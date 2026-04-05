Steubenville Joliet Youth Conference returns to Benedictine University

The Steubenville Joliet Youth Conference will return to Benedictine University in Lisle from June 26-28, 2026 (Graphic provided by the Diocese of Joliet)

The Steubenville Joliet Youth Conference will return to Benedictine University in Lisle from June 26-28.

Hosted in partnership with the Diocese of Joliet, Franciscan University of Steubenville and Partnership for Youth, the conference will welcome thousands of high school teens for a week of worship.

Over the three-day weekend, teens and their group leaders will participate in engaging keynote sessions, daily mass, eucharistic adoration with a full-arena procession, men’s and women’s breakout sessions, opportunities for confession, small-group discussions and recharge time with games, rest and community building.

The registration deadline for this event is May 5. A $50 non-refundable deposit per ticket is required within two weeks of registration. Group registration only.

Registration, pricing details and additional resources are available at partnershipforyouth.org/steubenville-joliet.