‘It’s long past time’ to remove Trump from office: Bill Foster at Crystal Lake town hall

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster spoke about the Iran war, immigration and whether President Donald Trump should be removed from office at a town hall Wednesday in Crystal Lake.

The Democrat from Naperville said the previous 48 hours saw tremendous and rising tensions in what he called the president’s “war of choice.”

“This evening, we find ourselves apparently in a fragile ceasefire that leaves the U.S. in a far worse position than it was before the war,” Foster said, adding it feels like it can “unravel at any moment” with a Trump social media post.

Speaking at McHenry County College, the congressman said war is “unspeakably horrific.” If the strike on the school in Iran was deliberate, he said, it was a “war crime,” and it would still be close to one if it was “negligent.” The Feb. 28 strike killed 175 people and a preliminary military inquiry found the U.S. was responsible, though Trump has said he believed Iran was to blame.

Audience members listen during a Bill Foster town hall in Crystal Lake April 8. 2026. (Claire O'Brien)

Foster said when Congress goes back into session next week, a war powers resolution will be coming up. He added going to war is one of the most serious decisions Congress and the president can make, but Congress has abdicated its power to declare war.

Foster went further, saying Trump should be removed from office. Foster said he and other Democrats are using every legal tool they have to oppose Trump and his policies.

“It’s long past time for him to be removed from office,” Foster said, but added it was unlikely the 25th Amendment would be used.

As for impeachment, Foster said a handful of House Republicans and around 20 Republican senators would have to decide to remove Trump from office. If that happens, the language of the impeachment resolution would be heavily negotiated.

But, Foster said, “you’re seeing some Republicans start to crack,” adding the “cynic” in him thinks that could accelerate after primary elections.

While much of the audience was supportive of Foster, some audience members were opponents. He got pressed on stances related to immigration, homeland security funding and cases like that of Katie Abraham, a young woman from suburban Chicago killed in a hit-and-run in Urbana last year involving a Guatemalan driver who was allegedly drunk and in the country illegally.

Foster said Democrats understand there is a need for immigration enforcement but also the economy relies on people who come here without the right papers.

Foster said there are dairy farmers going out of business because they can’t find Americans to do the job – which was met with a “not true” from an audience member.

The decrease in the number of U.S. dairy farms appears to be a longer-term and complex issue. The president and CEO of Dairy Farmers of America wrote last year that 60% of US dairy farms have closed in the last 20 years, citing labor shortages and immigration policies as factors.

Foster said after the murders in Minnesota, he and many Democrats were not willing to vote to fund ICE in any way without reforms.

He also touched on the SAVE Act, which passed the House. He said there were some “fatal problems” with the bill. He claimed women who change their name would have to dig up women’s birth, marriage and divorce certificates, and states would have to turn over their voter rolls.

But he expressed support for voter ID, if it’s structured well and everyone who needs an ID can get one.

Almost a year ago, Foster held a town hall in the same spot. He was asked at that time about issues including tariffs, social security and whether the Democrats would impeach Trump. Foster said at the time “virtually every Democrat” agreed about impeaching the president, but he and most Democrats felt they needed to wait for Republicans to join them in that.

Foster is running for reelection in November. He did not have an opponent in last month’s primary but will face Republican Jeff Walter, the village president of Elburn, in the November general election. Walter has acknowledged unseating Foster will be a challenge and has said he will need to hire a campaign manager.

Wednesday’s Foster town hall took place in a redder slice of Foster’s district. The portion of McHenry County that Foster represents went for his GOP opponent, Jerry Evans, in the 2024 election. And Trump himself performed even better in 2024 than in 2020, winning the county with 51.47% in 2024 and just under 50% in 2020.