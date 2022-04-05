Electoral board now set to consider objection to McHenry County sheriff candidate

A McHenry County electoral board can now decide whether a McHenry County sheriff’s candidate gets to stay on the ballot – following the seating Tuesday of two new members and a decision on whether the third had a conflict of interest.

The new board will be made up of Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Lisle Stalter, who is the original designee for McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally, as well as Barrington attorney Sam Weyers and Woodstock attorney Steve Cuda.

McHenry Chief Judge James Cowlin appointed Cuda and Weyers following the voluntary recusals Friday of County Clerk Joe Tirio, as well as Debra Schmitt, representing the McHenry County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

On Tuesday, the electoral board discussed whether Stalter would be allowed to stay on the board.

Daniel Bolin, the attorney representing objectors William Brogan and Joel Brumlik, had requested that Stalter along with the designee for the McHenry County Clerk’s Office be replaced, pointing to campaign donations involving Colatorti.

Lake County Assistant State's Attorney Lisle A. Stalter speaks during a hearing of the McHenry County Electoral Board on whether Tony Colatorti can remain on the ballot on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock. The hearing is the result of an objection filed the week prior by William Brogan and Joel Brumlik disputing Colatorti's qualifications to run for the position of McHenry County sheriff. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

He said last week they did not have an issue with Stalter herself but instead that it was Kenneally who appointed her, a point attorney Keri-Lyn Krafthefer reiterated Tuesday. Krafthefer said if Cowlin was willing to appoint Statler as well, she would be OK with that.

“Our issue is there’s a conflict of interest,” she said. “Our objection is to the appointment process.”

After attempts to get Cowlin to make a decision via phone during the meeting came up short, the board opted to move on.

Weyers and Cuda voted that Stalter remain on the board. Stalter, who said Friday she saw no reason for her to recuse herself from the board, abstained from the vote.

Sam Weyers (left) and Steve Cuda (right), pictured Tuesday, April 5, 2022, were appointed by Chief Judge James Cowlin to serve on the electoral board for the objection case against Sheriff's candidate Tony Colatorti. (James Norman)

With the board’s three members set, hearings on the objection itself are scheduled begin April 14. The decision on the objection, which argues Colatorti has not completed the required law enforcement officers training course, will determine if he can remain on the ballot.

Colatorti’s campaign has disputed the objectors’ claim.

Colatorti is running for sheriff against current McHenry County Undersheriff Robb Tadelman in the Republican primary, which is slated for June. Whoever wins will go on to represent the party in November.

No Democrats have filed to run for the office.