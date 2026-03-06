Will County lawmaker advances legislation to protect homeowners from ‘storm chaser’ contractors

State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, speaks on the Senate floor in September 2021 in this file photo. (Capitol News Illinois)

State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, is leading an effort in the Springfield to protect homeowners from predatory “storm chaser” contractor scams.

Hastings is the sponsor of Senate Bill 3029, which would “prohibit contractors from offering home repair or remodeling services while a loss-producing event, such as a fire or storm, is occurring at the premises, while the fire department or emergency personnel are engaged at the premises, or between the hours of 7 p.m. and 8 a.m.” according to a statement from Hastings’ office.

The legislation is reportedly aimed at protecting Illinois homeowners from “deceptive and high pressure contractor practices following severe weather and natural disasters” when they are vulnerable or experiencing a high stress situation.

“When families are rebuilding after a fire or storm, they can be susceptible to high pressure tactics,” said Hastings. “You get these storm chasers who promise the world and pressure homeowners to sign contracts on the spot.”

Under the proposed law, homeowners would still be able to seek out contractors for business during the prohibited conditions.

Additionally, for at least 72 hours after a disaster proclamation is issued, contractors would be prohibited under the legislation from soliciting a contract with homeowners in person for repair or remodeling services unless the consumer initiates the solicitation.

“When someone loses everything, let’s give them time to recover and make the best decision,” said Hastings. “This isn’t a game show where you get a 60 second timer to make a choice. This is real life and homeowners deserve some peace of mind.”

SB 3029 became one step closer to passage when it cleared the Senate Insurance Committee on Tuesday, March 3.

Illinois is entering its severe weather season when floods, damaging thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes happen. About 80 percent of all tornadoes occur from April through June.