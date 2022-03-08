Here’s who is running for state, county office in McHenry County

March 14 marked the final day for candidates to file ahead of the June primary.

The entire McHenry County Board is up this election cycle. As are the McHenry County sheriff, regional superintendent and clerk, state legislative seats and some judicial vacancies.

This article will be updated at the election approaches with links to stories about each of the competitive primary races.

* Indicates a competitive primary

† Indicates a competitive general election

McHenry County Board

Two members to be elected from each district.

McHenry County Board district map (Provided by McHenry County Clerk's Office)

District 1†

Michael Vijuk, Democratic incumbent

Theresa Meshes, Democratic incumbent

Tom Wilbeck, Republican incumbent

Kenneth Martin Mattes, Libertarian

District 2*†

John K. Collins, Democratic incumbent

Gloria Van Hof, Democrat

Thomas M. Pavelko, Democrat

Jeffrey T. Thorsen, Republican incumbent

John Reinert, Republican

Jake Justen, Libertarian

District 3*†

Carolyn “Lyn” Campbell, Democratic incumbent

Robert “Bob” Nowak, Republican incumbent

Eric Hendricks, Republican

Robert “Bob” Reining, Republican

District 4*†

Laura McGowen, Democrat

Dominic Petrucci, Democrat

Paul Barthel, Republican

Mike “Shorty” Shorten, Republican

Joseph “Joe” Gottemoller, Republican incumbent

Suzanne K. Delaney, Republican

District 5*†

Kelli A. Wegener, Democratic incumbent

Stephen Doherty, Republican incumbent

Terri Greeno, Republican

Justin Franzke, Republican

District 6*†

Chamille “Cece” Adams, Democrat

Carl Kamienski, Republican

Pamela Althoff, Republican incumbent

Erik John Sivertsen, Republican

District 7

Jeffrey E. Schwartz, Republican incumbent

Brian Sager, Republican

District 8†

Jack Kaskel, Democrat

Larry W. Smith, Republican incumbent

Tracie Von Bergen, Republican incumbent

District 9†

Jessica Phillips, Democrat

James A. Kearns, Republican incumbent

Michael Skala, Republican incumbent

Countywide offices

County Clerk*†

Andrew “Drew” J. Georgi Jr., Democrat

Mary Mahady, Democrat

Joe Tirio, Republican incumbent

County Sheriff*

Antonio “Tony” Colatorti, Republican

Robb Tadelman, Republican

County Treasurer†

Amin Karim, Democrat

Donna Kurtz, Republican

James S. “Jim” Young, Libertarian

Regional Superintendent

Diana Hartmann, Republican incumbent

State Senate

26th State Senate District†

Dan McConchie, Republican incumbent

Maria Peterson, Democrat

32nd State Senate District

Craig Wilcox, Republican incumbent

33rd State Senate District

Donald P. DeWitte, Republican incumbent

35th State Senate District*

Dave Syverson, Republican incumbent

Eli Nicolosi, Republican

State House of Representatives

52nd State House District†

Martin McLaughlin, Republican incumbent

Mary Morgan, Democrat

63rd State House District†

Steven Reick, Republican incumbent

Brian D. Meyers, Democrat

64th State House District

Tom Weber, Republican incumbent

66th State House District*†

Suzanne M. Ness, Democratic incumbent

Arin Thrower, Republican

Connie Cain, Republican

69th State House District†

Joe C. Sosnowski, Republican incumbent

Peter Janko, Democrat

70th State House District

Jeff Keicher, Republican incumbent

Judicial races

Vacancy on Illinois Second District Appellate Court*†

Erin Cartwright Weinstein, Democrat

Michael Cortina, Democrat

Chris Kennedy, Democrat

Susan Clancy Boles, Republican

Vacancy on the Illinois Supreme Court - Second District*†

Rene Cruz, Democrat

Elizabeth “Liz” Rochford, Democrat

Nancy Rodkin Rotering, Democrat

Mark C. Curran Jr., Republican

John A. Noverini, Republican

Daniel B. Shanes, Republican

Susan F. Hutchinson, Republican

Congressional races

Under the new congressional maps passed by the Illinois General Assembly, McHenry County have four members of Congress. The green district in the northwest corner of the county will be Illinois' 16th congressional district. The white district across most of the county will be Illinois' 11th congressional district. The purple district in the southeast corner of the county will be Illinois' 9th congressional district. The red district in the northeast corner of the county will be Illinois' 10th congressional district. ((Image taken from Illinois House Democrats redistricting website))

