Monday, March 16 cancellations in the Illinois Valley because of winter weather

Here is a roundup of weather-related cancellations in the Illinois Valley.

Please check for updates.

Dimmick

Due to inclement weather, Dimmick School will be closed Monday. Family Reading Night and the Academic Fair have been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 17.

Earlville

Due to the anticipated weather conditions, Earlville CUSD 9 (including EELC) will have a snow day.

LaMoille

LaMoille CUSD #303 is on e-learning Monday. There will be no out-of-district routes or after school activities.

La Salle

St. John Baptist De La Salle Parish in La Salle has canceled Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament due to inclement weather.

La Salle Elementary School District announced Monday that both Lincoln Junior High and Northwest Elementary are closed. All school-related activities are also canceled.

Due to the severe weather conditions and dangerous traveling conditions, LaSalle-Peru Township High School will not be in session on Monday. All activities and athletic events scheduled for the day are canceled.

Mendota

Due to inclement weather, there will be no school on Monday at Mendota Township High School. Parents are advised to check the website and Facebook page for after-school updates.

Oglesby

Due to the inclement weather, Oglesby Public School District 125 will be closed. All after-school activities today will also be cancelled.

Ottawa

Due to the winter weather and road conditions, Ottawa Elementary School District 141 will transition to an e-learning day Monday for staff and students. Each building/teacher will send out information to families about the expectations for e-learning.

Peru

Peru Elementary School District 124 will not be in session today due to the weather. All activities scheduled today are canceled as well.

St. Bede monks will close Abbey Church to public worship on Monday, March 16.

Princeton

Due to the forecasted severe weather, Princeton Elementary School will have an E-Learning Day on Monday.

Spring Valley

JFK Elementary School is closed today, Spring Valley Elementary said Monday.

Hall High School has cancelled school today.

Streator

Monday will be an E-Learning Day, Streator Township High School announced. All school activities will be postponed. Google classroom will be utilized for instruction, work, and attendance.

Due to high winds, road conditions, and drifting snow, today, Monday will be an E-Learning Day, Streator Elementary Schools announced.

Tonica

School is cancelled, Tonica Elementary announced, and there is no E-learning today.

Utica

Waltham Elementary School will be closed today due to the March winter storm. All after-school activities will also be cancelled.