Here’s who is running for state, county office in McHenry County

March 14 marked the final day for candidates to file ahead of the June primary.
The entire McHenry County Board is up this election cycle. As are the McHenry County sheriff, regional superintendent and clerk, state legislative seats and some judicial vacancies.
* Indicates a competitive primary
† Indicates a competitive general election
McHenry County Board
Two members to be elected from each district.
District 1†
- Michael Vijuk, Democratic incumbent
- Theresa Meshes, Democratic incumbent
- Tom Wilbeck, Republican incumbent
- Kenneth Martin Mattes, Libertarian
District 2*†
- John K. Collins, Democratic incumbent
- Gloria Van Hof, Democrat
- Thomas M. Pavelko, Democrat
- Jeffrey T. Thorsen, Republican incumbent
- John Reinert, Republican
- Jake Justen, Libertarian
District 3*†
- Carolyn “Lyn” Campbell, Democratic incumbent
- Robert “Bob” Nowak, Republican incumbent
- Eric Hendricks, Republican
- Robert “Bob” Reining, Republican
District 4*†
- Laura McGowen, Democrat
- Dominic Petrucci, Democrat
- Paul Barthel, Republican
- Mike “Shorty” Shorten, Republican
- Joseph “Joe” Gottemoller, Republican incumbent
- Suzanne K. Delaney, Republican
District 5*†
- Kelli A. Wegener, Democratic incumbent
- Stephen Doherty, Republican incumbent
- Terri Greeno, Republican
- Justin Franzke, Republican
District 6*†
- Chamille “Cece” Adams, Democrat
- Carl Kamienski, Republican
- Pamela Althoff, Republican incumbent
- Erik John Sivertsen, Republican
District 7
- Jeffrey E. Schwartz, Republican incumbent
- Brian Sager, Republican
District 8†
- Jack Kaskel, Democrat
- Larry W. Smith, Republican incumbent
- Tracie Von Bergen, Republican incumbent
District 9†
- Jessica Phillips, Democrat
- James A. Kearns, Republican incumbent
- Michael Skala, Republican incumbent
Countywide offices
County Clerk*†
- Andrew “Drew” J. Georgi Jr., Democrat
- Mary Mahady, Democrat
- Joe Tirio, Republican incumbent
County Sheriff*
- Antonio “Tony” Colatorti, Republican
- Robb Tadelman, Republican
County Treasurer†
- Amin Karim, Democrat
- Donna Kurtz, Republican
- James S. “Jim” Young, Libertarian
Regional Superintendent
- Diana Hartmann, Republican incumbent
State Senate
26th State Senate District†
- Dan McConchie, Republican incumbent
- Maria Peterson, Democrat
32nd State Senate District
- Craig Wilcox, Republican incumbent
33rd State Senate District
- Donald P. DeWitte, Republican incumbent
35th State Senate District*
- Dave Syverson, Republican incumbent
- Eli Nicolosi, Republican
State House of Representatives
52nd State House District†
- Martin McLaughlin, Republican incumbent
- Mary Morgan, Democrat
63rd State House District†
- Steven Reick, Republican incumbent
- Brian D. Meyers, Democrat
64th State House District
- Tom Weber, Republican incumbent
66th State House District*†
- Suzanne M. Ness, Democratic incumbent
- Arin Thrower, Republican
- Connie Cain, Republican
69th State House District†
- Joe C. Sosnowski, Republican incumbent
- Peter Janko, Democrat
70th State House District
- Jeff Keicher, Republican incumbent
Judicial races
Vacancy on Illinois Second District Appellate Court*†
- Erin Cartwright Weinstein, Democrat
- Michael Cortina, Democrat
- Chris Kennedy, Democrat
- Susan Clancy Boles, Republican
Vacancy on the Illinois Supreme Court - Second District*†
- Rene Cruz, Democrat
- Elizabeth “Liz” Rochford, Democrat
- Nancy Rodkin Rotering, Democrat
- Mark C. Curran Jr., Republican
- John A. Noverini, Republican