9th Congressional*†

Janice D. Schakowsky, Democratic incumbent

Andrew Heldut, Democrat

John Elleson, Republican

Maxwell “Max” Rice, Republican

10th Congressional†

Brad Schneider, Democratic incumbent

Joseph Severino, Republican

11th Congressional*†

Bill Foster, Democratic incumbent

Andrea Heeg, Republican

Jerry Evans, Republican

Catalina Lauf, Republican

Juan “Johnny” Ramos, Republican

Susan L. Hathaway-Altman, Republican

Mark Joseph Carroll, Republican

Cassandra Tanner Miller, Republican

16th Congressional*

Darin LaHood, Republican incumbent

Walt Peters, Republican

JoAnne Guillemette, Republican

Michael Rebresh, Republican

U.S. Senator*†

Tammy Duckworth, Democratic incumbent

Peggy Hubbard, Republican

Casey Chlebek, Republican

Maryann Mahlen, Republican

Robert “Bobby” Piton, Republican

Jimmy Lee Tillman II, Republican

Anthony W. Williams, Republican

Kathy Salvi, Republican

Matthew “Matt” Dubiel, Republican

Statewide races

Governor and Lieutenant Governor*†

JB Pritzker and Juliana Stratton, Democratic incumbents

Beverly Miles and Karla Shaw, Democrat

Paul Schimpf and Carolyn Schofield, Republican

Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell, Republican

Gary Rabine and Aaron Del Mar, Republican

Richard C. Irvin and Avery Bourne, Republican

Emily Johnson and Brett Mahlen, Republican

Max Solomon and Latasha H. Fields, Republican

Keisha S. Smith, Republican

Jesse Sullivan and Kathleen Murphy, Republican

Attorney General*†

Kwame Raoul, Democratic incumbent

David Shestokas, Republican

Steve Kim, Republican

Thomas G. DeVore, Republican

Comptroller*†

Susana A. Mendoza, Democratic incumbent

Michael Kinney, Republican

Shannon L. Teresi, Republican

Secretary of State*†

David H. Moore, Democrat

Anna M. Valencia, Democrat

Alexi Giannoulias, Democrat

Sidney Moore, Democrat

Dan Brady, Republican

John C. Milhiser, Republican

Michelle Turney, Republican

Treasurer*†

Michael W. Frerichs, Democratic incumbent

Patrice McDermand, Republican

Tom Demmer, Republican

Democratic Precinct Committeepersons

Alden 1:

James T. May, incumbent

Algonquin 1:

Gregory Alexander, incumbent

Algonquin 3:

John Labaj, incumbent

Algonquin 6:

Miriam C. Varys

Algonquin 8:

Robert R. Barton, incumbent

Algonquin 13:

Edward M. Gogol, incumbent

Algonquin 28:

Sandra J. Bartholmey, incumbent

Algonquin 34:

Ruth Scifo, incumbent

Algonquin 36:

Karen Migaldi, incumbent

Algonquin 50:

Cynthia Pilz, incumbent

Algonquin 51:

Theresa Hart, incumbent

Algonquin 57:

Deanna “Dee” Darling, incumbent

Algonquin 59:

Stacy Tonneman

Burton 3:

Lauren Wagner

Coral 1:

E. Renee Hill

Coral 2:

Margaret M. Ruelius, incumbent

Coral 3:

Georgette Steinberg

Dorr 1:

Lynn M. Gray, incumbent

Dorr 3:

Ann Legg, incumbent

Dorr 4:

Louisett M. Ness

Dorr 8:

Carlos J. Acosta

Dorr 12:

Brian D. Meyers, incumbent

Dorr 13:

Cathy L. Christensen

Dunham 2:

Patricia Lawlor, incumbent

Grafton 4:

Diana Carpenter

Grafton 6:

Diane Oltman Ayers

Grafton 7:

Morgan Burkle

Grafton 13:

Michael Bissett, incumbent

Grafton 23:

Peter Atterberg, incumbent

Grafton 26:

Nancy K. Glissman, incumbent

Grafton 36:

Randy L. Bird

Grafton 38:

David Polizzi

Greenwood 1:

Joseph Galli, incumbent

Greenwood 6:

Mark Nichols, incumbent

Hebron 1:

Susan M. Reed, incumbent

Hebron 2:

Steven M. Morris, incumbent

McHenry 8:

Martha B. “Marti” Swanson, incumbent

McHenry 14:

Robert “Bob” Schroyer, incumbent

McHenry 22:

John Sarff, incumbent

McHenry 28:

Dorothea A. King, incumbent

McHenry 31:

Terry Kappel, incumbent

McHenry 33:

David Trost, incumbent

Nunda 9:

Nancy Schietzelt, incumbent

Nunda 15:

