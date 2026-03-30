Ready, set, grow: A successful harvest actually starts in spring

Even and timely emergence results from planting seeds in warm, dry soil with good seed-to-soil contact. (Provided photo/Corteva Agriscience/Darren Hauck )

INDIANAPOLIS — The countdown to planting begins with April’s arrival, and farmers could start soon if conditions are favorable.

It is easy to get swept up in the excitement of spring, but now is the time to identify ways to safeguard seed investments and maximize harvest-time yields.

Zach Thompson, retail sales agronomist for Brevant seeds, offered three spring planting tips to better set farmers up for success this fall.

1. Plant into suitable soils.

Thompson recommends waiting until after the last frost before firing up the planter. Planting into suitable conditions helps crops achieve a uniform stand and reduce replants.

“Earlier planting can pay off some years,” Thompson said. “When you plant during the frost period, you set yourself up for a situation in which it’s highly likely you’ll need a replant. Then, if your first-choice hybrid is no longer available, you could be replanting a hybrid that may not fit well on that acre. All the potential is really in the seed. It’s imperative we’re waiting to plant in optimal conditions.”

2. Use everything in the toolbox.

Farmers make significant seed genetic investments each season to achieve high yield potential. The traits built into their varieties and hybrids include inherent protection from seasonal threats.

To make these technologies work harder, Thompson recommends using all the tools available. This includes applying crop protection products like insecticides and fungicides to keep crops healthy and enhance performance.

“For farmers who plant Brevant brand corn, they’re getting excellent ratings for tolerance to tar spot,” Thompson said. “Even in areas where the disease isn’t prevalent yet, it’s important to combat the spread by planting hybrids with strong genetics. To enhance the performance of those genetics, using fungicides can also help counteract tar spot.”

3. Control weeds early

Weeds can be detrimental to yield potential as they steal valuable resources from crops. Left unchecked, harmful weeds also impact harvestability and spread hundreds of thousands of seeds before the season is over.

For cleaner fields throughout 2026, Thompson encourages a weed control program with residual products.

“Weeds are designed to outgrow everything else,” he said. “Stopping them as quickly as possible before they get out of the ground is vital. Burndown herbicides are a great starting point. Then following up with a preemergence residual herbicide can really put farmers ahead of the curve to beat out weeds.”