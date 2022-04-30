Dave Syverson, Illinois Senate District 35 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Dave Syverson

What office are you seeking? State Senate 35

City: Cherry Valley

Occupation: Small business owner - Legislator

Campaign Website: www.syversonforsenate.com

What are the top issues facing your district and what would you like to do to address those issues?

Growing crime concerns as a result of defund police laws passed.

The Governors response to Covid and negative impact on local business and students.

Need to improve jobs climate to bring and keep jobs in Illinois.

Need to address rising property taxes. Need to roll back and cap sales tax on motor fuel.

If COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths rise again, what mitigations, if any, should the state pursue?

Follow the real science not politics. Protect those at risk first before ill planned wide spread community shut down.

In light of Michael Madigan’s indictment, what steps should the legislature take to address corruption and ethics concerns in the state?

The good news is the safeguards we have put in place the last few years are working as 4 legislators have been indicted for misusing their office. More should be done to limit the power of those in leadership positions.

There is a real need for redistricting reform. Legislators should not be allowed to draw their own legislative districts.

If there was one bill that you could get through the legislature next year, what would it be?

It is hard to pick just one. However, the first role of government whether federal, state, or local is the protection of their citizens. More needs to be done to protect our citizens, including giving law enforcement the tools they need.

If there was one recently passed law you could repeal, what would it be?

The Defund Police bill that passed last year, and was signed by the Governor without any Republicans votes, that has put Illinois families and law enforcement at risk.

Do you support term limits? If yes, why and what would they look like? And if no, why not?

Term limits on leaders yes. I am a strong believer in citizen legislators, those who go to Washington and Springfield pass laws then come home and live and work among the people, not full time politicians.

Inflation across the country has greatly impacted the price of gasoline, food and other supplies. What should the legislature do to address these issues?

Most of the problem of high fuel and inflation have been caused by decisions made in Washington. As a state one thing we can do, and I have sponsored, is role back and cap sales tax on motor fuel.

Taxes are a top concern of Illinois voters. What do you think the underlying issues are and how would you propose addressing them?

Government has to live within their means just like you and I as taxpayers have to. Government programs and more taxes are not the solution, in fact in many cases are the problem. As a state you can grow your way into prosperity you just cannot tax your way into prosperity.

What are three things the state legislature could do to promote better fiscal responsibility within state government?

1) Reduce burdensome regulations and taxes on job creators that are driving jobs out of Illinois.

2) Eliminate duplicate programs and those programs that show little outcomes and shift those dollars to where taxpayers can get better results.

3) Open the states books to the public. The more the sunshine, the more the responsible spending.

How would you propose addressing the problems with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services?

A number of improvements are being made which include more sunshine and supervision over activities. The second would be giving case workers The additional support that they need to do their job. Third, make it clear the priority must be the child not the family.

What can be done at a state level to address crime?

Start by repealing the governors defund police legislation that was passed last year. Second, give law enforcement the tools they need to do their job. Third, hold those states attorneys that are putting rights of criminals over victims accountable.

Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election?

Candidate did not answer this question

What is your position on the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol?

Those who are rioting, committing criminal trespassing, or breaking the laws should be held accountable, weather protesting locally or in Washington.

Illinois has seen significant revenue growth from marijuana sales and enhanced gambling. Are there other industries the state should consider to grow revenue?

Yes manufacturing is a perfect example. We need to improve our manufacturing climate to attract and retain good paying manufacturing jobs. Those are the jobs that you can earn enough to raise a family with dignity on and generate money for the state.