Sandra J. Briggs, incumbent

Nunda 17:

Richard J. Darger, incumbent

Nunda 20:

Kristina Zahorik, incumbent

Nunda 23:

Lori J. McConville, incumbent

Nunda 29:

Robert “Bob” Janz, incumbent

Riley 1:

Cathy Johnson, incumbent

Seneca 1:

Michelle Mendoza, incumbent

Seneca 3:

John M. Bartman, incumbent

Republican Precinct Committeepersons

Alden 1:

Larry W. Smith

Algonquin 1:

John Reinert, incumbent

Algonquin 2:

Kevin E. Byrnes, incumbent

Algonquin 7:

Lino DeCristofaro

Algonquin 8:

Eileen I. Marhoefer, incumbent

Algonquin 13:

Theresa Fronczak, incumbent

Algonquin 21:

Glen Swanson, incumbent

Algonquin 22:

Rodney Covenah, incumbent

Algonquin 24:

Maureen Huff, incumbent

Algonquin 28:

Frederick Savaiano

Algonquin 32:

John Pletz, incumbent

Algonquin 36:

Michael G. Rein, incumbent

Algonquin 37:

Michelle A. Clesceri, incumbent

Algonquin 44:

Mary E. Cardelli, incumbent

Algonquin 46:

Brittany Colatorti

Algonquin 47:

Patrick B. Sullivan

Algonquin 48:

Jacqueline S. Penze, incumbent

Algonquin 53:

David Miller, incumbent

Algonquin 55:

Danijela M. Sandberg, incumbent

Algonquin 57:

Anne D. Boone, incumbent

Algonquin 62:

Lou Anne Majewski, incumbent

Algonquin 63:

Bruce Johnson

Chemung 5:

Ersel C. Schuster, incumbent

Coral 2:

Dan Weise

Coral 3:

James A. Kearns, incumbent

Dorr 1:

Michael Rein, incumbent

Dorr 2:

Richard Rostron, incumbent

Dorr 4:

Eric Guzman, incumbent

Dorr 5:

Karen Tirio, incumbent

Dorr 6:

Lisa Shamhart

Dorr 9:

Richard Davis

Dorr 10:

Debra A. Kesteleyn

Dorr 14:

John Jung Jr., incumbent

Dunham 2:

Tyler Wilke, incumbent

Grafton 2:

Jennifer Pitchford, incumbent

Grafton 3:

Jeffrey T. Thorsen, incumbent

Grafton 4:

Orville H. Brettman, incumbent

Grafton 7:

Fredrick W. Wickham, incumbent

Grafton 10:

Addam L. Krucek, incumbent

Grafton 14:

Joann Evans, incumbent

Grafton 22:

Kelly Eagan

Grafton 23:

Dana Dalton-Wiley, incumbent

Grafton 30:

James Udesen

Grafton 33:

Cheryl L. Meyer, incumbent

Greenwood 9:

Dan Weiskopf

Hebron 2:

Suzanne Stalker

Marengo 5:

Robin L. Shetley, incumbent

McHenry 4:

Craig Wilcox, incumbent

Erik John Sivertsen, incumbent

McHenry 6:

Melanie M. Foszcz

McHenry 7:

Jeffrey E. Schwartz

McHenry 9:

Timothy Beck, incumbent

McHenry 15:

Gary Barla, incumbent

McHenry 17:

Neil Barbour

McHenry 18:

Michael Mckenna

McHenry 21:

Kirk M. Donald, incumbent

McHenry 23:

Christopher G. A. Schurrer, incumbent

Matthew Matusek

McHenry 26:

Andrew “Andy” Glab, incumbent

McHenry 32:

Anthony “Tony” Esposito, incumbent

Nunda 8:

Mark Daniel, incumbent

Karen L. Boso

Nunda 9:

Johanna Donahue

Nunda 10:

Norm Vinton, incumbent

Nunda 11:

David Ryan Etling

Nunda 13:

Joseph “Joe” Gottemoller, incumbent

Nunda 16:

Robert L. Borchert, incumbent

Nunda 17:

Danielle Irwin

Nunda 26:

Kathleen R. Reiland, incumbent

Nunda 27:

Deena Krieger

Richmond 4:

Charles Hoffman, incumbent

Riley 1:

Kurt A. Schnable, incumbent

Seneca 3:

Gina LeFevour

Libertarian Precinct Committeepersons

Algonquin 4:

Jake Justen

Algonquin 14:

James S. “Jim” Young

Algonquin 43:

Kenneth Martin Mattes

Greenwood 7:

Kelly Liebmann

Seneca 3: