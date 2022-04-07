GOP candidate Starrett drops out of 14th Congressional race, citing family medical issues

A Republican candidate from North Aurora has dropped out of the race for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District seat, a spokesman said Thursday.

Susan Starrett formally withdrew from the contest late Wednesday afternoon. In a statement sent through a spokesman, Starrett said family medical issues prompted the decision.

“Be assured that I’ll never stop looking for ways to fight for the conservative values I believe so strongly in, but family will always come first, as it has today,” Starrett said.

A former Kane County Board member later employed as a Kane County deputy clerk, Starrett was facing two petition objections that could’ve knocked her off the June 28 primary ballot.

Both complaints alleged the candidacy statement she submitted to the Illinois State Board of Elections with her nominating petition wasn’t notarized as required by law.

A Daily Herald review of Starrett’s paperwork revealed it doesn’t appear to have a notary’s signature or seal.

In her statement Thursday, Starrett expressed gratitude for the support she received as she campaigned in the district in recent months.

“It has been truly humbling,” she said.

Starrett’s departure leaves five candidates for the GOP nomination: Manhattan’s Jack Lombardi; Mike Koolidge of Rochelle; Scott Gryder of Oswego; James Marter of Oswego; and Jaime Milton of Fox River Grove. U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville is the lone Democratic candidate.

The 14th District has parts of Kane, Will, DeKalb, Kendall, LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties.