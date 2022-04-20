League of Women Voters of Central Kane County to host candidate forum

The League of Women Voters of Central Kane County will host a candidate forum at 7 p.m. May 9 at Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia.

According to a news release, candidates for the offices of Kane County Clerk and County Board Districts 11, 12, 13 and 15 will be participating in the forum. The event will be broadcast on BATV’s Public Access Channel 17 and will be available for viewing on BATVs YouTube channel. Questions presented to the candidates will include questions submitted by the public.

“These candidates are competing in a primary election, which means that they are running against members of their own political party for a spot on the General Election ballot in November,” Patti Lackman, voter service chair of the LWV of Central Kane County, stated in the release.

Douglas Warlick and John A. Cunningham, Republican candidates vying for the office of Kane County Clerk, and candidates for contested County Board seats in Districts 11, 12, 13, and 15 were invited to participate.

The invitees include: District 11 Democratic candidates Leslie Juby and Walter Lindwall; District 11 Republican candidates Brian Jones and Jonathan Bretz; District 12 Republican Candidates Kenneth Shepro and Bill Roth; District 13 Republican candidates Todd Wallace, Stephen D. Brown and Anthony Catella; and District 15 Republican candidates David Young, Barb Wojnicki and Richard Johansen.

“The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, issue-oriented organization that never endorses candidates,” Lackman stated. “The League candidate forums are a valuable opportunity for voters to get to know the issues their candidate supports that are important to them as citizens and members of the voting public. The candidates may benefit from the questions and feedback they receive from voters during and after the event.”

The General Primary Election is June 28.

Nonpartisan information about voting in Illinois can be found at https://illinoisvoterguide.org/. For more information about the May 9 forum, or any other event hosted by the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County, send an email to info@lwvckc.org.