. Nothing more, nothing less.

We should never see a repeat of the massive election tampering, Republican poll watchers and election judges illegally kept from doing their jobs. This was on full display in 2020 and subsequent days of ballot counting and ballot drops. When the legitimate procedures of law were invoked, they were not adjudicated and summarily dismissed by Democrat Clerks, Judges, and election authorities. Never on the merits.

Ø I want the “alleged fraud” in the battleground states properly adjudicated. I want all Legal votes counted. There is ample evidence that was not the case.

Ø I want the evidence presented & heard and forensic audits are completed for battleground states.

Ø How do the electors of a jurisdiction, and a candidate on the ballot not have standing?

Ø It is absolute that the state legislatures, by the Constitution have the final say in matters of election law, whereas in multiple states, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania among them State Election law was improperly violated and improperly ignore and never properly adjudicated.

Ø We know there was massive fraud, including Counties in Illinois, like DuPage where 1600+ more votes were cast than voters on the election rolls. Talk about special, now that is very special. Just like in many major cities, where voter turnout in certain precincts is between 90 and 100%. Aren’t the people in those places special too? They perform their civic duty at rates unequalled across the nation!

Ø There were serious irregularities across the nation. When the legitimate procedures of law were invoked, they were improperly not adjudicated and summarily dismissed by Democrat County Clerks, Judges, and State election authorities, on various dismissive charges of “no standing”, etc.

Ø What is undisputed and clear is that Democrat controlled counties and states, are blocking, undermining, and not allowing legal review of ballots and elections. If the “election had integrity” why are Democrats and RINO Republicrats not welcoming with open arms the forensic audits in every state and county?

Would you have voted to ratify his presidency?

NO.

What is your position on the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol?

The acts which occurred at the Capital, where some dozens of instigators & hundreds of participants (600? We still don’t know the actual number) engaged the Capital Police, and some engaged in violence, and vandalism, others involved were only trespassing. The violent acts were disgusting and deplorable, and should be denounced by all, each individual involved should be charged or their own culpability and have their day in court.

Regarding the many Hundreds of Thousands of American patriots and President Trump’s supporters who were in Washington DC, Jan. 6th , 2021 to " engage in legitimate political discourse” over whether or not the fraud witnessed nationwide on November 3rd would be properly adjudicated!

They were there to ASK the US CONGRESS to perform their CONSTITUTIONAL DUTY and decide whether or NOT, an ELECTION with serious & multiple allegations of Fraud, can be certified, and request an AUDIT the States, Investigate the Fraud, and request the discovery process, which would be, sent back to the states to act and investigate the election irregularities of Nov. 3rd.

These investigations would include but not be limited to the illegal acts by (mostly Democrat) Judges, County Clerks, State AGs, and other election Authorities, where State Election LAWs were ignored and violated, where Republican observers were barred from performing their lawful election monitoring (poll watchers, election judges, etc.), where reported cases of outright fraud where never investigated or adjudicated. Whereas seen in Georgia, media and Republicans were sent home under a false pretext and votes were counted from ballots pulled from under a table where hidden, and where in other states ballots materialized from drop boxes, some driven across state lines (e.g. NY/PA)

Was it an insurrection?

The act of rising against civil authority or governmental restraint; specifically, the armed resistance of a number of persons to the power of the state; incipient or limited rebellion.

I am still looking for evidence of the “Armed” part, other than the Capital police.

Should people convicted of a crime related to their participation in the riot ever be pardoned?

It depends on the persons action and whether or not they had a fair trail. In general, no, if a person engaged unlawfully against Police or other persons, and engaged in violence, vandalism, or bodily harm to others, which was not self- defense, involved in violent acts, then NO.

Again unless they were politically railroaded.

The ANSWER also applies to BLM, Antifa and all hate groups and all persons in any kind of a riot, on any day and any place. We need to charge and prosecute those in Seattle, Kenosha, Chicago, and other riots through the country from the summer of 2020 and thereafter.

In regards, to those charged in Jan. 6th. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. They deserve the right to due process and a speedy trial, there is clear evidence that the rights of many of the accused are being stripped and violated, everyone deserves a fair defense and their day in court, and should not be locked up unless they are a flight risk and or are a continuing threat or specifically charged with aggravated assault or attempted murder.

Should voters be required to show an ID to vote?

Ø Protect our votes. There is NOT an issue on voter access, there is an issue on Election Integrity! In America we cherish our RIGHT to VOTE and every American Citizen should have ONE VOTE from one jurisdiction during each election cycle. No MORE and NO less. It is the American Citizen’s duty and Responsibility to ensure they follow their STATES election law and are properly registered to VOTE before election day.

Ø We need to have election integrity so we can restore the public trust in our voting system. Transparency and accountability are vital in doing so. Every state must have a secure voter identification and Voters must be verified with a government issued voter id✔! There must be monitoring and verification system in place by poll workers and watchers from all parties, paper ballots, secure chain of custody, proof of citizenship and residency, and the ability of voters to have full, forensic audits, independent of the county clerk’s office for every election and it must be allowed quickly within 45 days.

Would you, as a member of Congress, ever vote against certifying presidential electoral votes submitted by states’ official voting authorities?

YES, if there were substantive evidence of Fraud which was not properly and constitutionally adjudicated. Democrats objected to electoral vote certification each of last 3 times a Republican was elected president. Now they think it should not be allowed!