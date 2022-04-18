With Illinois’ primary election less than three months away, Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove continues to raise -- and spend -- far more than his chief challenger for his party’s nomination in the 6th District, U.S. Rep. Marie Newman of La Grange, new documents show.

The Casten campaign collected more than $787,400 in donations and spent about $352,137 during the year’s first quarter, finishing March with more than $2 million in the bank.

The Newman campaign spent more in the first quarter than it collected, with $231,617 coming in and more than $248,622 going out, its report showed. Team Newman ended the quarter with $552,510 saved.

Of the six candidates running for the Republican nomination in the 6th, Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso led the first-quarter fundraising race, with $350,486 coming in. Grasso finished the quarter with far more cash than any other Republican, too.

Congressional candidates must file financial reports with the Federal Election Commission once their campaigns collect or spend at least $5,000.

First-quarter reports covering Jan. 1 through March 31 were due Friday night. They can be viewed at fec.gov.

The newly redrawn 6th District includes much of the West and Southwest suburbs in Cook and DuPage counties.

Newman currently serves the 3rd District, where she has lived. But she’s running in the 6th after last year’s district remap put her in the Hispanic-heavy 4th District with Democratic incumbent Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Chicago.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220418/casten-again-leads-newman-and-rest-in-6th-congressional-district-fundraising