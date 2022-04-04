Congressional candidates drop out of races in the 9th, 11th districts

Two congressional candidates whose filing paperwork had been formally challenged have dropped out of a pair of largely suburban races.

An objection to the nominating petition of a candidate in a third race has been dropped, records show.

Republican Juan “Johnny” Ramos of Naperville quit the 11th District contest, and Democrat Andrew Heldut of Chicago dropped out in the 9th District, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections website.

Juan "Johnny" Ramos (Provided by campaign)

Heldut and Ramos were facing objections to their nominating petitions that could have knocked them off the June 28 primary ballot.

In both cases, objectors alleged the candidates’ nominating petition contains fewer valid signatures than the 400 legally required, according to documents.

Conversely, the objection to 14th District Republican candidate Mike Koolidge’s paperwork has been dropped.

The person filing the complaint had said changes made to the candidacy statement weren’t initialed by Koolidge of Rochelle or a notary. A Daily Herald review of the document revealed someone hand wrote the word “Congressional” next to a typed “14th” in a box where the district being sought is supposed to be listed.

Mike Koolidge (Provided by campaign)

Koolidge called the objection “ridiculous, frivolous and a waste of our time.”

“But we’re moving on as we’ve got a campaign to win,” Koolidge said.

Objections remain against the petitions of four candidates in the 14th: Democratic incumbent Lauren Underwood of Naperville; Republican Scott Gryder of Oswego; Republican Jack Lombardi of Manhattan; and Republican Susan Starrett of North Aurora.

The cases will be heard by electoral boards selected by the Illinois State Board of Elections.

If a petition objection is upheld, a candidate can be disqualified from running for a political party nomination.

The person who objected to Koolidge’s paperwork, Yorkville resident Tonia LaRue, also filed the complaint about Underwood’s candidacy. LaRue declined to comment on filing the complaints.

Also running in the 14th are James Marter of Oswego and Jaime Milton of Fox River Grove.

The 14th District has parts of Kane, Will, DeKalb, Kendall, LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

Heldut’s decision leaves veteran U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston the lone Democrat running in the 9th District. Max Rice of Northbrook and John Elleson of Arlington Heights are the Republican candidates in the 9th, which encompasses parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties.

An objection to Elleson’s candidacy is pending.

Ramos’ departure from the 11th District race leaves six Republican candidates there: Mark Carroll of North Aurora; Jerry Evans of Warrenville; Susan L. Hathaway-Altman of the Geneva area; Andrea Heeg of the Geneva area; Catalina Lauf of Woodstock; and Cassandra Tanner Miller of Elgin.

The 11th District includes parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Boone counties.