- Daniel B. Shanes, Republican
- Susan F. Hutchinson, Republican
Congressional races
9th Congressional*†
- Janice D. Schakowsky, Democratic incumbent
- Andrew Heldut, Democrat
- John Elleson, Republican
- Maxwell “Max” Rice, Republican
10th Congressional†
- Brad Schneider, Democratic incumbent
- Joseph Severino, Republican
11th Congressional*†
- Bill Foster, Democratic incumbent
- Andrea Heeg, Republican
- Jerry Evans, Republican
- Catalina Lauf, Republican
- Juan “Johnny” Ramos, Republican
- Susan L. Hathaway-Altman, Republican
- Mark Joseph Carroll, Republican
- Cassandra Tanner Miller, Republican
16th Congressional*
- Darin LaHood, Republican incumbent
- Walt Peters, Republican
- JoAnne Guillemette, Republican
- Michael Rebresh, Republican
U.S. Senator*†
- Tammy Duckworth, Democratic incumbent
- Peggy Hubbard, Republican
- Casey Chlebek, Republican
- Maryann Mahlen, Republican
- Robert “Bobby” Piton, Republican
- Jimmy Lee Tillman II, Republican
- Anthony W. Williams, Republican
- Kathy Salvi, Republican
- Matthew “Matt” Dubiel, Republican
Statewide races
Governor and Lieutenant Governor*†
- JB Pritzker and Juliana Stratton, Democratic incumbents
- Beverly Miles and Karla Shaw, Democrat
- Paul Schimpf and Carolyn Schofield, Republican
- Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell, Republican
- Gary Rabine and Aaron Del Mar, Republican
- Richard C. Irvin and Avery Bourne, Republican
- Emily Johnson and Brett Mahlen, Republican
- Max Solomon and Latasha H. Fields, Republican
- Keisha S. Smith, Republican
- Jesse Sullivan and Kathleen Murphy, Republican
Attorney General*†
- Kwame Raoul, Democratic incumbent
- David Shestokas, Republican
- Steve Kim, Republican
- Thomas G. DeVore, Republican
Comptroller*†
- Susana A. Mendoza, Democratic incumbent
- Michael Kinney, Republican
- Shannon L. Teresi, Republican
Secretary of State*†
- David H. Moore, Democrat
- Anna M. Valencia, Democrat
- Alexi Giannoulias, Democrat
- Sidney Moore, Democrat
- Dan Brady, Republican
- John C. Milhiser, Republican
- Michelle Turney, Republican
Treasurer*†
- Michael W. Frerichs, Democratic incumbent
- Patrice McDermand, Republican
- Tom Demmer, Republican
Democratic Precinct Committeepersons
Alden 1:
- James T. May, incumbent
Algonquin 1:
- Gregory Alexander, incumbent
Algonquin 3:
- John Labaj, incumbent
Algonquin 6:
- Miriam C. Varys
Algonquin 8:
- Robert R. Barton, incumbent
Algonquin 13:
- Edward M. Gogol, incumbent
Algonquin 28:
- Sandra J. Bartholmey, incumbent
Algonquin 34:
- Ruth Scifo, incumbent
Algonquin 36:
- Karen Migaldi, incumbent
Algonquin 50:
- Cynthia Pilz, incumbent
Algonquin 51:
- Theresa Hart, incumbent
Algonquin 57:
- Deanna “Dee” Darling, incumbent
Algonquin 59:
- Stacy Tonneman
Burton 3:
- Lauren Wagner
Coral 1:
- E. Renee Hill
Coral 2:
- Margaret M. Ruelius, incumbent
Coral 3:
- Georgette Steinberg
Dorr 1:
- Lynn M. Gray, incumbent
Dorr 3:
- Ann Legg, incumbent
Dorr 4:
- Louisett M. Ness
Dorr 8:
- Carlos J. Acosta
Dorr 12:
- Brian D. Meyers, incumbent
Dorr 13:
- Cathy L. Christensen
Dunham 2:
- Patricia Lawlor, incumbent
Grafton 4:
- Diana Carpenter
Grafton 6:
- Diane Oltman Ayers
Grafton 7:
- Morgan Burkle
Grafton 13:
- Michael Bissett, incumbent
Grafton 23:
- Peter Atterberg, incumbent
Grafton 26:
- Nancy K. Glissman, incumbent
Grafton 36:
- Randy L. Bird
Grafton 38:
- David Polizzi
Greenwood 1:
- Joseph Galli, incumbent
Greenwood 6:
- Mark Nichols, incumbent
Hebron 1:
- Susan M. Reed, incumbent
Hebron 2:
- Steven M. Morris, incumbent
