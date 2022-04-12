April 12, 2022
CrossFit Sugar Grove now called ‘The Grove,’ under new ownership

By Shaw Local News Network
CrossFit Sugar Grove, now called The Grove, is under new ownership and is holding a grand re-opening event on Saturday, April 16 at 8 a.m.

CrossFit Sugar Grove, now called The Grove, is under new ownership and is holding a grand re-opening event on Saturday, April 16 at 8 a.m. (Jessica Baumgartner)

CrossFit Sugar Grove, which is now known as “The Grove” is under new ownership and is now offering new features for members.

The Grove is hosting a grand re-opening celebration and member appreciation event beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 16. Guests can see the updated facility, as well as take part in a new workout. The gym caters to all fitness levels, according to a news release.

The gym, located at 760 Heartland Drive #5, now offers yoga and classes for kids. New owners Jessica Baumgartner and Cory Lehman officially took ownership of the gym on April 1. They also plan to offer more community events and more availability for open gym.



