Northern Illinois clerks say ICE agents will not be allowed at polling places during March primary

Empty voting booths fill the stage of a polling place at Hall High School in Spring Valley in March 2024. Polling locations are intended to remain neutral and be safe spaces for all voters, Will County Clerk Annette Parker said. (Scott Anderson)

As early voting begins for the March primary election, county clerks across northern Illinois say they are preparing for any potential voter intimidation – including the possibility of federal immigration agents appearing at polling places.

Concerns about immigration agents near polling places have grown amid national political rhetoric about non-citizen voting. President Donald Trump and some allies have repeatedly claimed without evidence that large numbers of undocumented immigrants vote in U.S. elections and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon recently suggested deploying Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents around polling locations.

Federal officials have said there are no plans to station ICE agents at polling places.

“ICE will not be allowed to interfere with DuPage County elections in any way,” DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek said during a recent news conference. “It is a federal crime for the military or federal agents to interfere in elections or intimidate voters.”

According to the U.S. Department of Justice’s website, the department is “committed to ensuring that every qualified voter can exercise their right to vote free of discrimination, intimidation or criminal activity in the election process.”

DuPage County clerk Jean Kaczmarek (Photo provided)

“Federal law prohibits intimidation, threats, and coercion throughout the voting process, including registering to vote, casting a ballot and even at the stage of counting or tallying votes,” according to the website.

During the news conference, Kaczmarek said it is a myth that non-citizens vote on Election Day.

“The very last place an undocumented person wants to be on Election Day is anywhere near a polling place,” she said. “If caught voting, it would mean deportation. So do not attempt to use that pretense to intimidate registered citizens and rob them of their constitutional right to vote.”

Kaczmarek said her office has set up a dedicated phone line to report any potential ICE deployments at any election day polling places or early voting locations.

The phone line can also be used to report any incidents of interference or intimidation by ICE or other federal agents, she said.

Kaczmarek, a Democrat, is running for her third term as clerk. Running against her in the general primary is fellow Democrat and DuPage County Board member Paula Deacon Garcia.

An early voting sign sits outside the Will County Office Building on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 in Joliet. The county building is one of 23 locations for early voting throughout the county. (Gary Middendorf)

Will County Clerk Annette Parker said she remains committed to ensuring a secure, orderly and accessible Election Day, regardless of any situation that may arise.

“The Will County Clerk’s Office continues to work closely with our local partners to proactively monitor conditions and respond promptly to any concerns,” Parker said. “Coordination has been established with the Will County Sheriff’s Department, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Will County Emergency Management Agency to maintain clear communication and provide rapid assistance if necessary.”

Polling locations are intended to remain neutral and be safe spaces for all voters, Parker said. On election day, the sheriff’s department will be available to respond to safety or disruption concerns, if requested, while respecting the authority of election judges, she said.

In addition, the state’s attorney’s office will be available to provide legal guidance as needed. Attorneys and the county’s emergency management agency will remain on standby for any emergency or public safety matters.

“Our priority is to protect the integrity of the process and ensure every eligible voter can cast their ballot safely and confidently,” Parker said.

Will County voters who experience issues or have concerns are encouraged to contact the election hotline number.

Kane County likewise has an election hotline number, and anyone who witnesses any potential interference is encouraged to call the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“Our utmost responsibility is to make sure our voters have free access at the polling place,” Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham said.

In addition, there is a law enforcement officer in place at every school that has a polling place.

“We tried to be proactive with this,” Cunningham said. “We started these programs 10 years ago.”

His office has not had any problems with ICE agents since early voting began.

“But we’re prepared if something does happen,” Cunningham said.

Voters are heading to the polls now for early voting leading up to the Illinois primary Election Day on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

He also noted that the election judges at the polling places throughout the county act as officers of the court, and they are fully informed to contact the Kane County Sheriff’s Office or call 911 if they see any irregularities.

Grundy County Clerk and Recorder Kay Olson said her office does not have any policy specifically regarding ICE at polling places.

She noted that election judges are the sole authority in the polling place and that no person – except for a judge, clerk’s staff or election day technicians – can handle or touch election supplies and materials or set up/break down voting equipment.

“We have not been made aware of any plans to have ICE at any polling locations for the March primary election,” Olson said in an email. “I am hopeful we will get through Election Day without any issues, but we do try to anticipate and prepare for every Election Day scenario.”

Election hotlines

Questions about local voting operations and concerns can be directed first to local county clerk offices and special county hotlines.

• Bureau County Clerk: 815-875-2014

• Cook County Clerk: 847-818-5333

• DeKalb County Clerk: 815-895-7147

• DuPage County Clerk: 630-407-5634

• Grundy County Clerk: 815-941-3222

• Lake County Clerk: 847-377-2400

• McHenry County Clerk: 815-334-4242

• Kankakee County Clerk: 815-937-2990

• Kane County: Elections hotline - 630-232-5990 State’s Attorney complaint hotline - 630-208-5328

• Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office: 630-553-4157

• LaSalle County Clerk: 815-434-8201

• Lee County Clerk: 815-288-3309

• Ogle County Clerk: 815-732-1130

• Putnam County Clerk: 815-925-7129

• Whiteside County Clerk: 815-772-5189

• Will County Clerk: 815- 727-8872

Other questions about the election process may also be directed to the Illinois State Board of Elections at 217-782-4141. The state board is an independent state agency that supervises the registration of voters and the administration of elections throughout the state.

Other inquiries can also be directed to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office at 312-814-3000.