Wheaton man faces child porn, sex offender registry charges

A Wheaton man has been charged with possession of child pornography and failure to update his address as a sex offender.

Sean M. Waffird, 28, formerly of Waukegan, was charged March 31, according to DuPage County circuit court records.

Waffird was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, alleging he had one image of a child under age 13 and another of a child under age 18.

Waffird also faces a charge of failure to update his address within three days of moving. He now lives in the zero to 100 block of Sterling Circle in Wheaton, according to the charge.

Bail initially was set at $200,000, but Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh reduced it to $75,000 on April 1. Waffird will need to post $7,500 to be freed pretrial.

Waffird was convicted in Lake County, Indiana, on a charge of child exploitation – dissemination or exhibit of child pornography. He is on the Illinois State Police’s sex offender registry.