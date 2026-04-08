How Missouri edge Zion Young could fit with the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears will be in unfamiliar territory later on in this month’s NFL draft in Pittsburgh.

General manager Ryan Poles will not have a draft pick in the top-10 for the first time since 2022 and the second time in his tenure as general manager. But he will have plenty of draft capital, which includes the No. 25 overall pick.

Poles could address different roster needs on defense or even some on offense in the first round. With a pick so late in the opening round, Poles will need to see who’s available when deciding which one of those holes he’ll want to fill first.

Shaw Local is taking a look at several prospects who could fit the Bears’ needs at No. 25. Here’s how Missouri edge rusher Zion Young could be a fit with the Bears.

Why it’s a need

The Bears’ defense created the most takeaways and interceptions in the NFL last season. They did it despite not getting much consistent pressure from the defensive line.

Chicago struggled to get to the quarterback for much of the season. The defense finished tied for 22nd with 35 sacks last season despite blitzing at 25.8% of the snaps, which tied for the 11th-most. The line also allowed opponents to average 134.5 rushing yards per game, which was the sixth-most last year.

Lead pass rusher Montez Sweat had one of his best seasons and finished with 10 sacks, which tied for 15th in the league. But Sweat hasn’t gotten much support opposite him. Last year’s top free agent acquisition, Dayo Odyingbo, didn’t make much of an impact before missing the second half of the season because of injury. Austin Booker flashed at times but showed that he might be more of a rotational option.

A need at pass rush is evident, whether that’s answered in the first or second round.

Kansas Missouri Football Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is unable to get away from Missouri defensive end Zion Young, right, fumbling the ball last year in Columbia, Missouri. (Colin E. Braley/AP)

Why Young would be a fit

Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen likes his edge rushers to be long and athletic, who can help stop the run on top of set pressure off the edge. Young might be exactly who Allen is looking for later this month.

At 6-foot-6, 262 pounds and a 33-inch wingspan, Young has the length that can make life difficult for opposing offensive linemen. Young also plays with speed and a fierce style, bringing energy to the field that the Bears also would love to add to their locker room.

He recently turned 22 and started his career at Michigan State before elevating his game at Missouri over the past two seasons. Young played in 13 games last season for the Tigers and became a menace to stop. He finished with a career-high 6.5 sacks to go along with 16.5 tackles for loss.

Young has had a couple of run-ins with the law that he’ll need to clear up during the draft process. Police charged Young and six other Michigan State players with misdemeanor assault in 2022 after a video showed him and other Spartans players assaulting a Michigan player in a stadium tunnel after a game. He eventually entered a plea deal to have the charges dropped.

He was also arrested for driving while intoxicated and speeding in December and charged in January.

Will Young be on the board at No. 25?

The answer for most of these prospects will likely be it’s hard to say for sure. With 24 other picks taking place before the Bears, a lot of different scenarios could take place by the time Chicago makes its first pick.

At this point in the draft process, the short answer is most likely yes. Young isn’t considered the best edge rusher in the draft and isn’t expected to be a top-10 or even a top-20 pick based on most mock drafts. Some mock drafts don’t consider Young to be a first-round pick, so it’s more than likely that Young should be there if the Bears want him.

But Young’s stock could rise quickly as draft night progresses based on how some teams choose to view what’s available in a deep edge rush class. If more teams start to grab edge rushers earlier, Young could be a hot commodity sooner rather than later.