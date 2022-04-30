Dinora Ruiz, Illinois House 86th District 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Dinora Ruiz

What office are you seeking? Illinois State Representative of the 86th District

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Joliet

Occupation: Seamstress

Education: Seamstress, Midwife, Doula

Campaign Website: www.dinoraruizillinois.com

What are the top issues facing your district and what would you like to do to address those issues?

Pension- The looming pension crisis needs to be addressed. Government employees stacking pensions does not help the pension system. Addressing this would alleviate pressure off of the private sector. That is why I will be declining a pension as State Representative of the 86th district of Illinois.

Roads and Bridges- What needs to be said? If you’ve ever driven down any roads or bridges in Illinois’ 86th distinct you would know. Advocating for the funds, communicating with the community leaders and supporting the workforce to get the job done will propel our community to growth.

Taxes- Need I say more? People are leaving by the thousands to more tax friendly states. Cutting unnecessary spending, addressing our pension crisis and paying off debt is legislation I will advocate for. If it’s not good for individuals to be in debt, it’s not good for our state.

If COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths rise again, what mitigations, if any, should the state pursue?

First, the state should uphold what is already stated in Illinois law, that a governor may issue an emergency order, not to exceed 30 days. After such a period of time, the governor must consult with the legislature to extend an emergency order.

Second, where would the number of hospitalizations and death percentages need to be to justify state mitigation?

Third, no mitigation can take the place of primary care physicians and their patients for individualized care.

In light of Michael Madigan’s indictment, what steps should the legislature take to address corruption and ethics concerns in the state?

Everyone, whether you are in the private or public sector, needs to be held accountable for their actions. There needs to be clear and across the board unbiased agreement on the definition of corruption and clear lines that could not be crossed. If I can be arrested for shoplifting, how much more for someone with his indictment?

If there was one bill that you could get through the legislature next year, what would it be?

If there was one recently passed law you could repeal, what would it be?

I would repeal the SAFE-T Act or HB 3653. Crime is on the rise in Illinois and specifically in my area. If an officer can’t even remove someone who has trespassed my property for a Class B misdemeanor because they don’t seem to be “violent” is outrageous. Not to mention the other statutes within this legislation that prevents police from keeping our community safe and takes consequences away from the criminal.

Do you support term limits? If yes, why and what would they look like? And if no, why not?

Yes and No to both.

Yes I support term limits IF the Illinois legislature is creating career politicians.

No I do not support term limits IF there was a way to prevent career politicians.

e.g. A legislature who does not receive a pension is less likely to run for office continuously. The legislature who was dedicated to the work of public policy as a legislature will do the work and run despite the money.

Inflation across the country has greatly impacted the price of gasoline, food and other supplies. What should the legislature do to address these issues?

Help people help themselves. Pay off debt. Create goods. Support small businesses. Build a garden.

The inflation we are seeing today is a country wide issue. Freezing taxes only puts us in a worse place by not addressing the issue.

Taxes are a top concern of Illinois voters. What do you think the underlying issues are and how would you propose addressing them?

Underlying issues include irresponsible spending that is wasteful and leads to debt.

Illinois needs to spend wisely, only keep necessary services and create different streams of revenue instead of relying on raising taxes.

What are three things the state legislature could do to promote better fiscal responsibility within state government?

Spend less than we earn. Create more streams of income without raising taxes. Stick to a concise detailed budget agreed on by all political parties.

How would you propose addressing the problems with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services?

Start by thoroughly investigating the allegations already presented against any and all DCFS workers. Begin replacing DCFS workers under criminal investigation.

What can be done at a state level to address crime?

Encourage neighborhood policing and normal police interactions

Support the police

Family and individual counseling and therapy in prisons and/or visitations

Trades training in prisons

Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election?

Yes, he is the president isn’t he?

What is your position on the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol?

Jan 6, helped me see the need for our local cities to have the manpower and equipment to handle rioters. Our small businesses as well as state and national buildings ought to be protected from any illegal activity. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who endured loss due to the events.

Illinois has seen significant revenue growth from marijuana sales and enhanced gambling. Are there other industries the state should consider to grow revenue?

Two fold. Encourage employers to grow businesses here and attract residents to come and stay. Create more opportunities for tourism outside of Chicago. (uncovered pyramids, French fort)