McHenry 8:
- Martha B. “Marti” Swanson, incumbent
McHenry 14:
- Robert “Bob” Schroyer, incumbent
McHenry 22:
- John Sarff, incumbent
McHenry 28:
- Dorothea A. King, incumbent
McHenry 31:
- Terry Kappel, incumbent
McHenry 33:
- David Trost, incumbent
Nunda 9:
- Nancy Schietzelt, incumbent
Nunda 15:
- Sandra J. Briggs, incumbent
Nunda 17:
- Richard J. Darger, incumbent
Nunda 20:
- Kristina Zahorik, incumbent
Nunda 23:
- Lori J. McConville, incumbent
Nunda 29:
- Robert “Bob” Janz, incumbent
Riley 1:
- Cathy Johnson, incumbent
Seneca 1:
- Michelle Mendoza, incumbent
Seneca 3:
- John M. Bartman, incumbent
Republican Precinct Committeepersons
Alden 1:
- Larry W. Smith
Algonquin 1:
- John Reinert, incumbent
Algonquin 2:
- Kevin E. Byrnes, incumbent
Algonquin 7:
- Lino DeCristofaro
Algonquin 8:
- Eileen I. Marhoefer, incumbent
Algonquin 13:
- Theresa Fronczak, incumbent
Algonquin 21:
- Glen Swanson, incumbent
Algonquin 22:
- Rodney Covenah, incumbent
Algonquin 24:
- Maureen Huff, incumbent
Algonquin 28:
- Frederick Savaiano
Algonquin 32:
- John Pletz, incumbent
Algonquin 36:
- Michael G. Rein, incumbent
Algonquin 37:
- Michelle A. Clesceri, incumbent
Algonquin 44:
- Mary E. Cardelli, incumbent
Algonquin 46:
- Brittany Colatorti
Algonquin 47:
- Patrick B. Sullivan
Algonquin 48:
- Jacqueline S. Penze, incumbent
Algonquin 53:
- David Miller, incumbent
Algonquin 55:
- Danijela M. Sandberg, incumbent
Algonquin 57:
- Anne D. Boone, incumbent
Algonquin 62:
- Lou Anne Majewski, incumbent
Algonquin 63:
- Bruce Johnson
Chemung 5:
- Ersel C. Schuster, incumbent
Coral 2:
- Dan Weise
Coral 3:
- James A. Kearns, incumbent
Dorr 1:
- Michael Rein, incumbent
Dorr 2:
- Richard Rostron, incumbent
Dorr 4:
- Eric Guzman, incumbent
Dorr 5:
- Karen Tirio, incumbent
Dorr 6:
- Lisa Shamhart
Dorr 9:
- Richard Davis
Dorr 10:
- Debra A. Kesteleyn
Dorr 14:
- John Jung Jr., incumbent
Dunham 2:
- Tyler Wilke, incumbent
Grafton 2:
- Jennifer Pitchford, incumbent
Grafton 3:
- Jeffrey T. Thorsen, incumbent
Grafton 4:
- Orville H. Brettman, incumbent
Grafton 7:
- Fredrick W. Wickham, incumbent
Grafton 10:
- Addam L. Krucek, incumbent
Grafton 14:
- Joann Evans, incumbent
Grafton 22:
- Kelly Eagan
Grafton 23:
- Dana Dalton-Wiley, incumbent
Grafton 30:
- James Udesen
Grafton 33:
- Cheryl L. Meyer, incumbent
Greenwood 9:
- Dan Weiskopf
Hebron 2:
- Suzanne Stalker
Marengo 5:
- Robin L. Shetley, incumbent
McHenry 4:
- Craig Wilcox, incumbent
- Erik John Sivertsen, incumbent
McHenry 6:
- Melanie M. Foszcz
McHenry 7:
- Jeffrey E. Schwartz
McHenry 9:
- Timothy Beck, incumbent
McHenry 15:
- Gary Barla, incumbent
McHenry 17:
- Neil Barbour
McHenry 18:
- Michael Mckenna
McHenry 21:
- Kirk M. Donald, incumbent
McHenry 23:
- Christopher G. A. Schurrer, incumbent
- Matthew Matusek
McHenry 26:
- Andrew “Andy” Glab, incumbent
McHenry 32:
- Anthony “Tony” Esposito, incumbent
Nunda 8:
- Mark Daniel, incumbent
- Karen L. Boso
Nunda 9:
- Johanna Donahue
Nunda 10:
- Norm Vinton, incumbent
Nunda 11:
- David Ryan Etling
Nunda 13:
- Joseph “Joe” Gottemoller, incumbent
Nunda 16:
- Robert L. Borchert, incumbent
Nunda 17:
- Danielle Irwin
Nunda 26:
- Kathleen R. Reiland, incumbent
Nunda 27:
- Deena Krieger
Richmond 4:
- Charles Hoffman, incumbent
Riley 1:
- Kurt A. Schnable, incumbent
Seneca 3:
- Gina LeFevour
Libertarian Precinct Committeepersons
Algonquin 4:
- Jake Justen
Algonquin 14:
- James S. “Jim” Young
Algonquin 43:
- Kenneth Martin Mattes
Greenwood 7:
- Kelly Liebmann
Seneca 3:
- Matthew Clark