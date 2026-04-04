State agency says utility outages can be reduced by calling ahead before you dig on spring projects

Illinois law requires all homeowners and professional excavators to call the Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavators (JULIE) at 811 before digging at least two working days prior to starting excavation. (Herald Photo)

The Illinois Commerce Commission is reminding residents they can reduce utility outages during spring planting and building projects.

Professional excavators and DIY homeowners alike are encourged to call 811 to safely mark utility lines before starting a digging project.

“The warmer weather can inspire us get started on home improvement projects, but underground utility lines can be unintentionally damaged during a digging project. Remember to call 811 before you dig for projects of any size,” ICC Chairman Doug Scott said.

Illinois law requires all homeowners and professional excavators to call the Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavators at 811 before digging at least two working days prior to starting excavation, the ICC said.

The project must begin within 10 days of the call, and locate requests have a 25-day life, the ICC said.

The State One-Call Center, managed by JULIE (DIGGER within the City of Chicago) is a 24-hour service network system established to prevent contractors and private citizens from hitting utility lines while digging.

JULIE has been operating for 50 years.

Homeowners and excavators may face penalties for not calling 811, and utilities may be cited and fined for failing to mark lines in a timely manner, the ICC said.

The ICC is responsible for enforcement of the Illinois Underground Utility Facilities Damage Prevention Act. In 2024, ICC staff issued 154 warnings and 1,114 citations for safe digging violations, resulting in more than $5 million in fines.